Chelsea 1-1 Southampton: As it happened

15:35. Thank you for joining me with this live commentary this afternoon, I've enjoyed covering it and I hope you liked the coverage!

15:34. MORGAN SCHNEIDERLIN is my MOTM today. Often not given the credit he deserves for the job he does in midfield, he was a bully at times in the centre of the park alongside Wanyama, but at the same time, helped orchestrate play and control the tempo, making Chelsea chase especially in the first-half. 10 tackles, 21 ball recoveries, and over 90% passing accuracy. Superb.

15:33. Before I go, I have to give my Man Of The Match award. There were a few very worthy contenders, including the goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Fraser Forster, who despite not keeping clean sheets, both kept their teams in the game at times when called upon - a hard skill to acquire. Sadio Mané was a constant threat for So'ton and won the penalty which resulted in the equaliser, but none of the trio win my award today.

15:32. After that result, this is the Premier League table as it stands. United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Swansea still to play, Chelsea with a game in hand.

90+4: FULL-TIME! Yes it is. FINAL SCORE: Chelsea 1-1 Southampton - The points are shared in an intriguing encounter between Mourinho and Koeman's sides.

90+3: Just a minute left of stoppage time, is that it?

90+2: Pellé looks up and attempts to find Mané running near the area, but his through ball is high and too powerful for his team-mate to get on the end of.

90+1: The fourth official signals for four minutes of stoppage time to be added on.

90: HOW DID HE MISS! JOHN TERRY! The Chelsea captain stands motionless in disbelief, as he misses an effort from close range, his shot swerves away from goal, and it's somehow still 1-1 after a goalmouth scramble.

89: CLOSE FROM AZPILICUETA! The Spaniard almost catches Forster out, but he does well to stop Chelsea going in-front with another low diving stop.

88: Ramires penalized for a shoulder-to-shoulder barge with Djuricic as both men run to win the ball in midfield.

87: A through ball finds Mané with only Courtois and the last defender to beat, but his initial touch is heavy and Courtois is able to recover the ball for his side.

85: Cuadrado has an effort on-goal, but his shot is wide of the mark as he could not get a proper contact on the ball as it trickles past Forster's near post.

84: Alderweireld with a great clearance away partially to safety as the Belgian comes across and blocks the run of Hazard from latching onto the through ball inside the area.

82: Chelsea forced into another sub now, as Cuadrado comes on in place of Willian as a result of that tackle, a precautionary measure I'm sure. Pellé on for Long, for So'ton, in their last change of the match.

81: Chelsea making their first change of the game; Oscar is being replaced by Loic Remy. Meanwhile, moments later - Djuricic is booked, for a rather hefty tackle on Willian.

80: SUPERB SLIDING BLOCK BY FONTE! LAST-DITCH ON COSTA! Costa opens up his body, shaping to shoot with his right foot, from close range, but the Portuguese centre-back makes a superb sliding block to stop the Spaniard getting an effort on-goal.

78: Chelsea upping the ante yet again, can Southampton hold on though?

75: ANOTHER SAVE BY FORSTER! THIS TIME FROM OSCAR! The Brazilian midfielder has a shot from close range, but Forster denies him with a good stop with his body, as So'ton hoof the ball clear.

73: Fonte is penalized for a challenge on Oscar, near the edge of the area. Dangerous position now.

72: DOUBLE STOP BY FORSTER! I'm not sure he knew much about the first one, but Forster makes two good stops in quick succession to keep the scores level. Willian's teasing ball into the area is headed goalwards by Oscar, Forster parries into the path of Hazard who attempts to slot home a rebound, but the English 'keeper denies the Belgian on his line. Wow.

70: Southampton preparing a double substitution now - S. Davis and Tadic OFF, Djuricic and Ward-Prowse ON. Fresh legs for Koeman's men, with twenty minutes still left to play. All to play for.

69: Bertrand runs forward down the wing past his marker, attempts to find a team-mate in the box with a cross... but he was off-balance and his delivery whips over the crossbar.

68: Resulting free-kick delivery comes of nothing, as Courtois comes out and collects before rolling the ball out to a team-mate. Hazard attempts to latch onto a high, powerful long ball forward by Costa, but the ball evades him as he slides on the turf near the advertising boards.

67: Mané skips past Cahill showing skill and flair down the flank, but the English centre-back sees the danger and tugs him back deliberately, the Senegal man goes down on the edge of the box. Referee brandishes a yelllow card to Cahill also.

