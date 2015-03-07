Bradford City 0-0 Reading: Awful pitch steals the headlines as Bantams and Royals can't be separated

Bradford City were finally live on televison, after complaints that their previous giantkillings weren't broadcast, but couldn't produce the goods in a poor match on a dismal surface against Reading. Both sides hit the post, but neither could find a winner meaning they will meet again at the Madjeski Stadium to decide who goes through to the semi-finals.

After a slow start to the game it was the visitors who produced the first bit of quality, Steven Kelly's powerful cut back to the edge of the box was well controlled by Russian striker Pavel Pogrebnyak who span and saw his right foot shot beat 'keeper Adam Federici, but also strike the post. Reading continued to press the ball well and saw Danny Williams' shot miss by a whisker wide of the mark, before Bradford showed their own threats at the other end as Garry Liddle's cross turned into a shot and skimmed the woodwork.

Bradford started the second-half well with Jordan Obita having to step in to block a Felipe Morais effort, before Kelly superbly tackled Jon Stead just as it looked like the competition's top scorer was bearing down on-goal. Stead then turned creator, his cross met the head of James Hanson however the striker could only nod the ball wide.

As the game neared an end, Andrew Davies almost proved to be the hero as his knockdown from a Morais ball in prompted a goalmouth scramble, which the visitors were lucky to survive. Reading were getting desperate late on as they looked to prevent having to host Bradford in a replay, which prompted Pogrebnyak to use his hand to look for a goal. The referee failed to spot it on the bumpy pitch, but it didn't matter as his palmed effort bounced off the post to go out for a goal-kick.

The sides now will have to meet each other once again to decide who goes through to a Wembley semi-final, with both guaranteed a place in the draw for the penultimate round.