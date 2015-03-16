Score match Swansea - Liverpool Live and EPL Scores 2015 (0-1)

22:15. That's all we've got time for tonight. Thanks for joining VAVEL's live minute-by-minute commentary from tonight's Barclays Premier League action. To re-cap, the Reds stole a vital three points away to close in on their Champions League competitors. After a poor first-half, in which the hosts were by far the better side, forcing Simon Mignolet into a couple of decent saves. They came out better in the second-half, and found their feet after switching systems. They found their winner with 22 minutes to go, Martin Skrtel moving forward and seeing the run of Jordan Henderson. He plays it into the feet of Daniel Sturridge, who flicks it beyond into the path of the striker and after Jordi Amat slides in on the edge of the box, it deflects off of him and loops over Lukasz Fabianski, and the Reds held out their lead well to win 1-0 at the Libery Stadium. Thanks again for joining us this evening. Good night.

22:13. Swansea manager Garry Monk talks to Sky Sports: "I think it's disappointment. There was an opportunity presented where we could have got something from that game. The first half we dictated, should have got a goal but credit to Liverpool they came back out. They weren't creating a lot of chances, to concede the deflected goal we did is harsh on the players. Against these big teams in the moments where you are dominating you have to take your chances, get that gal, or two goals. Our passing became sloppy in the second half but for all their pressure they didn't have a lot of clear cut chances on our goal. I think we deserved at least a point from the game."

22:12. Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, speaking to Sky Sports: "I thought we were outstanding in the second half. In the first half we were nowhere near the level we expect. In the first half the 3-4-3 didn't work. We weren't pressing enough, and when we got the ball, we gave it away too cheaply. We changed the structure in the second half by going to a diamond and pushing the sides forward, and we were a lot better."It doesn't matter what system you play, the attitude and the energy are important. We weren't on it in the first half. But credit to Swansea, they played well. We shortened the pitch a lot better in the second half and started to create problems for them. There's no doubt Simon Mignolet's back to his best. We needed him in the first half. He's been excellent. Clearly now, you see his confidence, along with the team's."

22:12. Speaking of his side's upcoming fixture versus United, Henderson added: "We can't wait for Sunday. We're high on confidence. United played well on Sunday. It will be a tough game, but we're at Anfield, and we're confident, so we hope we'll get the result we need."

22:10. Liverpool midfielder and goalscorer Jordan Henderson, speaking to Sky Sports: "It's a great result. We were very disappointed with our first half. The gaffer had a few words to say. I felt we passed the ball a lot better in the second and were solid at the back. We're delighted with the three points and we're looking forward to Sunday." On his goal: "It was a great pass from Daniel. It was a little bit fortunate, but you've got to be in the right positions to score."

22:08. Not always at their best, but the Reds grinded out what could be a crucial win. They were restricted from playing their best, and Louis Van Gaal will take a lot away from tonight's game - having seen Monk's side isolate the Reds' best players and squeeze the space, stopping them from playing their usual game.

22:05. Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen, who was one of the better performers for the visitors, talking to Sky Sports post-game: "It was extremely hard, especially first half. Swansea were on top, they mad us work very hard. We got it right in the second half and thankfully got the three points. It was disappointing to be honest with the run we have been on. Thankfully we went in level but came back out with maybe a better attitude. We matched them up with a diamond in the second half, changed our tactics and got it right."

22:03. Liverpool have equalled a club record of six straight clean sheets away from home in the league with that win, even though their defence was not always sturdy tonight. But nevertheless, that's 559 minutes without a goal conceded away from Anfield. Garry Monk's men can certainly feel it a little unjust that they came away from the game with nothing to show, as they were the better team for at least 50 minutes. They had more chances in the first-half, but weren't able to make them count as Rodgers' switch to a diamond when Steven Gerrard was introduced saw them gain control of the game and rather comfortably see out a huge, huge win.

22:00. Liverpool's league record in 2015 doesn't look too shabby: DWWDWWWDWWWWW. Are they one of the favourites for the top four? Tweet your opinions on whether the Reds will acquire top-flight European football for next season to: @VAVELLiverpool.

