Cesar Azpilicueta calls on Chelsea supporters

Cesar Azpilicueta, quite possibly Chelsea's most consistent player over the past 2 seasons, gave his thoughts on the upcoming Champions League clash with Paris Saint Germain.



The first leg was even stevens in terms of the score, 1-1, but Mourinho's side grabbed an all important away goal. The Spaniard told the club's official newsletter, "We managed an away goal, which can be important, but I think 1-1 was a fair result."



Azpilicueta called upon the supporters to help the side as they hope to provide another memorable Champions League night at The Bridge. "Now we are back at Stamford Bridge, and we need out great supporters to help us secure qualification." As they proved in last season's home fixture - PSG, Chelsea fans can play a big role in pushing the team to perform at it's very best.

Azpilicueta is considered one of Europe's top defenders but realises the threat he may face on Wednesday, saying, " They have very good attacking players, whoever they pick to play in that position." The Chelsea and Spain defender was a crucial player in last season's comeback win against the French giants and if the West Londoners hope to qualify, another stellar performance will be in order from Cesar Azpilicueta.