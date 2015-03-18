Score match Barcelona - Manchester City UCL (1-0) (3-1 on aggregate)

22:00. So it's Barcelona who seal their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, winning 1-0 despite having 23 shots on goal in this second-leg. To the amazement of everyone, Luis Enrique's side only won by one goal on the night and two on aggregate, despite Neymar and Luis Suarez both hitting the post and Joe Hart making so many brilliant saves. Unfortunately, that's all of England's representatives in the UCL now out of the competition for this year - with none of the Barclays Premier League sides left in Europe's top-flight. Disappointing for all concerned, but Barcelona were just that much better. Lionel Messi and co. were absolutely superb at times, making tongues wag with terrific individual footwork and team passing. Now the question remains, is Manuel Pelligrini's position safe? We may find out in the coming days. Thanks for joining VAVEL and our LIVE match commentary of tonight's action. It was a superb game, and a two-legged tie that will long be remembered - as Manchester City fall to the Catalan sword in the Last 16 for the second year running. Thanks again for joining myself, Charlie Malam - enjoy the rest of your night.

21:58. City Midfielder James Milner: "Joe Hart was incredible. He's shown what a great goalkeeper he is. It could have been out of sight but he was amazing tonight. We didn't show our best over booth legs for long enough."

21:55. Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart on Sky Sports: "We've gone out to a magnificent side for the second time in two years. They will get a lot of plaudits but we had a big chance with the penalty. We hung in there and didn't take it. It's unfortunate that I saved a penalty from Lionel Messi and it didn't count in the end. I'm in there to make saves and they hit me a lot of times tonight. I was busy, it was definitely busy. I just tried to smother them, they are always looking for a pass and you have to try and make them rush. I don't know how Neymar's chance stayed out at the start."

21:52. With Juventus having won 3-0 at Dortmund, as Carlos Tevez added another late on - tonight's winners, Barcelona, can now meet one of - Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, AS Monaco or FC Porto - in the next round. The last-eight draw will be conducted on Friday morning.

21:48. Ivan Rakitic, post-match: We can't stop now, the most beautiful part of the season is coming now." Speaking of Lionel Messi, who put in a splendid solo performance as he once again solidified himself as one of the best ever to don a pair of football boots. The Croatian added: "Messi? I know I'm repeating myself, but he was again impressive. I think even the Man City players have enjoyed watching Leo."

21:46. Overall though, Manuel Pelligrini's men can probably be disappointed with the fact they came away having not made more of this two-legged tie. They were outclassed for much of the 180 minutes, but they had their chances, and allowed Barcelona too much space at the back to really cause them problems. They should be leaving Spain having been humiliated, and for that they have Hart to thank - making countless one-on-one saves when it mattered, whilst Aguero will be sitting in the dressing room wishing he could rewind back time.

21:43. Joe Hart gets plenty of plaudits, sharing a laugh and a joke with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the centre-circle. Sergio Aguero seems to be crying, knowing had he scored that penalty, things could be different - but the travelling Manchester City faithful will undoubtedly be grateful for their second-half improvement. It was a valiant effort, but allow one chance to a Lionel Messi-led Barcelona side, and they'll take it. That said, they should have won by three, four or maybe even five, but Joe Hart produced one of his best ever goalkeeping performances to ensure that his side lost by just the single goal this evening.

21:40. Well, that's it. All the English teams of the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League are now out of the competition, as the reigning English champions are dispatched of by a superb Barcelona side. It was action-packed, just as the first-leg, but City just couldn't do enough to make it into the last eight for the first time in their history.

FT: Barcelona 1-0 Manchester City (Aggregate: 3-1)

90+2' City win a late corner-kick, but can't do anything with it. Once more, the hosts break but Hart makes another terrific save from Neymar - and a few of the Barca forwards, including Suarez, come across to acknowledge the sensational individual performance he has produced.

90+1' Dani Alves comes off for Adriano, as the home side see out these final few moments.

90' You can't help feel but this has been a "What if?" kind-of game. Had Manchester City scored that penalty-kick in the 78th minute, things could all be different. But at the same time, City be three or four goals down without many complaints. Two minutes added on in this one.

88' Throughout all that ruckus, James Milner was replaced by Frank Lampard - as it stands, the visitors will be pleased to escape this leg with just a single goal loss. Barca have had countless opportunities, running a four-on-two counter-attack but after Neymar cuts it back to Messi - who spins towards goal inside the box - Hart miraculously gets across to block the shot before Suarez fails to divert in Rafinha's low cross. What a goalkeeping performance Hart has produced this evening.

