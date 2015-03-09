Chelsea - PSG: European Giants square off in London

Chelsea and PSG, two European heavyweights who are aiming for Champions League glory, meet at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday with a Quarter Final berth up for grabs. The first leg at the Parc de Princes ended as a 1-1 draw but Chelsea came away with the advantage of an away goal. Branislav Ivanovic's opener of that affair was soon cancelled out by Edison Cavani but the Blues can feel a little comfort in knowing they have the upper hand going into the 2nd leg.



Team News:



Chelsea:



It's good news for Jose Mourinho as 99% of his team seem to be fit and raring to go. The only absence will be John Obi Mikel, the Nigerian continues to miss while recovering from minor surgery on his knee but Nemanja Matic looks to have recovered from his small ankle injury which bizarrely occurred in the Capital One Cup Final celebrations. A fantastic performance in the first leg could most likely mean Thibaut Courtois regains his place and Kurt Zouma's recent form could see him replace Gary Cahill yet again, although doubtful.



Projected XI: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas, Ramires; Hazard, Oscar, Costa.

Paris Saint-Germain:

The Ligue 1 leaders have seen their injury woes reduced in recent weeks but will still be without fullback Serge Aurier and winger Lucas Moura for the trip to London, Yohan Cabaye is a doubt with a thigh problem. Marco Verratti could again be the key as he impressed in the 1st leg while an improved outing for Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be necessary if PSG are to qualify.



Projected XI: Sirigu; Van der Wiel, David Luiz, Silva (c), Maxwell; Verratti, Matuidi, Motta; Cavani, Lavezzi, Ibrahimovic.

Background:



A lot of talking points surround the meeting, for example, David Luiz returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his £50 million move from West London to Paris. That remains minor compared to the memories that still live on in the minds of PSG fans after last season's Quarter Final meeting against Chelsea. After winning 3-1 in the 1st leg, PSG arrived at Stamford Bridge needing just a draw to advance but thanks to Andre Schurrle and a last gasp winner from Demba Ba, the Blues advanced, crushing Parisian hearts everywhere. Last season's meeting will be the major headline surrounding the return leg and could play a part in the mental aspect of the game.





Prediction:



It'll be very tight and PSG will come out flying in search of an away goal themselves, possibly playing into Mourinho's counter-attacking tactics. At home in the Champions League, it's tough to see Chelsea letting this one slip away. Chelsea 2-0 PSG.



