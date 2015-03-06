QPR - Tottenham: Spurs looking to keep up with Champions League contenders

Both QPR and Tottenham will be desperate to use this game sandwiched between the FA Cup quarter-finals to gain a vital three points in this single Premier League fixture of the weekend on Saturday afternoon.

These three points will be vital for former Tottenham coach Chris Ramsey and his side as it would pull them out of the relegation zone in place of Aston Villa on goal difference. However if their recent is anything to go by they won’t have a chance winning just one out of their last seven games and losing the rest with their latest result being a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the midweek round of fixtures.

Tottenham are on the complete opposite end of the scale to their hosts with three points in this game keeping their hopes of fourth place within reach. Mauricio Pochettino’s side bounced back midweek with a 3-2 victory over Swansea, that victory was big boost for his side after a miserable seven days crashing out the Europa League to Fiorentina and then losing out in the Capital One Cup final to London Rivals Chelsea.

Ramsey looks to be without defender Nedum Onuoha who departed early from the Arsenal with a very deep wound in his cheek after a clash with his own team-mate, he joins a long list of absentees with; Alejandro Faurlin, Richard Dunne, Adel Taarbart and Leroy Ferr all injured and Joey Barton still suspended.

There are still no new injury concerns for Pochettino, however the Argentine may decide to rotate his squad after three matches in the space of six days and also that he named the same side midweek as he did at Wembley. Nabil Bentaleb, Nacer Chadli and Christian Eriksen are three members of the squad who played in those three matches could be rested with; Paulinho, Mousa Dembele and Erik Lamela his alternative options.