86' Fair play to Pelligrini's men, who have responded to their first-half lesson with a strong performance. Suarez almost makes it 2-0, but Hart - who will surely be a man of the match candidate - stands tall to the shot from an angle and blocks. The square ball may have been the better option but the home side retrieve possession, allowing the Uruguayan trickster another opportunity - which crashes off the crossbar before the offside flag is raised on the rebound for Neymar.

85' Time running out for City to end their run of three successive defeats to Barcelona. It's likely to be made four, as Rafinha races through a number of bodies and cuts back to Messi, who spots the run of Neymar in behind the defence, but the through ball is just about snapped out.

84' Neymar and Messi stand over the free-kick, which the latter takes, but it swerves narrowly over the crossbar. Meanwhile, Rafinha comes on for goalscorer Rakitic.

83' Manchester City have done themselves thoroughly proud in this second-half, but there's another chance for Barcelona to double their lead after Demichelis is forced to come across and wipe out Suarez outside the box.

82' Silva cuts it out wide to Kolarov down the right, but his cross is close enough for ter Stegen to grasp, with a couple of City shirts inside the box waiting for a drag back.

81' Important to note that in giving away that free-kick, Dani Alves received a yellow card and will now miss Barcelona's next game, should they go through.

80' Almost immediately, the home side double their lead as Suarez lays a beautiful through ball for Neymar to race onto but Hart races off his line to block the shot. City, meanwhile, are still a bit shellshocked from that miss. They win a free-kick which Silva floats over the defence, but Kompany's header is straight into the arms of ter Stegen.

79' They can't. Penalty missed! Aguero goes to the left, as does ter Stegen. It's a poorly-executed penalty, allowing the German to palm away. That could be the end of this tie.

78' What drama, Aguero works his way into the box and is impeded by Pique's left knee and the referee points to the spot. Can City take advantage?

77' Penalty to Manchester City!

76' Sagna does well to prevent a ball reaching Suarez in behind the defence, as he hangs out a leg and the ball loops up and away from danger. They're still causing real trouble here though, and Hart is forced to produce another big save one-on-one with Neymar.

75' Quarter-of-an-hour left, and the hosts are dominating the ball, drawing the visitors out. Surprisingly, they give the ball away inside their defensive third through Mascherano, allowing Aguero to shoot, but it's blocked. The Citizens just haven't been good enough going forward. So far...

73' Credit to how Barcelona have defended here, as they hold up a dangerous attack. Aguero picks up possession and finds Bony, who curls a first-time effort towards goal, but it dips wide. ter Stegen is still yet to really be worked this evening.

72' All out for Pelligrini, as Yaya Toure is replaced by Wilfried Bony. Milner slots back into central midfield.

71' Rakitic picks the ball up in space down the left, but his cross is blocked. It bounces for Messi, who crosses the ball into Neymar inside the box. The Brazilian's effort from eight yards is straight at Hart, and whilst Alba puts in the rebound - he's offside.

70' Another goal in Germany, as ex-Real Madrid man Alvaro Morata doubles Juventus' lead against Borussia Dortmund to surely put them into the last eight. It's 2-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate to the Italians.

69' Fantastic entertainment for the neutrals, although many Manchester City fans would prefer to them side score a goal. Toure looks like causing a problem, but is caught lacking for pace when Alba chases him down on the right flank and forces him into running the ball out of play.

67' Opportunities galore at the minute, as Toure wins the ball and drives a shot at goal from 25-yards, but it smashes into the side netting. This could go any way just yet.

66' Great goalkeeping from Hart, who races off of his line to steal the ball from the feet of Messi, who saw him coming and tried to turn away from the goalkeeper - but the English international is confident, and he dispossesses him. It was a gorgeous ball over the top again from the hosts though, who have oozed class throughout this evening.

64' End-to-end action! Manchester City's Jesus Navas does well to beat Alba down the right and move inside the box, but his pull back evades the stretching leg of Milner. It rolls out to Kolarov who shoots, but it's blocked, as is Milner's close-range shot and after a few ricochets, Mathieu clears to Neymar. He races away with only Kompany back, and picks out Messi with a through ball - but Hart comes out to thwart the Argentine, and it deflects kindly for a goal-kick.

63' It should be two-nil, after Suarez moves into space in the box from Messi's pass, but he slices the shot and can only hit the side netting. Wasted opportunity.

62' Let's not rule Pelligrini's men out though. They are really taking the game to the home side, with Barcelona opting to play at a slower pace to help calm the tempo. After a bit of keep-ball, Messi breaks forward and links up with Alves, but his ball out to Neymar on the left flank is well read by Kompany.

