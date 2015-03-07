Liverpool - Blackburn: Rovers look to shock Reds in FA Cup Quarter-Final

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to spring an FA Cup shock on Sunday afternoon as they make the short trip to Anfield to take on an in-form Liverpool side, in the Cup quarter-finals. Blackburn famously clinched their only Barclays Premier League title at Anfield in 1995, despite losing to Liverpool that day.

After a horrific start to the season, Liverpool have really picked up form since Christmas and haven't lost a league game since being thumped by Manchester United in December. A tactical switch to a 3-4-2-1 formation has see the Reds fly up the league table, and revitalised individuals such as Simon Mignolet and Joe Allen. Steven Gerrard is likely to be unavailable due to injury, but will be keeping a very close eye on the game as he knows that the final of this competition is on his birthday, and if Liverpool get there it could be his final game for the club.

Liverpool's run to the quarter's has seen them overcome AFC Wimbledon, Bolton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, all away from home. It is likely that Phillipe Coutinho will play a big part in deciding the outcome of Sunday's game. The Brazilian creative midfielder has been in superb form recently, scoring amazing winners against Manchester City, Bolton and Southampton. Those performances have seen him earn a call up to the Brazil national team squad, for whom he will represenet against Chile later this month.

Blackburn's inconsistency in the league this season has been summed up by their record; 12 won, 12 drawn and 11 lost, with 45 goals both scored and conceded in that time. That has left them 10th, 13 points off a play-off position which means they'll have to wait until at least next season for a return to the Premier League which they were once such a familiar figure of. Rovers have been a model of consistency in the cup though, defeating Charlton, and then Premier League sides Swansea and Stoke to progress this far.

A key man for Blackburn is sure to be striker Josh King, who showed his qualities in the past round as he scored a hat-trick against The Potters in a 4-1 victory. There is an ulterior motive for King, as he used to be a Manchester United youth player so will have added incentive to put one over United's rivals.

Team news:

Steven Gerrard will be subject to a late fitness test but it is likely that the game will come slightly too early for him to return from a hamstring injury. Mamadou Sakho could return to the line-up after overcoming a hip problem. Brad Jones (thigh), Jon Flanagan (knee), Jordon Ibe (knee), Lucas Leiva (groin) and Jose Enrique (knee) are all still out.

Josh King faces a late test to decide if he will be fit to play despite a hamstring injury. Blackburn have defensive problems, with Shane Duffy, Jason Lowe and Alex Baptiste all certain to miss the game. Grant Hanley is also unlikely to play, due to a leg injury.

Match stats:

Daniel Sturridge has scored 10 goals in his last 12 FA Cup starts.

Liverpool have kept only three clean sheets in their last 20 FA Cup games.

Blackburn have had five opposition players sent off in their last five FA Cup matches.

Liverpool have won 15 of their last 16 FA Cup Quarter Final matches.

Comments:

Brendan Rodgers has given his opinion on the ongoing debate about whether the semi finals should be played at Wembey, saying, "In many ways I wish semi-finals weren't at Wembley as I think it takes something away from it. Wembley should be just for the final."

Gary Bowyer, Blackburn manager, has spoken about the size of this game for the club and what it means to be going up against Liverpool. "It's David versus Goliath. Nobody's giving us a chance outside of our dressing room. I think they're the most impressive team in the Premier League at the moment and the football that they're playing is fantastic. Obviously full credit to the manager for the way he changed his formation.

"We've studied the videos, we've come up with a game plan, and we've worked with the players on it. We'll go and take the challenge to Liverpool. The mood's one of excitement and rightly so. The lads have earned the right to play at Anfield with the performances in the previous rounds."