21:58. The Reds face none other than Manchester United, who currently occupy 4th placed, two points above Rodgers and co. Swansea retain ninth place, sat two points behind the Potters, travelling to a rejuvenated Aston Villa next weekend.

21:55. So it's Liverpool who take the hard-earned three points, the third time in which Brendan Rodgers has led his side to a win over the Welsh side this season. It took a lot, and they owe Simon Mignolet a huge hand for his crucial saves in the first-half, but the Reds move just two points away from 4th and four off of 2nd placed Manchester City. A huge victory for the Merseyside club as the race for the Champions League spots continues to heat up in the final games.

FT: Swansea City 0-1 Liverpool.

90+4' Liverpool hit the post! Coutinho races away on the counter and finds Sturridge in space. He tries to curl an effort inside the far post, but it rebounds back off the woodwork and out.

90+3' Swansea win the ball and Williams sends it long, but Sakho clears with his head. The hosts win it back and find Naughton in space, who beats Allen and then wins a throw. It's swung into the box but Gerrard clears.

90+2' Shelvey commits a needless foul down the right, allowing Sturridge to play a short free-kick and win yet another throw-in as they run down the clock.

90+1' Henderson plays the free-kick short on the right side, interchanging the ball with Sterling and Sturridge down the flank. The Reds do well to win two throws deep into Swansea territory, looking to rap up their sixth consecutive away clean sheet, and the three points.

89' Coutinho wins a foul from Naughton down the left. Johnson takes the free-kick short, as the Reds look to see this one out. There'll be four minutes minimum added on at the Liberty.

89' Not long left in this one, with Monk preparing his third and final substitution. Emnes on for Sigurdsson

88' Liverpool substitution, their second of the game: Lallana off, Johnson on

87' Can deals well with threat of Montero's pace after a through ball threatens to bounce for the Colombian to race away through on goal. He gives away the ball a minute later, but Allen tracks back to win it back with a decent tackle.

85' Can plays the ball out of play to a chorus of boos, with Sterling on the ground complaining of a foul from Taylor, but he's soon back to his feet.

84' Liverpool controlling the game much better in this second half, but Coutinho loses the ball after exchanging passes with Sturridge, giving the Swans a throw-in.

81' Allen carries the ball through the channels, before finding Sterling out wide. It finds Sturridge, whose shot is blocked by Allen. The Reds keep the ball amd Sterling zips a powerful cross in, but there's too much on it for Sturridge to send goalwards.

80' Swansea's second substitution of the night: Ki off, Dyer on

79' Shelvey cuts inside from the left and finds Gomis, who spins towards goal and shoots but Sakho blocks the effort and the Reds recover possession.

78' Still quite a few chances left in this for either team, you suspect, with the Reds retreating into their own-half under pressure. A good ball finds Ki in space, 40-yards from goal, and he plays Montero out wide but his cross is lacking in quality and Mignolet claims.

77' Liverpool are full of confidence, Sturridge lifting a through ball beyond Amat and into Sterling, but he can only slash his effort wide of Fabianski's goal from inside the six-yard box.

76' Coutinho finds space from the left side of the box. His first effort is blocked, but Allen brings it down and feeds him again. He tries his trademark curler, but it goes over the bar.

75' Sterling buys a foul inside his own half, easing the pressure off of his defence. Monk's side are not giving up on this one just yet. They've got slightly under quarter-of-an hour to find an equaliser.

74' Another fortunate deflection allows the Reds to counter, but Coutinho opts for a tricky through ball to Sterling when Henderson was the better option, out wide in more space. Wasteful from the Brazilian, who has been rather subdued this evening.

73' Substitution for Swansea: Routledge off, Montero on

72' Very fortunate goal that for the visitors, but it's given them a huge boost. They're keeping possession well, having looked to have switched to a diamond 4-1-2-1-2 formation.

70' Amat brings down Sturridge, who deceives the defender with clever footwork down the right side. Henderson swings it in with pace, but Fabianski flaps it away. Lallana tries to hit the rebound, but can't connect and after Sterling hooks it back towards goal, Cork does well to carry the ball out of danger.

