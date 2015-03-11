View From The Opposition: A Swansea fan's view on Monday's clash with Liverpool

Liverpool travel to South Wales to take on Brendan Rodgers' former employers Swansea City in their next Barclays' Premier League game on Monday night. The Reds are in fine form, remaining the only unbeaten side in English football in 2015, but have yet to beat Swansea on their own patch since they were promoted four years ago. We caught up with 17-year-old Swans fan and season ticket holder, Josh Kilmister, who is also a writer for The Swansea Way, to get his views ahead of the game.

Q: Are you happy with Swansea’s season so far?

JK: Honestly, I couldn’t be much happier. When Garry Monk took over last February I never really expected him to be in charge for longer than a few months, but he’s proven myself and many others wrong. The main worry I had towards the end of last season was that he wouldn’t be able to attract the names we needed to push on a club, but it was probably our most successful transfer window yet! It’s been great to watch us this season because we’ve seen both our team and manager go from strength to strength, and we’ve added a level of grit to our game that we’ve been missing for years. Of course, there’s a few results that haven’t gone our way and – although it may have gone under the radar – we’ve been no less fortunate than Chelsea in terms of refereeing decisions, but that’s the Premier League for you.

Q: What have you made of Liverpool this season?

JK: You’ve had a weird old season to be fair. When you lost Luis Suarez it was always going to be difficult to find your feet again because to replace him was, and still is somewhat impossible. Daniel Sturridge’s numerous injuries haven’t helped matters, and the signing of Mario Balotelli was a risky one, which unfortunately hasn’t seemed to have paid off. Put those three elements together and you end up with a season that is average at best, but in the words of Brendan Rodgers, I think you’ve shown great character to get yourselves where you are at this stage of the season. I was gutted when you were knocked out of the Champions League, and then again out of the Europa League a few weeks ago but with those distractions out of the way your form has improved, and the league is always the priority for me. When you consider that you’re sat just two points behind Man United, I think your season has been pretty good – even if it did take you a while to get going.

Q: You obviously know Brendan Rodgers pretty well, do you rate him highly as a manager?

JK: I actually think Brendan is a great manager, but I’m still not convinced he’s got a big enough personality to manager a club as big as Liverpool. When you look at the league’s most successful managers you think of Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and even Rafael Benitez. Rodgers is great tactically, but I don’t think he’ll ever be able to take you back to where you belong. Of course, I have nothing but respect for the guy, he’ll go down as one of the most influential figures in Swansea City history, but can he I see him challenging for the Champions League? I’m afraid not.

Q: Do you reserve any bad feeling for the way Rodgers left your club? Or can he expect a good reception on Monday night?

JK: Like I said, I have nothing but respect for Rodgers and what he did during his time in Swansea. The manner in which he left wasn’t great and there are still some fans who hold that against him, but realistically there was no way he could’ve turned down an offer to manage you. I do remember him saying that he turned you down originally but accepted when he was made your main target, so I don’t even think he expected there to be as much interest as there was. As for the reception he’ll receive, I don’t think it’ll be too different to any other game. Brendan is very much a thing of the past for us now, though there may be the odd chant from the east stand if we go ahead! But in all seriousness, I think Joe Allen will probably get a bigger reaction than Brendan. He’s still loved in these parts.

Q: What went wrong for you when we last met? (The 4-1 game at Anfield on the 29th of December)

JK: I knew this would come up – what an awful day that was! We just made it far, far too easy for you. For the first half an hour we didn’t look all that bad. We didn’t look great but we certainly didn’t look like we were about to lose 4-1, and that was when Alberto Moreno scored your opener, and then there was that awful ‘clearance’ from Lukasz Fabianski. Ultimately, I will now forever see that game as the game where Jonjo Shelvey put in one of the worst performances I’ve ever seen anybody give in a Swans’ shirt, and there was so much more to that than his own goal and his little giggle with Adam Lallana. Thankfully for us, the ban he picked up for swinging his arm towards Emre Can in this game gave him some time to re-evaluate himself and since then he’s been one of our key players.

Q: Liverpool haven’t beaten Swansea at the Liberty since you were promoted, why do you think that is?

JK: We’ve had some really entertaining games at the Liberty over the past three seasons or so, and Sky seem to love them too because I think nearly all of them have been on TV. Last season’s was particularly interesting, where Shelvey (again) was central to controversy – scoring in the second minute then practically giving you a goal straight back in the fourth. If you look at some of the results we’ve picked up against the ‘big’ teams at the Liberty, it doesn’t come as a surprise to me that you haven’t beaten us on our home turf. Hopefully that doesn’t change anytime soon.

Q: Will being at home give you the advantage, do you think?

JK: Definitely. Liverpool is a huge game for us, and it’s this sort of game where the Jack Army are in full swing, especially considering the game is on a Monday night. We’ve been unfortunate with some of the draws we’ve had at home this season (Newcastle and Sunderland spring to mind), and on paper our home form isn’t superb but wins against Arsenal and most recently Man United should tell you otherwise.

Q: Is there any Swans player in particular that Liverpool should be wary of?

JK: It’s difficult to say at the moment because our recent formation changes mean that not even we know how we’ll line up against you, but it’s hard to pick out anyone other than Gylfi Sigurdsson as our main threat going forward. We haven’t really got a proven Premier League goal-scorer in our ranks at the moment, so when goals do come they tend to be from midfield. Ki Sung-Yueng has also been in superb form in front of goal for us since his return from the Asia Cup, but he plays a little further back.

Q: Alternatively, who do you see as Liverpool’s biggest attacking threat?

JK: That would have to be Daniel Sturridge for me, because when he’s on form it’s very difficult to stop him. Although generally it’s the big, physical strikers we tend to struggle with, Sturridge is definitely going to cause us some problems. Coutinho has been immense for you recently too, and as a general football fan I can’t wait to see him play, but as a Swansea fan I’ll admit I’m a little scared…

Q: If you could have any Liverpool player on your team, which player would it be and why?

JK: At the moment it’d be Sturridge. It seems such a boring, obvious answer but we could really do with a striker at the moment and someone like Sturridge would be ideal. He’s got pace to beat defenders and has always had the brain of a goal-scorer. He’s probably one of the deadliest finishers in the league, and is definitely still England’s best attacking option.

Q: What are you hoping to see from your side in the final games of this season?

JK: While it would be nice to have one final push for European qualification, that seems all but impossible after our defeat at Spurs last Wednesday. With that in mind, Garry Monk has set us the target of achieving our highest ever Premier League points tally which would be big for us, and we’re only seven points away from that now. If we can play out the remainder of the season without dropping off the pace like we usually do then I’ll be very happy come May.

Q: Where do you see Swansea and Liverpool finishing come the 24th of May?

JK: For us I’m going to be fairly optimistic and say eighth, although that wouldn’t be surprising by any means. Anywhere in the top ten will do me fine – especially considering our lack of real goal scorers after Wilfried Bony’s departure.

As for Liverpool I think you’ll finish fifth, just outside the Champions League places. I’d love to say I think you’ll scrape the top four but I don’t think you will. Anyway, fifth wouldn’t be a bad finish for you considering how poor your season has been made out to be.

Q: And finally, what’s your prediction for the game?

JK: I’m going with 1-1. You’re in very good form at the moment so I’m not going to push it and predict a win, but I think we can easily get a point from you; especially at home. It’ll be a tight game, and I’m looking forward to see how both teams line up. Our defence is better than yours, I don’t have many doubts about that, and that is going to be absolutely vital. If we still had Bony on our books I’d be going for a very different result, but that’s not to say that Bafetimbi Gomis will be completely ineffective.

