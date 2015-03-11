Score Match Chelsea - Paris Saint-Germain Live and UCL Updates 2015 (2-2)

Chelsea crash out of the Champions League to ten-men PSG after a poor display from the Premier League leaders.

22:25: No hunger, no desire and no motivation from any of the Chelsea players out there tonight. PSG were terrific and will definitely be one to watch in the latter stages of the Champions League. If you stayed through until full-time, a big thank you and goodnight from VAVEL UK!

22:18: Chelsea crash out of the Champions League to ten-men PSG and rightly so. Despite going out on away goals, Chelsea thoroughly deserved to be knocked out tonight with a shocking performance against ten-men. You wouldn't have known that PSG had ten-men if you had missed the red card, they were all over Chelsea the whole game and left them chasing shadows. If this is the best side in English football right now, as an Englishman, we should be worried. With Manchester City and Arsenal having deficits to recover from tomorrow night, where do we go from here?

22:16: Yohan Cabaye, who didn't even feature tonight, has come on the pitch and confronted Diego Costa. Costa is then led off by a steward into the tunnel.

Full-time: Chelsea 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain (3-3) - PSG advance through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

120' Two minutes of additional time here. PSG look set to go through.

117' Substitution for PSG - Gregory Van Der Wiel replaces Javier Pastore.

115' The second time of asking, from a successive corner, Thiago Silva beats John Terry in the air to win a looping header which goes over Courtois and into the back of the net. Brilliant header. As it stands, PSG are going through on away goals. Five minutes to go.

114' GOAL!!! Chelsea 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain (3-3) - Thiago Silva

113' INCREDIBLE SAVE!!! Courtois denies a Silva header from a corner with an amazing save.

112' PSG having much of the possession now. Chelsea content to sit back and soak up the pressure with eight minutes of regular time to go.

110' Willian finds Costa in space but he shoots miles wide instead of helping it onto Fabregas, who was in acres of space.

We're back underway again, for possibly the final time tonight!

Half-time of extra-time: Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (3-2)

103' Hazard plays Costa through on goal intelligently but Marquinhos beats him to the ball and sends the ball out for a throw-in with a sliding interception.

101' CLOSE!! Luiz's 30-yard dipping free-kick is tipped over the bar by Courtois. The following corner is headed out by Costa. Tremendous technique from the Brazilian defender for the free-kick.

99' Drogba rolls in Hazard first time, following a Fabregas pass, and the Belgian takes it round the keeper out for a goal-kick but falls to the ground in the process. Little appeals from Chelsea as the referee rightly waves away Hazard's protests.

97' The ball is played back in following a poor corner, Drogba wins the header and both Zouma and Silva go up to win the loose ball, but Silva raises a hand to hit the ball with the faintest of touches and the referee awards a penalty. Hazard then cooly slots the penalty home, sending the goalkeeper the other way.

96' GOAL!!! Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (3-2) - Eden Hazard (pen).

95' PENALTY TO CHELSEA!!!

94' Willian takes a long-range shot that's deflected for a corner.

We're underway for the first-half of extra-time! Didier Drogba has come on for Ramires on his 37th birthday. Can he produce another memorable Champions League moment?

Champions League Update: It's full-time at the Allianz Arena where Bayern Munich thumped Shakhtar Donetsk 7-0 (aggregate 7-0). Robert Lewandowski and Mario Gotze scoring the last two Bayern goals.

At the end of 90 minutes it's Chelsea 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain (2-2) which means we're heading to extra-time! So stay tuned for the next 30 minutes of intriguing football!

90'+1' Costa is blocked off by Maxwell, but the referee gives nothing. The striker then gets up and pushes Marquinhos over, but luckily for Chelsea the referee's back was turned

90' Three minutes of added time.

89' Cavani brings down Hazard on the edge of the area. Dangerous free-kick for Chelsea.

87' The ten-men of PSG score through ex-Chelsea defender David Luiz! He meets a corner with a Drogba-esque header, which flies like a rocket past Courtois, no stopping that.