60' An hour in, and whilst City have come into the game a bit more, it's still unlikely that they are going to find the two goals they need. After breaking into space, Aguero and Silva share a few one-twos, but the striker's ball inside is nicked by Mascherano, who plays it clear.

57' Barcelona goalkeeper ter Stegen is almost caught in trouble. He carries the ball out with his feet to the right flank, where Aguero catches up and dispossesses him. Fortunately, there are enough defenders back to spare the German stopper's blushes after the Argentine opts to shoot after stealing the ball. They eventually scramble it away, whilst Kolarov's long-range shot never really troubles the goalkeeper.

55' Manchester City are just starting to pose a few questions, putting the blaugrana under pressure at the back, but it's a risky tactic. It leaves them a little bare at the back, and Suarez almost takes advantage, but his through ball to Neymar lacks enough convinction to find his teammate.

54' Navas swings it in between the edge of the box and the six-yard box, but Kompany can't connect and the ball drifts out of play across the opposite flank.

53' Milner is right on the shoulder of the back-line, with Aguero over on the right side. That may be a ploy to add extra legs and energy to their final third, but whether it will work, we'll have to wait and see. City do well to keep the ball in the final third for a few minutes, before Sagna wins a foul from Alba down the right.

52' Barca are eager to kill this game off knowing that they can then look to rest their big-game players for Saturday's El Clásico. City look like they just want to be put out of their misery. Pelligrini has switched Milner up in the final third behind Aguero. Strange move.

51' Barcelona putting on a lesson on how to dominate a Champions League game, but City enjoy a rare break forward as Silva finds Aguero inside the area with a ball over the top, but he's blocked off by Alves and Pique comes across to clear from just in front of ter Stegen's goal.

49' Barcelona absolutely bombarding the Citizens in these early minutes of the second-half, Hart being forced into strong stops from Alba inside the six-yard box, before palming away Messi's well-hit effort.

48' Rakitic finds time and space between Fernandinho and Toure, gliding into space on the edge of the box before being wayward with his shot.

47' Suarez does well to beat Demichelis down the far side, making his way inside the box before clipping a cross in search of Neymar. It's headed out, where it falls to Iniesta from 25-yards but Hart holds the effort.

46' We're back, and time to enjoy witnessing the magic of Messi for another 45 minutes - unless City can spoil the party. England's last chance of achieving top-flight European glory is looking admittedly dim though as it stands.

20:47. Barcelona have won their last five Champions League games and that's probably not changing here tonight. Things are looking good for Luis Enrique and co. They just need to prevent Manchester City scoring twice to push extra-time. Alternatively if they add another goal, City then need three to go through. We imagine they'll opt for the second approach, the way this game has been going.

20:45. City have been a victim of their own attacking approach. They pressed the home team high up the pitch for that first goal, and were undone by the fact that they got caught with too many bodies forward. It's a terrific counter-attack from a classy Barca team, and it's difficult to stop a player like Lionel Messi let's be honest. Second-half action with you soon.

20:42. Well, they've got to restrict the space they're affording to the hosts for a start. They're allowing Barca's main threats to get on the ball and work their magic. Pelligrini's men haven't been particularly awful, but there's a huge gulf in class. To think that Manchester City are the reigning English champions too, says a lot.

20:38. Barcelona have been sensational to watch, and they could be further in front. As it stands, City's hopes are not all over - but it will take an almighty effort to overturn this one. Messi has run riot, whilst Neymar and Luis Suarez have both hit the post respectively. Rakitic's goal summed up the first-half, with City's defence affording the Croatian plenty of space which Messi saw, and exploited, lifting a beautiful ball into the midfielder who chested it down and chipped over Joe Hart. An excellent goal, and an excellent performance. Pep Guardiola would have been proud of this, and he clearly is, finding it hard to hold back his delight in the upper echelons of the Camp Nou. Luis Enrique's side are cruising to the last eight at this rate. What do City do to get back in this?

HT: Barcelona 1-0 Manchester City (3-1 agg.)

45' Yaya Toure tries an ambitious effort from range, but it flies well over the bar. After a poor ball from Alba, City win a corner through Aguero's blocked shot but nothing comes of it.

44' Barcelona hit the post again! Neymar's ball carves the City defence apart, and Suarez romps into the space left between Kompany and Demichelis to move onto the through ball. Hart comes out, and he exquisitely lifts a chip over the 'keeper but it bounces off the outside of the far post with Demichelis racing back to clear. Unlucky.

43' City get the ball into the final third for the first time in about 15-20 minutes and with a glimpse of goal, Aguero shoots from outside of the box but his effort is blocked.