66: Wanyama dances past Fabregas before attempting to loft a forward ball towards Long, but Terry intercepts the danger by jumping high and chest-controlling the ball downwards.

65: Graziano Pellé is pictured warming up on the touchline for Southampton, perhaps it's time for a change.

62: So'ton drive forward on the counter attack, and Ivanovic sees this, before deciding to take immediate action. He cynically chops Mané on the run, foul given and a yellow card is brandished to the Serbian full-back. Referee Mike Dean walks over to Victor Wanyama, and gives him a booking too, for an earlier challenge on Eden Hazard.

61: LOVELY FOOTWORK BY TADIC! He skips past the Chelsea defenders with seeming ease on the edge of the area, before teeing off team-mate Long who shapes to shoot, the striker's effort is blocked from close range.

60: It appears as though Mourinho has said something to his players at half-time, they've upped the intensity in the second-half.

59: Good build-up play from the hosts, Forster does well to dive low and comfortably smother Oscar's low effort from range.

57: CLOSE! Hazard's header trickles wide of the mark after Costa's acrobatic effort in the area bobbles towards the Belgian, but the linesman's flag is up and the effort would not have counted if it went in.

56: Costa does well to win a corner-kick, which is scrambled clear once more after Willian's powerful strike is blocked and bundled into the path of Costa, on the floor, who stretches and latches onto the ball, which bounces off the post and is eventually hoofed away.

55: A defensive mix-up in communication almost results in Chelsea taking the lead again, but Costa's effort is pushed clear by Forster near the goal-line. Close call.

52: A goalmouth scramble is eventually cleared away but Cahill is far from happy, he complains to the referee that he was being wrestled to the ground in the box.

47: Alderweireld with a well-driven effort towards goal, but his Belgian compatriot Courtois is equal to it in the Chelsea goal.

45: Matic is arguably lucky to still be on the pitch, after his late challenge warrants a talking to from the referee. If he was not already on a booking, he could have quite easily got one there.

14:33. The second-half has begun, neither side making any substitutions though.

The Saints have dominated possession, and have had their fair share of chances. If it was not for Courtois, I'm certain that So'ton would be ahead by now, but Koeman's half-time team talk will surely encourage his side to go for all three points; Chelsea are the league leaders but are far from unbeatable.

Chelsea raced into the lead after 11 minutes, when Costa converted an Ivanovic cross with a headed finish, before Tadic converted from the penalty spot after Mané was brought down by Matic in the area.

45+1: The referee blows his whistle, that's that. HALF-TIME!

45: The fourth official signals for just a minute of stoppage time to be added on, on his electronic board. Costa has an aerial battle with Fonte for the ball, his headed effort does not trouble Forster.

42: Chelsea have a corner-kick, which is well cleared away by the Southampton wall of defence.

36: The Blues being heavily restricted now, cannot get forward at will, being forced to play out of their own half.

34: Mané with an ambitious shot on-goal... comfortably smothered by Courtois, who dives low to his left.

32: Chelsea's defence looking all over the place at the moment, Southampton are taking advantage of that.

30: GOOD SAVE BY COURTOIS! Thibaut is called into action once more, this time to deny Tadic with a low effort in the area.

28: Mané becomes the first So'ton player in the referee's book, after a sliding challenge on Ivanovic.

27: Southampton go on the counter attack, not many Chelsea players back defending... wrong decision in the end, as Mané attempts to pass to Tadic, giving The Blues a chance to rush back quicker.

24: Well then. Replays show, there was contact, albeit accidentally, Ivanovic was trod on momentarily before he went down. No penalty though.

23: Ivanovic goes down, rather theatrically in the box... referee waves play on but the general consensus is the experienced Serb dived to try and win a penalty-kick.

20: Long attempts to get forward at will, but alas, he's offside. Move broken down.

19: 1-1, and it's game on again! What a twenty minutes this has been, So'ton score from their second penalty-kick that has been awarded in their favour this season.

18: DUSAN TADIC to take... GOAL! He patiently waits for the movement from Courtois on the 'keeper's line, and the Belgian is narrowly unlucky not to have saved the penalty-kick in fairness. The Serbian slots the effort low and hard into the centre of the goal, Courtois had a flick from his flailing leg but went the other way.