86' GOAL!!! Chelsea 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain (2-2) - David Luiz

84' Two more substitutions, one for each side. Marco Veratti is replaced by Adrien Rabiot for PSG and Kurt Zouma replaces Nemanja Matic.

83' The substitute almost makes an instant impact, winning a header from a cross, but it's saved comfortably by Courtois.

82' Substitution for PSG - Blaise Matuidi is replaced by Ezequiel Lavezzi

82' A scrappy corner bundles around the area with numerous players miss-hitting the ball and it falls to Cahill who finishes it with power past Sirigu into the back of the net.

81' GOAL!!! Chelsea 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain (2-1) - Gary Cahill

80' GOOD SAVE!! Willian plays Ramires through and his shot at the near-post is put out for a corner by Sirigu's save.

78' It's not looking good for Chelsea here at all. They can barely string a couple of threatening passes together and look very exhausted.

74' Veratti fouls a Chelsea player for at least the fifth time tonight and is finally booked. The players yet again come together and dispute the decision, yet the referee is doing little about it. He's losing control of both sets of players here.

73' Costa makes a pointless sliding tackle on Thiago silva, who was clearing the ball from near enough his own touchline, and is rightly booked for it. Luiz then rushes over and tries to provoke Costa by squaring up to him, which goes against himself as he earns a yellow card.

Champions League Update: The score in the other Champions League game? Bayern Munich 5-0 Shakthar Donetsk. Muller adding to his first, Franck Ribery and Holger Badstuber grabbing the other goals.

70' Pastore plays a a one-two with Matuidi, who was in an offisde position, and Courtois gets down low to save his driven shot across goal.

67' Stamford Bridge very quiet now, the Chelsea fans seem stunned. PSG coud easily win this at this rate.

65' PSG putting Chelsea under real pressure here, Matuidi's shot is blocked well by Ivanovic and then Azpilicueta knocks the ball off Maxwell out for a goal-kick.

63' Chelsea having plenty of possession here. On the other hand, it's all too slow, they won't be breaking down the PSG defence any time soon playing like this. You wouldn't know that PSG were down to ten-men if it wasn't for the red card underneath the score.

58' CLOSE!! Chelsea's second successive corner is cleared and PSG counter, leading to Cavani finding himself one-on-one with Courtois, but after taking it round the Belgian his effort hits the post. Lucky escape for Chelsea.

56' Fabregas goes down in the area off the ball and is then hit by Branislav Ivanovic's low cross, the ball then comes back out to the Serbian and his attempted cross is blocked out for a corner.

53' Two successive PSG corners lead to nothing and the second is cleared by Chelsea.

50' Veratti escapes another foul without a caution. Free-kick to Chelsea.

49' Willian attempts to catch PSG goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu out with a free-kick heading towards the near post, but the Italian keeper is equal to it and pushes it out for a corner.

46' Oscar has been taken off at half-time, assumingly to prevent getting a second yellow, and his replacemant is Willian.

20:47: And the two sides are back out and Chelsea will get us underway for the second half!

20:41: Elsewhere in the Champions League, Bayern munich are leading Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 (aggregate 2-0) through a Thomas Muller penalty and Jerome Boateng close-range finish. The red card has also been shown in that game, as Shakhtar were reduced to ten-men three minutes in after Olexandr Kucher conceded a penalty.

20:36: So a feisty first-half full of dangerous tackles ends with one side one-man less than they started with. Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw red with no protest after a 50/50 with Oscar. Nevertheless, his teammates and the Chelsea players were full of protest, surrounding the referee almost immediately after the collision. Upon replays, the red card seemed debatable due to Oscar reaciting far worse than Ibrahimovic, and returning to the pitch almost immediately after receiving treatment. Still, PSG can count themselves lucky to still have ten-men on the pitch, with many off the ball incidents involving Marco Veratti and David Luiz occurring out of the sight of the referee. The score remains 0-0 however, with it all to play for in the second half.

Half-time: Chelsea 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain (1-1)

45'+1' The crossed free-kick from Oscar is headed back across goal by Cahill only to be cleared by PSG.

45' Two minutes of added time are shown as Chelsea have a free-kick 30 yards out from goal.

