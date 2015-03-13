West Bromwich Albion - Stoke City: Tony Pulis welcomes his former employers

West Brom looking to put themselves out of the relegation battle as they host comfortably sitting Stoke.

West Brom have to come into this game on a bit of a downer after back to back defeats to Midlands rivals Aston Villa in the league 2-1 thanks to a last minute goal and 2-0 in the Cup at Villa Park and therefore missing out on a chance to go to Wembley.

Things have been going great in the league though as the Baggies have gone on the verge of the drop zone to eight points clear of it in the couple of months Tony Pulis has been in charge, which saw the former Stoke gaffer win manger of the month for February.

Mark Hughes took over from Pulis at Stoke and has built on that foundation fantastically with his side finishing 10th last season and sitting in eighth right now and nowhere near the troubles down the bottom.

Despite going out the FA Cup to lower league opposition nearly a month ago they have really got consistent in the league with them winning their last three on the trot against Villa, Hull and Everton in comfortable fashion to leave them beyond the magic 40 point mark.

Team News

West Brom have somewhat of a striker crisis with all three of Victor Anichebe, Saido Berahino and Brown Ideye massive doubts for this game through injury.

Ryan Shawcross is available again after a long layoff at the back with a back injury, defensive partner Phillip Wollscheid is a big doubt for the game with a groin injury.

Stats

Mame Biram Diouf has scored three goals in two games against West Brom.

Stoke have lost just one of the Premier League meetings between the sides with the Baggies failing to score in eight of those games.

West Brom have kept five clean sheets in six home games under Tony Pulis.