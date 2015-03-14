Liverpool - Swansea: Four VAVEL writers pick their Swansea line-up

Charlie Malam: With recent performances, there's not too many changes that I'd make to the side. Other than the Blackburn game, Brendan Rodgers' side have put in a number of strong performances; blowing away Manchester City and controlling against Burnley.

For that reason, I'd keep the same midfield of Joe Allen and Jordan Henderson, who gelled impressively together in those two games. Steven Gerrard is back and fit, but even with only a few months left of his Liverpool career, I'd steer well clear of easing him back into the side just because of who he is. We've been much better without him in midfield since his injury and so he has to sit on the bench from the start, for me.

On the flanks, I'd bring back Alberto Moreno, who was dropped last Sunday. The Spaniard has been in decent form, and though it's an attacking move - I'd back Moreno to cause Kyle Naughton problems. On the right, I'd love for Rodgers to go with Javier Manquillo to help quell the threat of full-back Neil Taylor, but because it's so unlikely - I've stuck with Lazar Markovic.

The 20-year-old has been in for a lot of criticism on social networking sites, but I'm quite a fan of the Serbian and I think he'll certainly come good in due time. A lot of those same supporters were criticising him for making little impact early on in the season, before he showed glimpses of promise against the likes of Bournemouth and Sunderland, but I'd give him a chance to show .

Further ahead, I'd drop Adam Lallana in favour of having Raheem Sterling in a more dangerous role. He's been largely ineffective out on the flank, but when played behind the striker the youngster poses much more of a threat. Alongside, Philippe Coutinho has to start as the team's creative kingpin - supporting Daniel Sturridge, who is still looking to find his best form.

Defensively, Martin Skrtel should return despite his head injury last weekend, whilst I'd also bring in Mamadou Sakho. It's a risk, given that he only played 45 minutes in the Reds' mini-derby on Monday night, but even though Dejan Lovren has improved somewhat in recent weeks, the Frenchman is a more capable defender, and adds more to the defence than Lovren.

Emre Can returns to a defensive berth, having coped admirably in a right-sided centre-back role, as Simon Mignolet keeps his place in between the sticks, as is the norm.

Charlie's team: Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Sakho, Moreno, Henderson, Allen, Markovic, Sterling, Coutinho, Sturridge.

Calum Paton: The key reason for Liverpool's struggle in last weekend's FA Cup tie with Blackburn Rovers was most notably the absence of Joe Allen. As long as Joe is back fit after his hip injury, he should definitely return to the middle of the pitch to reform his recently successful partnership with Jordan Henderson.

Obviously this midfield change would require Emre Can to slot back into the right centre-back role that he has excelled in over the last few months. Martin Skrtel's concussion last week shouldn't be enough to see him miss Monday's trip to the Liberty so he will likely keep his place alongside the slowly improving Dejan Lovren.

Lazar Markovic has reviewed a fair amount of criticism recently, and it Brendan Rodgers will most likely give the Serbian a little break. With Alberto Moreno nailing down the left wing back spot (and Brendan Rodgers insisting he likes to play one natural full back and one natural winger) Raheem Sterling becomes the obvious choice to run the right flank. Sterling will however be expected to reserve his play and help out defensively against a Swansea side who are a dangerous threat in the wide areas of the pitch. This leaves Daniel Sturridge as the obvious choice to lead the line for The Reds, with Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana the men expected to continue their impressive form in behind the striker.

Calum's Team: Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Lovren, Sterling, Henderson, Allen, Moreno, Lallana, Coutinho, Sturridge.

Mosope Ominiyi: After their Europa League disappointment away at Besiktas, the side have bounced back with two back-to-back Premier League victories, before being held to a goal-less draw at home against Blackburn in the FA Cup.

Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to consolidate his side's place in the top four of the league, something which with ten matches left to go, is easily still possible. With that being said, the team will have to stay consistent, a hard thing to do especially with games against the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Manchester United left still to play. Their 4-1 home victory against the Swans was a memorable one at Anfield, but they'll have a tougher test on their hands when they travel to South Wales against Garry Monk's side.

The only reason why I would not risk Martin Skrtel, is because of the head injury he suffered last weekend; there is no point risking aggravation - but if he is fit and available, he'll replace Kolo Touré in the centre of defence. I'm a keen admirer of Dejan Lovren, and although his first season at Anfield has been far from his best, he has not been playing too badly if I'm honest over the past few games (despite that penalty miss in Turkey). Hopefully, he'll take the criticism in a positive way and become a better player, because the £20million pound pricetag did not help his cause at all.

The midfield selection choice between Steven Gerrard and Joe Allen comes into question; but the latter is doubtful with a minor injury, so the skipper should come back into the side as he looks to impress in his latter stages of his final season with the Reds.

Mosope's team: Mignolet, Lovren, Can, Touré, Henderson, Gerrard, Moreno, Sterling, Coutinho, Lallana, Sturridge.

Ollie Emmerson: Even if not fully fit, Mamadou Sakho must come back into the Liverpool side, in place of Dejan Lovren, who is a walking liability. Despite being out for a month the Frenchman should slot back into the team with ease after completing 45 minutes of an Under 21 game last week. Martin Skrtel would make up the centre of my back three, after it was confirmed that his head injury against Blackburn Roves was nothing serious. To the right of Skrtel would be Emre Can, who I think needs to drop back into defence as his pace will be an asset when covering the wing backs, due to Swansea's fast wingers.

With Can moving backwards, Joe Allen returns to partner Jordan Henderson in midfield. With Swansea's huge talent through the centre of midfield, Allen will need to perform as he did in the 2-1 win against Manchester City to stop the likes of Gylfi Siggurdsson and Ki Sung Yeung controlling the tempo of the game. Importantly for me, Steven Gerrard must not come back into the side alongside Jordan Henderson. The pair don't work together and the last time they played together, in the 3-2 victory over Tottenham, Liverpool's defence had no cover throughout.

Alberto Moreno and Lazar Markovic are my wing backs, as I don't think that Adam Lallana is cut out for the position and doesn't have the pace to track back for 90 minutes. In front of them I see no reason not to select Liverpool's three strongest attacking players, with Raheem Sterling and Phillipe Coutinho playing just behind Daniel Sturridge. Liverpool will have had an eight day break between fixtures, therefore there is no reason that the front three can't all start together.

Ollie's team: Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Sakho, Markovic, Henderson, Allen, Moreno, Sterling, Coutinho, Sturridge.