43' Ohhhhh referee... Costa skillfully makes his way into the PSG penalty area past three players and is then brought down from behind by Edinson Cavani. Penalty appeals from the Chelsea players, fans and staff, but nothing is given.

40' Chelsea look to counter-attack but Hazard is dragged down by Blaise Matuidi after turning the Frenchman, who is then booked. Soon after the free-kick, Chelsea attack and off the ball Luiz seems to elbow Costa, out of the sight of the referee again. Maybe Jose Mourinho does have a case about PSG being an 'aggressive team'.

38' Oscar has to be careful now. He drags down Veratti in PSG's half and concedes a free-kick. PSG then counter and he is barged over by the Italian off the ball, out of sight of the referee.

37' Hazard brings down Motta for a foul and Veratti tries to take the free-kick further forward than where the incident occurred. Oscar lobs it back over the head of Veratti and is booked by the referee.

34' PSG players continue to argue with Chelsea players after the incident and Thiago Motta is booked by the referee.

32' Both Oscar and Ibrahimovic follow through in slide tackles going for a 50/50, but Oscar reacts holding his leg in agony whilst Ibrahimovic holds his hands in the air in protest. Chelsea players near the incident surrounded the referee Björn Kuipers in protest and Kuipers produced the red card almost instantly. Debatable decision.

31' RED CARD - Zlatan Ibrahimovic

29' PSG free-kick headed away by Ramires. Oscar is fouled off the ball by Veratti as he looked to press the PSG defence. Free-kick to Chelsea in their own half.

25' Chelsea threatening again through Costa this time, and again a Chelsea player is caught offisde in the PSG penalty area. A goal looks to be on the horizon at this rate...

22' A lovely, fluid passing move from Chelsea leads to Hazard attempting a one-two with Ramires, which instead accidently gets played to Oscar by Ramires, who is flagged for offside inside the PSG area.

19' Javier Pastore chips a poor ball towards Ibrahimovic and Gary Cahill nervously clears the ball out for a corner, despite having no pressure on him. The corner is then easily claimed by Thibaut Courtois with a strong catch.

14' Marco Veratti goes down whilst chasing an over-hit through ball with Ramires following closely. Replays show the Italian appeared to dive looking for the penalty to the annoyance of the Chelsea fans in the Matthew Harding Lower stand.

11' After a little collision off the ball, David Luiz goes down 10 or so seconds after the collision causing a halt in play. However, the Brazilian gets up without treatment and is completely fine. Costa offers a handhsake but the PSG defender refuses to comply.

9' Chelsea are persistently attacking down PSG's right-side through Hazard due to Marquinhos being exposed with little cover often here in the first nine minutes.

4' Soon after, Hazard beats multiple PSG players with wonderful skill and his cross just cleared away by the retreating Thiago Motta. Diego Costa has gone down and is back on the pitch after treatment.

3' Dangerous cross from Marquinhos, as Eden Hazard fails to track back allowing him space, but it's cleared away by the Chelsea defence.

1' Both sides are wearing black armbands as a sign of respect to the three French athletes that were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Argentina recently.

And we're underway!!!

19:44: Little fun fact before we kick-off - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never scored against a side managed by Jose Mourinho. Will his side control him once more tonight? We'll be sure to see...

19:43: If either Cesc Fabregas or Branislav Ivanovic get booked tonight, they'll be suspended from the first leg of the quarter-finals, assuming they qualifiy. As would Marco Veratti if PSG win tonight.

19:40: Both sides are heading out of the tunnel to the applause of the Stamford Bridge crowd.

19:30: Just fifteen minutes till kick-off here at Stamford Bridge!

19:15: Speaking of Chelsea strikers, tonight it is Chelsea legend Didier Drogba's 37th birthday. I'm sure he'd love to come on and grab another memorable Champions League moment, even if he does it'll be hard to beat this one...

19:10: Diego Costa is preferred to veteran Didier Drogba and Frenchman Loic Remy, which is no surprise due to is form in the Premier League this season. Nonetheless, the striker is still yet to open his Champions League goalscoring account for Chelsea, even though he has featured in the majority of Chelsea's Champions League fixtures this season. With that in mind and Chelsea needing to win tonight, he'll be looking to cause David Luiz and Thiago Silva problems tonight with his incredible workrate and maybe even getting himself on the scoresheet.