17: PENALTY! MATIC ON MANÉ! The referee points to the spot, and Chelsea are in trouble. Matic looks on in disbelief as he receives a yellow card for his troubles. Replays show, there was contact. Perhaps Mané was tackled by Ivanovic initially, but although it appeared initially Matic won the ball, Mané went down and there was contact, so no complaints really. Maybe the yellow card added on is slightly harsh.

14: GOOD FOOTWORK BY COURTOIS! Thibaut gets his team out of trouble after receiving a poor backpass, skilling up the Southampton runner rushing towards the ball in his area before passing his way out of trouble.

12: CLOSE! GREAT SAVE BY COURTOIS! The young Belgian makes a super stop to deny Sadio Mané from close range, who dives low and parries away partially to safety, before Tadic has a chance which curls wide of the far post.

11: GOAL! DIEGO COSTA FOR CHELSEA! 1-0 TO THE HOSTS! Hazard weaves past his marker, passes across to Ivanovic who whips in a dangerous cross towards the path of Spanish striker Diego Costa, who heads home with an emphatic finish beyond Forster, who simply had no chance saving that one.

10: So'ton have a corner-kick from nothing, and Tadic's delivery teases the Chelsea defenders in making a mistake, luckily for the hosts,

8: Southampton passing the ball well across the pitch, trying to open up gaps in midfield.

7: Long almost gets the better of Gary Cahill to win the ball, but loses out to the physicality of the English centre-back who clears the danger away to safety.

6: The Saints clear the danger, partially out for a corner-kick with many looking at the linesman - suggestions of offside. However, the resulting corner is dealt with by the Southampton defence.

5: Brilliant pass-and-move football from Chelsea, after Wanyama's loose touch on the ball is picked apart by Willian. Fabregas finds Oscar, who chips a lofted ball towards the far corner of the box, Willian weaves his way past his marker and the hosts narrowly miss out on breaking the deadlock by virtually passing the ball into the net.

13:30. The game is underway now, KICK-OFF! Chelsea - Southampton, and it's live!

13:25. The two teams are pictured waiting patiently for the go-ahead to walk out of the tunnel now, just five minutes remain.

13:20. A must-win game for Chelsea, you feel. City will be looking on in hope that Southampton have get a decent result, otherwise the title race is virtually over for last season's champions.

13:15. It seems as though I've jinxed the weather in west London today. It's now looking like it's going to rain, or at least drizzle, the clouds are forming.

13:10. Today will be an emotional day for Ryan Bertrand, who returns to Chelsea for the first time since sealing his January permanent move to Southampton, having had a successful loan spell thus far. He will have his hands full to try and stop his former employers from taking all three points this afternoon.

13:00. 30 minutes until kick-off now. Teams going through their warm-up sessions on the Stamford Bridge pitch, a sunny Sunday afternoon.

12:40. Willian starts ahead of Ramires for the home team; the only change to Chelsea's starting line-up today.

12:37. Shane Long starts for The Saints ahead of Graziano Pellé up-front for Southampton. Neither forward has been on top goal-scoring form, and Koeman will be hoping the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland man can prove him right with a good display today. Koeman's words on Long: "Shane is a different type of player and we need that type today. He deserved an opportunity."

12:35. Speaking of Tottenham... they travel to Manchester later today, in another of today's Premier League fixtures. The other two games being played today; Manchester United - Spurs and Everton - Newcastle United - both 4pm kick-off's.

12:33. The big team news for the visitors ahead of kick-off is that Toby Alderweireld is back in the starting line-up! They've missed his towering presence and good defensive qualities over the past two months for sure, the loanee from Atlético Madrid is believed to be ready to sign a permanent deal at the end of the current season, amid reported interest from Tottenham amongst other European clubs.

SOUTHAMPTON: Forster, Clyne, Alderweireld, Fonte, Bertrand, Wanyama, Schneiderlin, Mané, S. Davis, Tadic and Long. Subs - K. Davis, Yoshida, Gardos, Targett, Ward-Prowse, Djuricic and Pellé.

CHELSEA: Courtois, Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Matic, Fabregas, Willian, Oscar, Hazard and Costa. Subs - Cech, Zouma, Luis, Ramires, Cuadrado, Remy and Drogba.

12:30. Just an hour remains until kick-off now, I'm sure you know what that means! CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS!