42' Messi really is excelling on the biggest of all stages here. An absolute masterclass so far, beating defenders for fun and picking out neat passes in the most dangerous areas. He has the Camp Nou crowd singing his name, and rightly so. This is special stuff.

41' Well this is just excellent team-play, as Messi clips a ball over into Neymar inside the area after a fortunate deflection. He should shoot, but Neymar opts to cut it back across goal and he can only win a corner. From the set-piece, Suarez runs onto the cross virtually unchallenged, but his effort flies across the face of goal before being dealt with.

40' Another corner for Barca, and Messi goes over to the left side to take it. It's taken short, as the Catalan side work their way back to the halfway line and start from scratch. They retain possession impressively across the face of the box as they look to frustrate City and build upon their lead.

39' Pelligrini will be hoping for the half-time whistle sooner rather than later, before his side's heads continue to go. They'll be disappointed to be behind after coming into the game, but there's no disgrace to losing to this Barcelona side - as Messi showboats again with what must be his third or fourth nutmeg of the night. He's loving himself out there, as Guardiola covers his eyes in delight up in the stands. What a sight it would be to see his Bayern side take on this team.

37' City still need to score two goals, but emotions are getting the better of them. Nasri goes into the book, the away side's fourth yellow already tonight, for kicking out at Neymar. He's very, very lucky not to be sent off because that's an incredibly immature and needless tackle, swiping at the legs of the Brazilian who had threatened to race away from him.

36' Messi looks over the free-kick, as does Rakitic - and the goalscorer opts to take it, but his 25-yard effort sails well over the crossbar, which Hart would likely have had covered if it was on target anyway. Poor execution.

35' That really was pure quality, and it's a dagger to the heart of Manchester City's faint hopes of qualifying. The hosts are full of confidence now, knowing the tie may be all but over with a 3-1 aggregate advantage. They won't settle though, as Toure brings down Suarez by hanging out a leg. Another opportunity for Messi, perhaps?

33' Now that is just sensational. Messi is marked by two men, Kolarov and Milner, but cuts back inside onto his right from 30-yards out and curls a sensational ball up and over the defence to Rakitic in space. The Croatian midfielder sees Hart coming off of his line and lifts the ball up and over him and into the back of the net. An absolutely incredulous goal.

31' GOAL! 1-0 Barcelona. Wow.

30' We were two goals up by now in the first-leg, what's going on?! Plenty of attractive football being played, but Neymar's fifth-minute effort which rebounded off of the post is the closest we've come to a goal still. It may not be long until we see one you sense, as Sagna almost tricks his way inside the box but is outnumbered by a resilient Barca defence.

29' Suarez runs out of options after receiving the ball out wide on the right. He tries a powerful shot at the near post, which Hart beats away and on the counter, ter Stegen is forced to leave his line and clear a long ball which evaded Silva.

28' Messi eyes it up again, curling it over the wall from the right-side, but it doesn't dip enough again - flying over the crossbar. He's been lively so far, but he has yet to make Hart do any work.

27' Free-kick to Barcelona, and it's ANOTHER yellow for City already. Silva races back and slides in, clipping Messi. He complains ferociously to the ref that he won the ball, but replays show it was certainly a foul. Free-kick to the home side three or four yards outside the area.

26' Neymar wins a free-kick after going down under pressure from Fernandinho. It's taken quickly and after being cut out wide to Messi, Alba almost flicks a header into the path of Suarez who lurks behind the defence but Kompany deals with it well.

24' Manchester City have had 56% of the ball so far in this one, but they've not done too much with it. That's typified by Milner who picks up the ball inside enemy territory, carries it forward 10 yards and then passes it to an opponent.

23' Barca just doing a little too much in and around the area, looking for the cute pass rather than going for goal, but they look superb in their build-up play. City haven't been exactly bad themselves, but they're going to need to show more bite up front to take the result they so crave.

21' Kolarov goes into the book for clipping Messi on the right-hand side. Can't really argue with that decision.

19' Aguero picks the ball up on the right and waits for Silva to come forward and help him. He glides across the box and tees up Kolarov, but his left-footed shot is well held by ter Stegen. There have been goals elsewhere though. Juventus lead at Borussia Dortmund thanks to Carlos Tevez' long-range strike.

18' There were already goals in the first-leg of this tie by now, but City are building momentum as Kolarov wins a corner after bursting into space down the left and his pass into the inside channel is deflected wide. Silva takes, but Mathieu heads it clear.

16' A few blaugrana shirts line it up, but it's Messi who takes responsibility. He takes a few glances at Hart's goal before curling an effort up and over the wall, but it just can't dip under the crossbar and luckily for the City goalkeeper, it hits the roof of the net.

