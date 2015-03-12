Burnley vs Manchester City: City looking to keep up with Chelsea in evening kick-off

Manchester City visit Burnley on Saturday as they look to keep pace with Chelsea in the ongoing battle for the Premier League title. A City win would see them close the game to just two points on their rivals, who face Southampton on Sunday as one of the two games in hand they will have. Burnley will be looking to cause a shock and take some points away from Manchester and climb out of the relegation zone.

City have been inconsistent to say the least in the Barclays Premier League this season, failing to go on the sort of run that has seen them claim two titles in the past three seasons. Due to this inability to find form, and the absence of key players such as Yaya Toure in January and Sergio Aguero around Christmas, the chances of catching Chelsea are getting slimmer as the weeks go by. They will also have to look over their shoulder, with Arsenal only four points away from the Champions.

Considerng Burnley have the smallest wage budget in the division by a long stretch, the simple fact that they're in with a chance of survival with 10 games left is something that should be celebrated. Sean Dyche has done a wonderful job in putting a strong side together, and they remain just three points away from safety with 30 points left to play for. One concern for them is that they don't win enough, having won just four games so far. The most likely man to change that record is Danny Ings, who has had an excellent debut season in the Premier League, scoring nine goals. His performances have led to speculation over a move to clubs as big as Liverpool, with the fact that his contract is up in the summer only being a catalyst to the rumours.

Team news:

Manchester City have no current injury concerns meaning that Manuel Pellegrini has a full squad to pick from. Skipper Vincent Kompany was dropped for the 2-0 win over Leicester last week, and could return to the side in place of Martin Demichelis or Elaquim Mangala.

Burnley have Dean Marney out injured with a long term ACL injury, whilst Matty Taylor won't be ready to return from a calf injury, as he is still one or two weeks away.

When they last met:

Burnley came back from 2-0 down to gain a shock point at the Etihad Stadium in December, as second half goals from Ashley Barnes and George Boyd cancelling out David Silva and Fernandinho's first half goals. The draw was one of the 10 Premier League games that Burnley have drew this season.