12:25. He also went on to say this, about the title race: "We have to focus on nine victories - if our direct opponents lose a couple of points, then you need eight victories and one draw, or something like that. In this moment we have enough fingers to count down the wins. We will arrive in a moment when one hand will be enough: we need five victories, we need four victories... We don't think about Man City, don't think about Arsenal, don't think about their results. Just us."

12:20. Meanwhile, his opposite number Mourinho, said this in his pre-match comments: "My happiness, first of all, is when I compare myself with others. I see just a few that are with me in terms of success and the others I see a huge difference and a huge distance. I have lots of respect for all of them but, in the Premier League, who is European champion? Me and Louis van Gaal. How many won the Premier League twice or more than twice? Me and Arséne Wenger."

12:17. On their aspirations for the rest of the season: "We're still in a very good position to fight for a high position in the table. We need the confidence that maybe we missed against Crystal Palace in our way of playing. If we have that, we have good possibilities for a high position."

12:15. In the pre-match press conference, Koeman admitted that his side need to be sharper up-front. He had the following to say: "We don't have a team who create every game a lot of chances - we need to be a bit more sharp with three or four chances you get every game. We're struggling a bit with the physical stage of some players in the front, it's the first Premier League season for them."

12:10. Predictions? Southampton will not be pushovers by any stretch of the imagination, but following City's slip up at Burnley yesterday evening, Chelsea will need all three points to capitalise on their main title rivals' mistake. Tweet me with your views, predictions and comments, at @Football365Mo.

12:00. Southampton's recent form (PL only): LWDLLW

11:55. Chelsea's recent form (PL only): WDWWDW

11:48. The referee for today's game, is Mike Dean.

11:47. Southampton: Forster, Clyne, Fonte, Alderweireld, Bertrand, Wanyama, Schneiderlin, Djuricic, Elia, Mané and Pellé.

11:46. Chelsea: Courtois, Zouma, Terry, Ivanovic, Azpilicueta, Matic, Fabregas, Willian, Hazard, Oscar and Costa.

11:45. PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS, as follows.

11:40. STAT: Shane Long has scored in two of his three appearances against Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge. (Both of which, were during his time at West Brom) The 28-year-old striker has only scored three Premier League goals this season, the last of which coming in their 2-0 win over Leicester back in NOVEMBER. Can he get another today, provided he plays?

11:38. Jay Rodriguez (knee) and Emmanuel Mayuka (groin) are the only other players in the Southampton first-team set up, who are sidelined and therefore unavailable for the trip to the London giants.

11:37. Southampton are set to welcome back Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld to the fray at The Bridge today, after two months out with a hamstring problem, which he suffered during their 1-0 victory away at Old Trafford against Manchester United in January. However, it is unsure whether he will start, or make an appearance off the bench as of yet.

11:36. Chelsea have no fresh injury concerns, the only absentee from the matchday squad for definite, is Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel - out with a knee injury.

11:35. TEAM NEWS ahead of kick-off, is as follows.

11:30. STAT: The Blues have only lost one of their last 11 Premier League fixtures against Southampton (W6, D4).

11:20. Following Manchester City's shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley away from home yesterday evening, Jose Mourinho's men have the perfect opportunity to move eight points clear at the top of the table, with another game in hand after this one - as a result of their Capital One Cup participation.

11:15. The visitors today have only won two of their last six matches in all competitions, something Ronald Koeman will be eager to address as his side are in 7th place, just two points off Liverpool in 5th and one off Spurs in 6th - the two clubs above them currently occupy the Europa League spaces for next season's competition.

11:10. Southampton themselves will be hoping for a good result on their travels today; their campaign has gone flat slightly and Champions League qualification hopes are fading as the bigger teams consolidate much-needed wins elsewhere in the league.

11:05. The hosts will be eager to bounce back from their midweek disappointment in the UEFA Champions League, where they managed to lose via the away goal rule against Ligue 1 defending champions PSG in a tough-fought 2-2 draw, 3-3 on aggregate over the two legged tie.

11:00. Hello again everyone, my name is Mosope Ominiyi and today I will have LIVE commentary, of the 1.30pm kick-off from Stamford Bridge this upcoming afternoon between current Premier League leaders Chelsea and top-four chasing Southampton, which promises to be an interesting game. Don't go anywhere, I've got all the pre-match build-up with two-and-a-half hours until the referee blows his whistle for the first time!