14' Neymar does brilliantly to buy a foul out of Fernandinho, who is then given a yellow card for tripping the forward, despite the Brazilian's touch seeing the ball escape him. It's a free-kick for the home side, around 30-yards from goal and in a central area.

13' City just trying to assert themselves going forward, but Silva can't quite thread his final ball through the eye of a needle. Both sides are quickly caught in possession until the visitors reclaim the ball and after Yaya Toure gets on to Silva's ball to the byline, he cuts it back to Milner inside the area but Alves is there to crucially stick out a lega nd prevent the midfielder from all but certainly opening the scoring. Fantastic defending from the full-back.

12' Barcelona looking very cute on the ball, but Mathieu is exactly the opposite of that as he comes through the back of Aguero and hands the visitors a clear free-kick on the halfway line.

10' Sensational footwork from Neymar down the right wows the crowd, but it's Messi whose causing City all the problems. Picking up possession, plays it wide to Neymar and receives it back before exchanging a neat one-two with Iniesta and firing low and hard at Hart's post, but the English goalkeeper sends it wide of the post for a corner.

9' Aguero shoots from range, and wins a corner after the shot takes a deflection off of Dani Alves and zips wide. Silva comes over to the left flank to send in an outswinging corner, which drifts across the box and City are soon forced back thanks to good pressure from Barca.

8' Sloppy from City, as Toure gets away with it this time. Caught on the ball, Messi raced away and cut it out wide to Suarez, but his return ball is blocked by the recovering Fernandinho. Not the most promising of starts.

7' That would have been the perfect start for Barca, as the cameras show former manager and current Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola taking his seat high up in the gods of Camp Nou. Back on the pitch, the hosts are already showing their attacking quality, but the referee doesn't give a free-kick after Nasri steps across Alba and cynically obstructs his run down the flank.

6' So close for Barcelona as they hit the woodwork! Kompany is too easily dispossessed on the edge of his own box and the winger finds himself with the ball through on goal, but it ricochets off the inside of the post and wide of goal.

5' Neymar almost finds his way through into the box after Messi finds him with a beautifully-executed chipped ball. The Brazilian is forced out wide, where he beats Sagna and races along the byline into the area, but his ball in search of Messi is cleared.

4' Lots of possession exchanging in these early minutes, but City build a promising move through Silva down the right flank. Meanwhile, Alba and Nasri share a few handbags and Italian referee Gianluca Rocci is forced to step in and have a word.

3' City keeping the ball well in the early stages, making the hosts chase the ball around. A rare sight for these home supporters, but it doesn't last long. That is, until Rakitic's cross-field ball flies over the touchline and out for a throw.

1' We're underway at the Camp Nou, with the visitors getting the ball rolling for us this evening. They'll be shooting from right to left in this first-half.

19:44. The players are out of the tunnel, the Champions League anthem is playing and the fans are chanting. We're ready for tonight's second-leg Champions League Last 16 encounter, are you?

19:42. Manchester City have lost four of their last five Champions League against Spanish opposition, with their only away win coming against Villarreal in November of 2011. Five of the players who started in that game are in the squad tonight; Samir Nasri, David Silva, James Milner, Vincent Kompany, Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta. Three more of those who started on the bench; Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko and Aleksandr Kolarov are all in the squad tonight too. Can they repeat that performance tonight? We'll have LIVE commentary of tonight's game in just a matter of minutes.

19:39. Closing in on kick-off at Camp Nou now, as the 98,000-seater stadium. Manchester City have never made it past this stage before and they have a lot to do to break that record, but we'll be in for a thrilling game if they come out and go for it. Read Harry Robinson's piece here on how City need to come out of their shells and go for the jugular in more games, if they are to achieve any success this season.

19:36. Did you know? Barcelona have dominated possession in each of their last 93 Champions League games. The last time they had the ball less than their opponent was in December 2006 against Werder Bremen (43%). Not too shabby.

19:33. Of course, Barcelona - Manchester City is not tonight's only Champions League action. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are hosting Juventus in the hope that they can turn around a 2-1 deficit. VAVEL are covering that game LIVE, too, with the brilliant Oliver Emmerson leading you through the clash minute-by-minute.

19:30. Form review: City have lost three of their last five games in all competitions, whilst the hosts have won all five. Not bad. Not bad at all. Will that come into play tonight though? Kick-off in 15 minutes.