69' Skrtel carries the ball out from the back, playing it forward to Sturridge. He neatly flicks a through ball into the on-running Henderson. Amat slides across to clear but it bounces up off of Henderson and loops over Fabianski for the game's opening goal.

68' GOAL! Liverpool open the lead courtesy of a fortunate deflection. 1-0.

67' The Reds have looked much better in these last 15-20 minutes, but they've not really made it count. They're the team on top, but this game could go either way as it is.

66' Allen directs Lallana's cross from the byline towards goal, but having to stretch, can't really get much power on it and Fabianski collects.

65' Henderson hands Gerrard the armband. Can the skipper make a vital impact at the Liberty? He has 25 minutes left to inspire the Reds to their eighth win in the last nine league games.

64' Substitution for Liverpool: Moreno off, Gerrard on

63' Henderson tries to be too fancy inside the box, looking for a reverse ball into Sturridge from close-range when he might have been better shooting after Sterling's drilled cross.

62' Still goalless after the hour in South Wales, with Gerrard readying himself to come on for the visitors.

61' Swansea press well and win a corner from Can after squeezing the Reds defence high up the pitch. Sigurdsson delivers from the left, but Can heads away from the six-yard line.

60' Sigurdsson lines up a free-kick towards the left-hand side, around 25-yards from goal after Shelvey's brilliant ball into the feet of Ki. The free-kick finds its way through the wall, but Simon Mignolet claims comfortably.

59' Close to a goal for Liverpool, as Sturridge picks out Sterling behind the defence and he cuts it back to Coutinho running into the area. He curls one towards the near post, which Fabianski tips wide, but Gomis heads the corner clear.

58' Sakho does well to win a foul from Gomis, who pushes his compatriot over in a one-on-one after Shelvey looked to pick out the striker with a long ball.

56' Sterling does excellently to spin through the challenge of Taylor, before winning a corner after his low cross is deflected wide. Henderson crosses but after a few headers, the Reds' skipper's shot nicks off a Swansea player and goes wide. Coutinho takes the corner-kick from the opposite side, but it flies straight into the arms of Fabianski.

55' Coutinho is dispossessed, but the ball played forward in search of Ki from Sigurdsson is ever so slightly overhit. Up the other end of the counter, Sturridge can't pick out Sterling, this time with a weak through ball. It's end-to-end at the minute.

54' Liverpool gathering momentum, as they play the ball about the face of Swansea's box before Henderson's inswinging cross is dealt with and cleared.

52' Not too much difference from Liverpool's point of view in this second-half. The hosts are enjoying more possession, and look a lot less clumsy on the ball than Brendan Rodgers' side. That said, some very neat pass-and-move football sees the Reds move up the pitch but after Sterling's cross, Moreno is adjudged to have fouled Amat in an aerial duel.

50' Moreno goes into the book after leaving a foot in on Naughton, seemingly unhappy a throw-in decision didn't go his way. Certainly a yellow card.

49' Lallana goes down in pain after a challenge from Naughton, but after a few minutes with the physio, is back up and running again as Gerrard and Markovic watch on during their warm-up on the sidelines.

48' Sigurdsson swings the ball into the box, but after the first cross is blocked, Routledge's second attempt goes straight into the grasp of Mignolet.

47' Moreno hooks Gomis down just inside the Reds' half, and gives away another free-kick after clearly blocking the path of Routledge who would have been away into space down the right.

46' We're back underway at the Liberty. Can Swansea find a winner? Or can Liverpool find their feet and turn things around? Stay tuned to find out.

20:58. Great credit to Garry Monk's side, who have strangled the Reds in possession, affording them little time and space on the ball. As a result, their diamond set-up has prevented Brendan Rodgers' side from creating the outlet ball, therefore preventing them from finding their creative players further forward - as a result, Liverpool have struggled to carve out any real opportunities. We'll have second-half action with you shortly, let's hope for a few more goals.

20:55. Half-time statistics: Swansea City 0-0 Liverpool - Possession: 61%-39%. Shots: 6(2)-6(2). Passes completed: 267-196 Chances created: 3-4. Not too much to split the sides just yet, but the hosts have looked the likelier to open the scoring.

