Opinion: Olivier Giroud is vital for Arsenal

Olivier Giroud continued his run of good form at the weekend as Arsenal ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against West Ham at the Emirates, Giroud grabbed a goal and had a hand in the other two for Aaron Ramsey and Mathieu Flamini to round off an impressive personal display.

The French international striker has been in great form since returning to first team proceedings in November, Giroud suffered an injury to his tibia against Everton on the 23rd August in the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park but not before capping off a good fight back from 2 goals down, equalising in the final minute.

Giroud has encountered his fair share of criticism from some sections of the Arsenal faithful since arriving from Montpellier for £9.6 million, he was seen by many as a cheaper alternative to Robin van Persie who left for Manchester United in the Summer of 2012. This criticism surfced again in the Last 16 Champions League 1st leg clash against Monaco where by the player's own admission he had a nightmare, everything that went wrong for Giroud in that game did. Monaco walked away with a 3-1 win at the Emirates.

This leaves Arsenal needing nothing short of a miracle going into tonight's 2nd leg but if anyone can pull Arsenal out of the quagmire it would be Giroud, the 6ft 4 inch Striker has already netted 17 times this season and the way he performs will be crucial if Arsenal stand any chance of progression.

The Former Montpellier forward has improved every season and with Giroud now in his third year he is starting to look part of the furniture. For most part of last season Arsenal were seen as title contenders until they fell away which coincided with injuries and a lack of depth. It has been leveled at Arsenal that they are over reliant on players like Giroud and Sanchez and with some added depth it is not out of the question that they could challenge in the next couple of seasons.

GIROUD'S ARSENAL RECORD

2012-13 17 goals in 47 appearances (11 league goals)

2013-14 22 in 51 appearances (16 league goals)

2014-15 14 in 24 appearances (11 league goals)

Giroud is on course for his most successful season and with him in the team Arsenal's chances are greater for it, he gives Arsene Wenger's side another option and is vital if Arsenal want to continue winning silverware.