19:27. Zabaleta added: "You just have to move on to the next game and try to win it. That's what football is. It's good that the game (comes after) just three days. We need to recover well, go to Barcelona and see what we can do. Hopefully we can do it. Mentally we must be very focused but if you look at the game Real Madrid played against Schalke and the same with Chelsea and PSG, it shows anything can happen in football. That's why we need to go to Barca with confidence with belief and try to do our best to win that game. We have played in this competition for four years. It's a competition we want to make progress in."

19:24. The odds are clearly against the visitors tonight, with Manchester City having to score two goals but also keep out one of the fiercest attacks in Europe at the same time, but not everyone believes it is such a hard task. Pablo Zabaleta, ahead of tonight's clash, has said: "We are going to play against one of the best teams in the world. It's not going to be easy, but nothing is impossible in football," said the full-back, who starts on the bench tonight. "You have to be ready for these moments. Things can change on games like this."

19:21. Accusing him of being "lucky", Mancini said: "Pellegrini was lucky because he got a strong team," Mancini said to CNN. "I think City should and must try to win a title every year."

19:18. The 61-year-old knows Barcelona all too well, having been manager in last year's meeting between the two, as well as previously managing Villarreal, Real Madrid and Malaga - but ex-City manager Roberto Mancini has singled out Pelligrini for criticism, saying he has not won enough trophies for the club.

19:15. Pelligrini added: "First of all I respect all opinions but I don't think my seat is in danger. But even if it was I wouldn't do anything differently, I would do the same thing and focus and concentrate on the game. I want to say there's no such strange atmosphere at Manchester City. We're second in the Premier League, still playing strong and are going to fight to prove it tomorrow (tonight). It is a good opportunity for our team and the only way to prove it is to beat one of the biggest teams in Europe and we have that chance."

19:12. Manuel Pelligrini is hoping that tonight's do-or-die clash helps trigger a late Manchester City title charge. The under-scrutiny Spaniard has seen his side fail spectacularly to defend their Premier League crown, but believes a win tonight could be the making of his side. "We are not going to play against an easy team but I'm sure that if the three ties we played before were 11 v 11 it could have been different," Pellegrini said. "We are going to have bad moments during the game but we have a team that can do its best in this type of game."

19:09. City are England's final hope in Europe's top-flight tonight, but they come up against one of toughest possible tests. Luis Enrique are among the favourites to lift the famous trophy again this year, with their attacking trio of Suarez, Neymar and Messi carrying them towards glory. They've scored 82 goals this season. A little tougher than the front-line that City failed to keep out last, which included Sam Vokes and Danny Ings, can the Citizens keep them at bay? They'll be hoping that Vincent Kompany shakes off his recently shaky form and produces a captain's performance if they are to do so.

19:06. Aguero scored in the first-leg of tonight's tie and has found the net 11 goals in his last 10 Champions League games. Are City relying on him to produce the goods tonight? Or can their others stars help spur a shock? Tweet your opinions to @VAVEL.

19:03. With Aguero starting, the man who has six Champions League goals in six games, take a look at a piece from VAVEL writer Cian Woulfe, who asks whether the Argentine can rediscover his blistering goalscoring form when it matters tonight.

18:59. A number of changes for Manuel Pelligrini. James Milner returns for the visitors after being absent from Saturday's defeat at Burnley with a knee problem, whilst Gael Clichy is replaced by Aleksandr Kolarov and Pablo Zabaleta, likewise, makes way for Bacary Sagna. Only one recognised striker for the visitors, who look to be going for a 4-4-1-1 with David Silva in behind Sergio Aguero.

18:55. Barcelona make one change from the side that played against City three weeks ago, as Sergio Busquets' injury means Javier Mascherano steps into the defensive midfield position and Jeremy Mathieu comes in at centre-back. Midfield metronome Xavi again sits on the bench, in favour of Ivan Rakitic and Andres Iniesta behind the tantalising trio of Neymar, Luis Suarez and that man Lionel Messi.

18:53. Manchester City Bench: Caballero, Zabaleta, Lampard, Fernando, Bony, Navas, Dzeko.

18:51. Barcelona Bench: Bravo, Xavi, Pedro, Rafinha, Bartra, Sergi Roberto, Adriano.

18:49. Manchester City XI: Hart, Sagna, Kompany (C), Demichelis, Kolarov, Nasri, Fernandinho, Toure, Milner, Silva, Aguero.

18:48. Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Pique, Mathieu, Alba; Mascherano, Rakitic, Iniesta, Neymar, Suarez, Messi.

18:47. The teams news is in...

18:45. We're just an hour away from kick-off between Barcelona and Manchester City in this evening's UEFA Champions League Last 16 clash. We'll have both team's starting line-ups with you in just a couple of minutes. Stay tuned.