20:50. Not the most exciting first-halves of Barclays' Premier League football this season. It's goalless at the Liberty, with Garry Monk's Swansea having had the better of the first 45 minutes. Bafetimbi Gomis and Gylfi Sigurdsson have both forced good saves from Simon Mignolet, whilst the Reds have yet to trouble Lukasz Fabianski in between the Swans' sticks.

HT: Swansea City 0-0 Liverpool.

45+1' Only a single minute added on in this first-half, with not too many stops to the action so far.

44' Shelvey has been excellent so far tonight, beating Lallana to the ball. He plays it wide to Routledge who clips it into the box. Sigurdsson can flick his header across the box and it falls to Ki, but after being forced to turn away from goal to recover the ball, his weak cross is easily held by Mignolet.

43' Liverpool have been awfully toothless so far tonight. They enjoy their longest spell of possession in the Swansea half so far, working the ball forward to Sturridge, who curls it well over. He's scored four in four against the Welsh side in a red shirt, but he's not forced Fabianski into any meaningful saves just yet.

42' Shelvey cuts in front of Coutinho to intercept and only one pass later, Gomis almost finds himself through on goal but Can nicks a foot out to prevent him from breaking through.

41' Sterling curls a ball across the face of goal from the right, but it flies through the box and out for a throw across the opposite side of the pitch.

40' Monk's men really piling on the pressure here, as they search for the game's first goal. The Reds just can't get on their game.

38' Sigurdsson curls a shot from the edge of the box and it looks destined to ripple the back of the net, until Mignolet claws it wide of his post. That's the closest we've come to a goal so far tonight. The resulting corner is played low across the box towards Shelvey, he comes across into space and curls it towards the corner but Lallana flicks it wide with his head.

37' Sterling wins a foul out of Shelvey but within 30 seconds, the Reds turnover possession once more. They've been incredibly wasteful in possession, and despite good pressing constantly forcing them back into their own half - Liverpool are affording them enough space to quickly counter.

36' Coutinho gives away the ball this time with a wayward pass on the halfway line. Swansea try to get in behind Moreno with Routledge, and Sakho comes across to cover, allowing the winger to flick it over both into Shelvey, but he's crowded out.

35' Allen finds Moreno out wide, and the Spaniard flies into space down the wing, but his ball into the box finds no-one and the attack comes to nothing. The Reds haven't looked too incisive going forward so far tonight.

34' Good chance for the hosts after a lovely flowing move. Ki plays it out wide to Taylor, who controls and beats Can before cutting inside to Sigurdsson. It looks as though he'll shoot first time, but the 25-year-old evades the challenge of Skrtel with a spin, but he fires his curling shot wide of the target.

32' Gomis forces Mignolet into a strong stop from 20-yards, after his low right-footed effort from Routledge's one-two pass. The Belgian does well to dive to his right and keep it out.

30' Coutinho clips the ball over the top for Sturridge, but his first-touch is not up to standard, and it skips away across the turf and out for a goal-kick.

29' Coutinho tries a shot from a similar range in which he scored against Manchester City, cutting onto his right first-time, but Fabianski deals with the shot well.

28' Intriguing game so far. It's 0-0 but the home side have looked the more likely to break the deadlock, as Sterling's cross from the byline is close enough for Fabianski to collect.

26' Liverpool getting into the game in the final third, but they can only create a few half-chances as Emre Can is closed down well just a few minutes after Sturridge couldn't find a way through a number of bodies on the edge of the area.

25' Second booking of the evening, as Sterling hauls Routledge down with the winger looking to have got the better of him down the flank.

23' Liverpool really not at the races, as the Reds back-line is forced to twice scramble to prevent them getting a shot on target. Ki and Gomis link up, but the midfielder can't reach the one two. Shelvey retrieves, and feeds the Frenchman, but Allen prods the ball away. It almost falls into the path of Sigurdsson, but Mignolet comes off his line to parry it away from danger.

