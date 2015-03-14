Burnley 1-0 Manchester City: Boyd inspires Clarets to victory over Champions

In the first fixture of the season between the two sides, Burnley against all odds fought back from a 2-0 deficit at the Etihad to draw 2-2 and leave Manchester with a crucial point.

On this day, Manuel Pellegrini and his Manchester City men took the short trip up North to face off against Burnley, looking to secure three points to keep their Premier League title aspirations alive. Coming off a 2-0 victory over Leicester at home, City were looking to put together a string of results to power them back into the title challenge.

The two sides only separated by 30 miles, also far apart of squad value and almost by an entire league table. Burnley looking to survive the relegation battle and City looking to keep within distance of Chelsea for top of the table.

The first-half saw both sides set up very organised and cautious with their buildups, neither Tom Heaton or Joe Hart really tested. The possession, however, was unsurprisingly dominated by City in the midfield with Yaya Touré and Fernandinho holding up the ball well. Burnley sat back and soaked up the pressure and broke out on a few counter attacks, hoping to find a hole in the City back line. Sam Vokes and Danny Ings, leading the line for The Clarets, connected well and threatened City. The first 45 ended at a stalemate, with the scoreline at nil-nil.

The second half was a much different story, however. Both sides came out firing, exchanging good opportunities at both ends. A great hold up and turn at the half way line from Sergio Aguero off a Burnley set piece saw a two on one breakout, but David Silva’s first touch let him down and forced him wide. George Boyd fired Burnley ahead with a beautifully hit volley into the bottom right corner past Hart. City had a strong penalty shout near the end of the match, with Pablo Zabalata going down in the box. Burnley’s resilient defence were able to hold out and see through a result that will have big implications at both the top and bottom of the league table.

This result leaves the title in the hands of Chelsea. If City were to hypothetically win the rest of their remaining fixtures, that would leave them with 85 points. In perspective, no team in the history of the Premier League has won the title with that few points. The three points see Burnley still in the bottom three, but now only one point from safety.