18:42. Did you know? Barcelona have won seven of their last eight home games in the Champions League games, drawing their other. Their last defeat was against Bayern Munich (0-3) in May 2013, which remains their only loss in their last 30 Champions League outings at the Camp Nou. Not to mention that defeat was the last time they conceded more than one goal on home soil in the competition. The only English team to ever beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the Champions League since 1992/93 are Liverpool, who won 2-1 here in February 2007. So it's quite clearly a huge task for City to qualify tonight, not that you didn't already know. They need to score at least twice to progress, whilst a reverse 2-1 scoreline would push the game to extra-time.

18:39. Barcelona are 2/5 to win tonight with Sky Bet, who have priced City at 13/2 to claim a win on the night, whilst a draw is 4/1. To qualify - Manchester City are a huge 8/1, with their opponents the clear favourites to make the last eight at 1/16.

18:36. There's been a bit of a running theme during the recent showdowns between these two teams, with the Spanish side having emerged victorious the last three meetings - scoring two goals in each game. In fact, Barcelona overcame Manchester City at this same stage of the Champions League in last year's competition, winning 2-0 in Manchester in the first leg, before adding a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou a few weeks later thanks to goals from Messi and Dani Alves. City also had a player sent off in both of those games, as they did at the Etihad three weeks ago, but can Barca make it to the last eight for the eight consecutive season? Given that Manchester City have only kept one clean sheet in their last 14 Champions League games (2-0 v Roma, December 2014), they'll certainly be favourites.

18:33. Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Toure was also keen to back his boss - who has come under some fierce criticism for underachieving in domestic competitions this season. "I think football is like that," said Toure. "Last year was brilliant, everyone was saying Manchester City are a top team in Europe, but all of a sudden we have some problems and we're the worst team in the world. We can deal with that. We all know what we have to do, the owners have spent a lot of money to make this one of the top clubs in Europe. We have had some difficulties but we are working hard."

18:30. Iniesta is one of the players whom ex-Barca midfielder Yaya Toure has singled out as one to watch. The 31-year-old midfield powerhouse has revealed that the small Spaniard may slip under the radar in comparison to Barca's other threats, but that they should keep a watchful eye on him. "He is such skilful player, small, sharp, clever and quick in movement," said the Ivorian. "He is not as fast as Messi in the 100 metres or like Cristiano Ronaldo, but in his movement he is very very quick and is sharp. All of his football is about the mind, he is very clever, very clever."

18:27. Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has insisted he and his teammates believes tonight's encounter is more important to their season than the upcoming El Clásico. "The game on Wednesday is perhaps even more important," he said. "What better way is there to go into Sunday than having won, feeling good on the field and being closer to our objective in the Champions League. As a footballer you live in the moment once you enter the field and Wednesday is very, very important for us to achieve the objective we have in mind."

18:24. Stat: In the last seven Champions League knockout encounters with English clubs, Barcelona have prevailed six times, the only exception being a semi-final loss to Chelsea in 2011/12 when they lost 3-2 on aggregate.

18:21. Enrique added: "I expect a similar game to the first leg. Last year they also came here after a negative result from the first leg and they caused us a lot of problems. We’re playing against one of the favourites to win this competition. We’re only 50% through the round and you only have to look at their players to see how much potential they have. City don’t look tired to me. I think they have every chance of turning this tie around and I’m sure they’ll be clinging onto that hope. They are missing Clichy, but have a key player back in Touré. They’ll play with two forwards and depending on their approach, we’ll work out how we can cause them damage."

18:18. Meanwhile Barcelona's manager has been keen to address the fact that tonight is their sole focus, not the upcoming fixture with Real Madrid this weekend. "There is only one game for us, which is the one we're playing tomorrow," said Luis Enrique. "I don't care about the rest, I'm not interested. We know we have to have a very good second leg to be capable of getting the better of Manchester City again. I don't think we'll see any surprises from City or Pellegrini."

18:15. City have already completed a number of shocks in the tournament this year, beating Bayern Munich at home and AS Roma away to qualify from the groups against all odds, and 29-year-old Silva continued: "We need this kind of mentality we showed in those games. The most important thing is not to concede a goal because obviously things then become more difficult. We played well in the second leg against Barca last season and played with freedom so we will see."

18:12. Spanish playmaker David Silva believes Manchester City have "nothing to lose" as they approach a tough task tonight. "Everybody wrote Schalke off before they played Real Madrid but they won 4-3 and could have scored again which would have put them through - nobody predicted that," he said, drawing inspiration from results elsewhere. "Not many thought PSG could beat Chelsea, especially with only 10 men for so long, so I know that everything can happen, not only in the Champions League but in every game. Everyone is expecting Barca to go through but hopefully we can give a strong performance and we don't have any kind of pressure on us because we are behind and playing away."