22' Swansea looking comfortable in possession at the minute, with the Reds looking out of sorts. They're coming closer and closer, after Gomis' header forces Skrtel to clear it away a yard or two in front of the line.

20' The visitors giving the ball away at will under pressure, with Garry Monk's men forcing errors. Moreno gets away with it as the Reds recover, until Allen picks it up and loses in the centre of the park. The home side, and their supporters, beginning to sense some blood.

19' Sterling fires a long ball up to Sturridge from the right side. The striker, with his back to goal, puts it into the path of Lallana - but his half-volley is central enough not to trouble Fabianski too much.

18' Moreno goes down screaming in pain on the left side under a challenge from Naughton, after laying the ball into the path of Sakho. Nothing too serious though, as he's quickly back up to his feet.

17' Panic at the back, as a poor backpass forces Mignolet to slice his clearance. The Swans try to build a move after briefly being forced back into their own half, but nothing comes of it.

16' Fairly even game so far, though Swansea have looked the more dangerous side going forward, having looked more productive with their 62% possession. Still goalless after quarter-of-an-hour however.

15' Liverpool win a corner, which Henderson delivers, but Gomis is at the near post to clear. After Allen can't bring the ball under control, Shelvey and Gomis link up well but Allen does superbly to track back and prevent the striker getting a shot away. They keep possession, but after the ball is swung into Ki inside the area, he tries to head it back across the box rather than shoot and the home side are forced to settle for a throw-in after being edged out of the area.

13' Sigurdsson delivers it into the box, but Mignolet punches clear. Taylor keeps it alive, but Swansea again can't find a man inside the area. The Reds try to break, but there's plenty of white shirts back for Garry Monk's side and Shelvey does well to intercept a pass on the halfway line, bringing the move to an end.

12' Gomis almost finds his way through, after Cork picks him out, but his touch allows Skrtel to come across and clear for a corner.

10' Liverpool enjoy an extended spell of possession, slowly moving further up the pitch before Allen does well to dodge through two challenges before his through ball destined for Coutinho is interrupted by Sturridge and the move peters out. Tight start to the game so far in South Wales.

9' Routledge is afforded too much room on the sprint and he almost finds a way into the box, before being crowded out and when he tries to play through Gomis, the Frenchman is flagged offside.

8' Sakho looking a bit nervy early on. He made his debut for the Reds here last year, but has given the ball away very cheaply on two occasions already in this one.

7' Moreno cuts inside from the left and finds Sterling, who in turn squares it to Sturridge in space. The 25-year-old tees up his shot, but drags it just wide of the left-hand side post.

6' The Icelandic playmaker swings it in, but Mignolet punches it clear confidently. Shelvey tries to swing it back in with a second cross, but Skrtel clears his lines.

5' Henderson goes into the book, after being forced into bringing down Taylor in full stride. The full-back is racing into space towards the byline, until Henderson brings him down. Sigurdsson will take the free-kick from the left side.

4' Swansea enjoying more of the possession in the early stages, but Sterling does well to prevent Gomis moving into space in the final third. The home side keep the ball, but Routledge can't find a teammate with his through ball.

3' A poor backpass from Williams forces Fabianski into gifting possession to Sturridge after struggling to control the ball. The English international wins a corner, but Skrtel's header isover the crossbar.

2' Shelvey wins an early free-kick, after a high boot from Henderson catches him in the mouth. Fortunate that the Reds skipper wasn't given an early booking there.

1' This evening's Monday night football is underway, after Garry Monk and Brendan Rodgers share a firm handshake and a few words in the tunnel. The home side get us started, shooting from left to right, as Gomis and Routledge get the ball rolling.

19:56. The players are in the tunnel, led out by Ashley Williams and Jordan Henderson. Live action from Swansea City - Liverpool with you in a matter of moments.

19:51. The last goal that Liverpool conceded away from home was Robin van Persie's 71st-minute strike in the 3-0 defeat at Manchester United in December, 469 league minutes ago. They've kept five clean sheets since, will they keep a record-breaking sixth tonight?

19:46. In other Liverpool-related news, Jerome Sinclair has made the loan switch to Wigan Athletic for the rest of the season, it was confirmed today. Here, Oliver Emmerson looks at whether he's ready for first-team football of the back off his Academy level form.