19:00: So, no Kurt Zouma in the starting XI for Chelsea, in his place is Gary Cahill. Despite a good performance against West Ham in his last outing, the English centre-back has struggled recently and with Zlatan Ibrahimovic leading the line for PSG, will be able to cope?

18:49: PSG subs - Douchez, Camara, Digne, Van der Wiel, Rabiot, Bahebeck, Lavezzi.

18:48: PSG XI - Sirigu; Marquinhos, David Luiz, Thiago Silva, Maxwell; Thiago Motta, Matuidi, Verratti, Pastore, Cavani; Ibrahimovic.

18:46: Chelsea subs - Cech, Zouma, Filipe Luis, Willian, Cuadrado, Remy, Drogba.

18:45: Chelsea XI - Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta; Fabregas, Matic; Ramires, Oscar, Hazard; Diego Costa.

18:30: Fifteen minutes till the official team news! Make sure you stay with us to hear about it first!

18:25: For a full in-depth preview of tonight's game, look no further - https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/chelsea-fc/460834-chelsea-vs-psg-european-giants-square-off-in-london.html

18:20: Tonight's venue - Stamford Bridge.

18:15: He also added, "I thought a team from England would never be surprised by aggression, because aggression is in our country. A team with fantastic players was the team making foul after the foul. (PSG) were the team that stopped Eden Hazard with fouls all the time, the team that was attacking the man in possession of the ball with two or three players very aggressively. If to dominate is the number of chances created, yes Paris had more chances than us. If dominating means stopping your opponent from playing, making foul after foul, yes they also dominated."

18:10: Like Blanc, Chelsea manager Jose mourinho also commented on his opposition, "This season we have played teams from the Championship, League One and League Two, but the most aggressive team was PSG. For a team with so much quality I expected more football," he said.

18:05: He further went on to comment about Chelsea striker Diego Costa, "He likes contact, and provokes opposition players. That's part of his game. He really needs that to bring out the best in his performances. The most important thing is to not get caught up in the way he plays. He will try to provoke a reaction. We need to stay calm, not get caught up in his game. We need to be as effective as possible in stopping him."

18:00: He continued to say, "He's someone who loves the big occasion. He's a player who can score at any time, in any venue, against any opponent. I hope he shows that on Wednesday night."

17:55: The Frenchman commented on both side's strikers, "I don't think those two players are going to be happy about facing Zlatan," he said about Gary Cahill and Kurt Zouma.

Chelsea PSG

17:50: However, they will be disappointed with the 1-1 draw a few weeks ago, as the French side had many chances to kill off the game but Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois prevented them from gaining a healthy advantage for the second leg with a few fantastic saves. Last season, they couldn't take advantage of a 3-1 home victory in the first leg, losing 2-0 in the second leg at Stamford Bridge, therefore manager Laurent Blanc will have warned his side about that prior to tonight's game.

17:45: On the other hand, the home side's opponents tonight have also been in good form as of late - winning three and drawing one out of four games - since their 1-1 home draw with Chelsea. They've also got themselves within one point of French league leaders Olympique Lyonnais.

UCL Live Updates

17:40: They'll be looking to keep their hopes of the treble on tonight at Stamford Birdge and statistically are the favourites tonight. Out of six games against French sides at home in the Champions League, the West-London side have won four, drawn two and lost none. In total, they've also outscored their French opponents across all of those fixtures, scoring eleven, conceding two and earning five out of six clean sheets.

17:35: Since Chelsea drew 1-1 away in Paris, they have won their first piece of silverware defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Capital One Cup and have taken a five-point lead with a game in hand over second-placed Manchester City in the Barcalys Premier League.

Chelsea - PSG Live

17:30: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute live coverage of Chelsea's second leg tie against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage at Stamford Bridge. It's all to play for tonight as the aggregate score is 1-1 from the first leg in Paris. It's bound to be an exciting game and with just under two hours to go till kick-off make sure you stay tuned here!