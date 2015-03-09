Date set for Liverpool - Blackburn FA Cup quarter-final replay

Liverpool will face the Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on the 8th of April for the replay of the quarter-final class between the two sides.

The match will be played on a Wednesday night with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm.

After a goalless draw at Anfield on Sunday, The Red’s will now travel to Ewood park for the decider. The winner will take on Aston Villa in a semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

The match comes at a crucial time, just four days after Liverpool’s EPL encounter with Arsenal on April 4th, followed by Newcastle away on the 13th. Both matches could prove vital to securing a top four finish.

Captain Steven Gerrard watched on from the sidelines, as he was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Good news is he’ll be back for the replay more determined than ever.

Liverpool has won the FA Cup seven times, the most recent win in 2006 at Millennium Stadium against West Ham. The match has come to be known as ‘The Gerrard Final’. The Red’s were down 2-0 at one stage, fighting their way back to 3-2 then captain Steven Gerrard stepped up. Scoring a last minute stunner from 30 yards out, forcing the game to extra-time then penalties. Liverpool prevailed in what was one of the most memorable FA Cup finals to date.

Liverpool supporters across the world are hoping our captain fantastic can secure one last piece of silverware before his departure to LA at the end of the season.