19:42. We're just over 15 minutes away from kick-off at the Liberty Stadium. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 12 league games (W9, D3) and are the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League in 2015. Will that end tonight?

19:38. Did you know? Liverpool have won all six games in which Steven Gerrard has missed this season, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two. He starts on the bench for the Reds tonight.

19:35. Swans manager Garry Monk has hailed former Swansea midfielder and teammate Joe Allen, who has been in fine form for Liverpool recently. “He is starting to be recognised and he deserves it,” Monk said. “It is tough going from Swansea to Liverpool, it is not an easy transition. He can be defensive and offensive, he is a two-way player. Maybe he struggled to do that early on there but it has clicked and he has been fantastic and bossed games for them recently. I have seen his progression here through to the first team. He always looked like he would be a top player and he is proving it. He is maturing, he is a man not a boy, has filled out and he is coming into his peak. He has been at Liverpool for a while and he understands the expectation and is taking that on to the field. You come to a point in your career where you grow up and mature, your knowledge of the game and being at a big club clicks into place and in this run he has been key for them.

19:32. Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge has scored four goals in three Premier League appearances for the Reds against Swansea, whilst Adam Lallana has three goals in three league games against them. The duo both start tonight, with the latter looking to be in a right-wing back role in place of Markovic.

19:28. Talking of Garry Monk's sides aims towards the end of the season, Fabianski continued: "There are 10 games to go and we all want to finish the season well and on a good run. So far it's been very pleasing for me and hopefully both myself and the team can finish strongly. With 10 games to go we are in a strong position where we can achieve something more than just being safe already. As a group and club we want to push hard and see where it can take us. Swansea is more than just one player, we have a good group of players who are willing to give everything and you can see that every week."

19:25. The Swansea stopper conceded four on that night, two to Adam Lallana, but believes the Swans are a better side this time around. "We have had a good rest (from the Tottenham match) and this is a good game to bounce back in," Fabianski added. "We have shown with the way we put the defeat to Chelsea to bed by beating Manchester United what we can do at home. Liverpool are on a good run and playing well but hopefully we can compete against them and take something from it."

19:22. Meanwhile, Swans goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski - who starts tonight - has spoken of how he and his teammates want to make up for their comprehensive loss at the hands of Liverpool four months ago. "It wasn't the best of nights," Fabianski said. "But this is a game you want to play in, a second chance and an opportunity to put that right."

19:18. Only nine games remain of the 2014-15 season after tonight's meeting and Reds boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted his side need to take 23 points from the remaining 30 available to them in the final games. That would leave them on 74 points, which he believes would be enough to see they acquire UEFA Champions League qualification next season. Read his full quotes here.

19:15. Mario Balotelli misses out for Liverpool. Reports say he's out with illness, which is the third time this season he has been out of action with a bug if true. Does his Instagram post indicate that perhaps he's not playing for another reason? Send your thoughts to our Twitter: @VAVELLiverpool. Steven Gerrard and Brad Jones both return to the bench after injuries.

19:13. Three changes from the Liverpool side who faced Blackburn Rovers last weekend. The Reds look as strong as they could possibly get. Alberto Moreno, Mamadou Sakho and Joe Allen are all in to the starting side, with Lazar Markovic, Dejan Lovren and Glen Johnson all dropping to the bench.

19:10. Only one change for tonight's hosts, as Jordi Amat comes in for Federico Fernandez - who is out of tonight's game due to personal family reasons, the club's official Twitter account has revealed. Just as our earlier team news indicated, Kyle Bartley misses out of the match-day 18 with a knee injury, and Bafetimbi Gomis starts.

19:07. Liverpool Bench: Jones, Johnson, Toure, Lovren, Gerrard, Lambert, Markovic.

19:06. Swansea City Bench: Tremmel, Rangel, Britton, Dyer, Emnes, Montero, Oliviera.

19:04. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Sakho, Allen, Henderson, Lallana, Moreno, Coutinho, Sterling, Sturridge.