18:09. Team News: Pelligrini's City meanwhile, will be forced to reshuffle with Gael Clichy out through suspension after picking up two yellows in the previous leg between tonight's teams. But they will be boosted by the return of ex-Catalan Yaya Toure, who has now served his three-match European suspension for a red card obtained back in the group stages.

18:06. Team News: Tonight's hosts only have two main injury concerns. Defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets is likely to be unavailable after suffering ankle ligament damage earlier this month, whilst ex-Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen will also miss out after undergoing surgery on his hamstring which means he is unlikely to return until next month.

18:03. Barcelona's form looks a little more glamorous going into tonight's game, after they followed up a sumptuous 6-1 league win over Rayo Vallecano with a routine 2-0 victory over Eibar last weekend as Lionel Messi took his season's total goals tally to a resounding 43 with a brace. Widely regarded as one of the two best players in the world, Messi has really began to heat up recently, can he make amends for his error at the end of the first-leg tonight? He has netted 39 goals in 42 Champions League games at the Camp Nou so far.

18:00. Manchester City fell to a disheartening 1-0 away defeat to lowly Burnley in the Premier League recently, gifting Chelsea the opportunity to open up a nine point gap with their game in hand. The Citizens are now only two points ahead of 4th-placed Manchester United, with their defence of their league crown looking less and less likelier by the week. Can they rescue their season with an unlikely comeback tonight?

17:57. City will be hoping that tonight's hosts are distracted by the monumental El Clásico encounter that awaits them this Sunday. Enrique's men take on Real Madrid sitting a point above them, knowing a win could potentially give them the cushion they need to claim this year's La Liga crown. But with that said, the English side's form going into tonight's game has not been particularly ideal.

17:54. FC Porto sealed their place in the last eight with an easier than expected 4-0 home win over Swiss side Basel in the second-leg of their clash, following a 1-1 draw in the first meeting. On the same night, Real Madrid and Schalke 04 produced a European classic - as the Germans came away from the Bernabeu heads held high, after winning 4-3, but were knocked out on away goals. They were not the only victims to the away goal rule, as Barclays Premier League frontrunners Chelsea as Thiago Silva's extra-time header drew Paris Saint Germain level in a 2-2 thriller, sending them through 3-3 on aggregate. Elsewhere, Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich emphatically sealed their progression with a thumping 7-0 home win over Shakhtar Donetsk after a goalless stalemate in the first-leg in Lviv. Most recently, last night saw Arsenal's valiant efforts fall short. After suffering a disappointing 3-1 loss on home turf in the first-leg, they required three goals to qualify but could only beat AS Monaco 2-0 in France, meaning they were eliminated. In Spain, Atletico Madrid required penalties to overcome the stern test of Bayer Leverkusen. Equalling the game on aggregate with a 1-0 normal time win, they couldn't find a winner in extra-time but won the penalty shoot-out between the two sides after Stefan Kiessling's spot-kick flew over the crossbar.

17:51. That late intervention will give the reigning English champions some hope going into tonight's second-leg, as they look to join the six other teams who have already sealed their place in the quarter-finals. Here's a summary of how the other Last 16 ties have gone so far.

17:48. These two contested the first-leg almost three weeks ago in a dramatic evening at the Etihad Stadium. The Catalan giants romped into a 2-0 lead before the half-an-hour mark thanks to two superb goals from Luis Suarez, one a demonstration of his quick reactions to blast home from close-range and another his ability to make a well-timed run to finish off a terrific team move from Luis Enrique's men. But Manchester City rallied later on in the game, with Sergio Aguero showing his quality to send a shot into the roof of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's net. Their momentum was shot down in flames only five minutes later, when full-back Gael Clichy was given a second yellow card - reducing Manuel Pelligrini's home side to just 10 men. In full control, Barcelona had a fine opportunity to virtually seal their progression into the last-eight when Pablo Zabaleta brought Lionel Messi down inside the area with just 15 seconds of injury time remaining. The Argentine stepped up to take it himself, but Joe Hart was equal to the effort. The England no.1 could however only push the shot back into the path of Messi, who with the goal at his mercy, opted for a diving header which agonisingly went wide - giving City a timely boost to take to Spain.

17:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this evening's game. Today, Wednesday 18th March, sees Barcelona host Manchester City in the second-leg of their UEFA Champions League Last 16 clash at the Camp Nou. Tonight's game kicks off at 7:45pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.