19:03. Swansea City XI: Fabianski, Naughton, Amat, Williams (capt), Taylor, Ki, Cork, Shelvey, Sigurdsson, Routledge, Gomis.

19:01. The team news is in..

19:00. We're just an hour away from kick-off between Swansea City - Liverpool in tonight's Barclays' Premier League action. We'll have team news from tonight's two teams with you in a couple of minutes.

18:57. The last four Premier League fixtures between the sides have produced 21 goals: 4-1, 2-1, 4-3, 2-2, 5-0. The four victories have all been in Brendan Rodgers' sides favour, who was the manager last time the Welsh side beat Liverpool in the league, back in 2012.

18:54. Ahead of the team news, VAVEL Liverpool writer Oliver Emmerson has attempted to look at how Swansea will look to climb into 8th place with a win tonight. You can read his scouting report of the Swans here. If you're a Swansea fan, did he get it right? Tweet us your opinions to @VAVELLiverpool.

18:51. Shelvey moved to the Reds from Charlton Athletic, but decided to ditch Merseyside for South Wales after finding regular first-team football hard to come by. The midfielder is hoping to come up against former team-mate, and also neighbour, Steven Gerrard, who leaves for America in a few months time. "He’s some player and I grew up always trying to watch him so it will be great to play against him if he’s back. It’s sad for English fans that he’s going to LA given what he has done in the Premier League over the last 10 to 15 years. But who can blame him? What a lovely life he’s going to lead out there."

18:48. Shelvey, 23, was disciplined for elbowing Emre Can in Swansea's 4-1 loss at Anfield in December, and insisted the time away did him the world of good. "While I was serving my ban [in January] I really noticed that I was carrying a bit of weight," he said. "The ban allowed me time to work on my fitness and get myself up to speed which, if I’m honest, I should have been earlier in the season. But for some reason, I wasn’t. Not playing gave me the space I needed and now I feel a lot fitter and I’m not picking up silly bookings. I just want to kick on from here."

18:45. Former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who now plays for Swansea and has scored in the last three meetings between the two sides (albeit the last was an own goal), has spoken of the good that a four-match ban did him earlier this season, after his manager Garry Monk branding him "lazy."

18:42. But with Sterling's long-term future currently up in the air, another Liverpool Academy star is hoping he can follow in the 20-year-old's footsteps. Sheyi Ojo, currently on loan at Championship side Wigan Athletic, has spoken of his desire to make the most of his loan spell to help his ambitions of becoming a regular on Merseyside. Read the full story here.

18:39. Much of the build-up to tonight's game from Liverpool's view has been centered around Raheem Sterling's contract situation. The 20-year-old, now a huge part of Brendan Rodgers' side, has rejected a number of improved contract extensions - demanding to be on terms with the highest earners at the club such as Daniel Sturridge, who earns £150,000-per-week, a whopping £50,000 more than the Reds offered, despite the fact Sterling's current deal only sees him earn £35,000 a week. Nevertheless, Rodgers remains "relaxed" over the ordeal, which you can read more about right here.

18:36. Did you know? Liverpool have won just two of 13 league matches away to Swansea (D4, L7). Since the Swans were promoted, their opponents have drawn 2-2 and 0-0, in addition to losing 1-0. On current form however, Liverpool have not lost, or even conceded a goal, in their last five Premier League away games. Who are you backing today? Send in your predictions to @VAVELLiverpool on Twitter.

18:33. To jog your memory, if you don't remember the last meeting between the Swans and the Reds - Liverpool ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over Swansea on the 29th of December 2014. Adam Lallana grabbed a brace as Alberto Moreno and Jonjo Shelvey's own goal gave the side the three points, despite Gylfi Sigurdsson's effort. You can read a full-length VAVEL review of the game here.

18:30. Ahead of tonight's game, the Liverpool Office editor Charlie Malam spoke to Swansea ticket holder and the Swansea Way writer Josh Kilmister, who gave his opinion on Brendan Rodgers, what went wrong the last two the two teams met, which players the Reds should be wary of and more in the first of a View from the Opposition column series. You can read the full article here.

18:29. Talking of team news, four VAVEL Liverpool writers picked their line-ups for tonight's game. You can see who they selected, and why, here.

18:27. Team News: In good news for Rodgers, the Northern Irishman will be able to call upon the services of skipper Steven Gerrard who has returned from a hamstring injury, whilst Joe Allen should return to the squad after a hip injury sustained in training kept him out of the Blackburn game. Martin Skrtel is also available, despite suffering a concussion in the aforementioned FA Cup game eight days ago.

18:24. Team News: The Reds have a couple more casulaties ahead of tonight's clash, with as many as five long-term absentees. Brad Jones (thigh), Lucas Leiva (groin), Jose Enrique (knee) and Jordon Ibe (knee ligaments) are all out whilst Jon Flanagan (knee) is unlikely to feature after recently recovering from an injury which has kept him out for the entirety of the current campaign, despite insisting he feels at "100 per cent".

18:21. Team News: Swans boss Monk spoke of Gomis' condition in his pre-match press conference, insisting it is nothing to be worried about. "Unfortunately Bafe's had to live with this all his life. It's nothing major in his life and we're very aware of it," said Monk. "It's not such a big deal to us, but to the outside world, at a ground that's had that history with it, it's highlighted and I can understand why. Of course it's concerning when you see stuff like that but we also know it's not majorly a difficult thing for Bafe to deal with. It's not something that happens very often with Bafe but, when it does, we're in the right place, we've got the right people around to deal with it and we move on very quickly. The only concern is to make sure he's okay and ready to go."

18:18. Team News: Swansea are expected to be without only Kyle Bartley for tonight's game, who remains out with a knee injury. The good news for Monk and co. is that Gomis has been cleared to play, despite his pre-existing medical condition. He collapsed on the turf against Spurs two weeks ago, but it soon emerged that Gomis' condition was not serious, and similar incidents had occured whilst he was at Ligue 1 side Lyon before making the move to South Wales. Elsewhere, the hosts have a fully fit crop of players to choose from.

18:15. Despite their poor performance in the FA Cup, the Reds have been excellent in the league since the Christmas period, and they remain the only unbeaten Premier League team in 2015 - winning nine and drawing two of their games since Christmas Day. Their fine form has been reflective of their improvements in 2012-13 and 2013-14 in the second-half of the season, and VAVEL writer Calum Paton has attempted to uncover why the Reds have traditionally improved in the final stretch of every season under Brendan Rodgers.

18:12. But that won't phase tonight's visitors, who have been one of the best sides in the league away from home in 2015. Top of the form table, Rodgers' Liverpool side come into this one off of the back of a comfortable 2-0 mid-week win over Burnley in the league. Their last competitive outing ended in a goalless draw against Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarter-finals, in a dull stalemate at Anfield.

18:09. Despite losing last time out, the Swans will be boosted by the fact that they came out on top against Manchester United in their last home game courtesy of a stunning Jonjo Shelvey strike. Overall, Swansea's home form has been strong. Of their 10 losses in the Premier League so far, only three have been at the Liberty - against Southampton, Spurs and Chelsea - all of whom are in the top seven.

18:06. The home side come into the game in 9th place despite their 3-2 loss against Tottenham Hotspur, in a game which was marred by Bafetimbi Gomis' collapse on the White Hart Lane pitch. Ki Sung-yeung's goal brought the visitors level after Nacer Chadli handed Spurs an early lead, before Ryan Mason and Andros Townsend's second-half efforts reinstated Mauricio Pochettino's sides advantage. Gylfi Sigurdsson halved the deficit late on, but it was too late for Swansea, who fell to a loss after two successive wins.

18:03. This evening's meeting sees Garry Monk's Swansea, who have been inconsistent post-Christmas but have had a solid season overall, host Brendan Rodgers' high-flying Liverpool side on home turf. For a full preview of Swansea - Liverpool, check out Stephen Killen's round-up of all you need to know here.

18:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this today's game. This evening, Monday 16th March, sees Swansea City host Liverpool in match-day 29 of the Barclays' Premier League at the Liberty Stadium. This evening's game kicks off at 8:00pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.