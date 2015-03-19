View from the Opposition: A United fan's view on Sunday's clash with Liverpool

Liverpool take on arch-rivals Manchester United in a mouthwatering encounter at Anfield on Sunday afternoon as the race for the top-four reaches it's peak. The Reds, in excellent form having won 10 of their 12 league games in 2015, will be keen to avenge the 3-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Louis van Gaal's men - their last Premier League defeat, which came all the way back in mid-December of last year. We spoke to VAVEL's Manchester United Office Editor Harry Robinson, who also writes for Manchester United Fans Corner, to get his thoughts ahead of the big game.

Q: Manchester United’s season so far, has it been one of disappointment despite the fact you’re in the top four?

HR: I’d say, yes, it’s been a disappointment. Results and performances like against Tottenham last Sunday have been hard to come by. What I’d say has been disappointing is not the performances from the cheaper signings like Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera but the big name signings we’ve been calling for, for years on end since Cristiano Ronaldo left. Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao have been huge disappointments. Falcao’s workrate has earned him the plaudits from me and most United fans but his goalscoring record is appalling. The brilliant thing about this season is that we’ve been poor and still lie in with a chance of Champions League football next season. Marouane Fellaini, Wayne Rooney, Ashley Young and Michael Carrick have all been fantastic this season – that is pleasing but next season must be better.

Q: What about Liverpool? How do you think they’ve done this year?

HR: Liverpool’s season has been odd. The start of this year was very shaky for Liverpool, much like United’s. The absence of both Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge hit you hard. Yet after a period of United success and Liverpool demise where I laughed my socks off, the Liverpool of last season has showed up again. You’re a real threat to our top four hopes and I’m not confident ahead of Sunday’s game, which tells you something about the quality of your side at this moment in time.

Q: Louis van Gaal has come under criticism for many reasons, including the manner of United’s performances, are those criticisms warranted?

HR: I think criticism of the manner of our performances is perfectly warranted. We have looked poor. What is pleasing to see is that last minute drive that has earned us so many points throughout my lifetime still right within the club. However, I felt guilty when we got a last minute draw against West Ham. We were awful that day and we got a point, as West Ham dropped two they thought they would have right up until the last minute. The possession play has been boring to watch, so much so that some reds I know have stopped watching us every week. The introduction of Angel Di Maria should have brought exciting play but really it’s brought nothing except the Argentine losing the ball, a lot.

Q: Do you that LvG is the long-term managerial solution for United?

HR: While I am not pleased with the performances of United this season I still completely believe Louis van Gaal is the right man to rebuild our club. Andreas Pereira made his debut against Spurs and that was good to see, something United are famous for. I think he will win us a couple of trophies before he leaves and even if he’s failed this season, next season should be far better given his record and the huge improvements I have already seen in the past six months.

Q: You’ve had a number of big-name signings disappoint this season, leading to plenty of transfer speculation, but what would you do concerning the futures of Falcao and Angel Di Maria?

HR: Angel Di Maria has to stay for me. The beginning of the season saw him rip open defences with ease, with his quite sublime goal against Leicester City the highlight. Since he first picked up an injury in November, I believe, he hasn’t performed to the standard required. Yet in players like Mesut Ozil there is a clear example of players improving in their second or third season and becoming a huge force for the Premier League defences to deal with.

Q: Speaking of the big game, are Liverpool still Manchester United’s biggest rivals?

HR: I think Sunday’s game is the biggest match against your lot since you were challenging for the title. Last year’s encounters were a joke for us, no one seemed to try. This year, everything will be left on the pitch, including one team celebrating with a huge boost to their top four hopes.

Q: Is it possible to surmise just how important a victory would be to either side?

HR: I don’t think it is important as some have made it out to be. Obviously it provides a massive confidence boost to either side. I don’t think Liverpool need a confidence boost, but United do given their poor performances and a result at Anfield could provide something to kick start the end of the race for the top four. It is too early for a result to define something so obviously, however.

Q: How should United approach the game tactically – cautiously? Or do you go all out attack?

HR: Against an in-form Liverpool team, all out attack from the start is a dangerous game to play, especially at Anfield. I think starting off as a solid defensive unit would serve us well to avoid conceding an early goal. Once we have settled into the game possession play will be perfectly fine for me given we are the underdogs. Some say United always have to attack but I disagree, some of Ferguson’s greatest performances were defensive. Away at Anfield is tough and has proved so in the past and will prove so again. We must not think like we did against Spurs at home. Defence is required, and either Michael Carrick or Daley Blind will be key to it.

Q: Who do you see as your side’s biggest attacking threat on Sunday?

HR: It’s hard to think of an attacking threat within our side at the moment given the poor performances aside from last weekend. However, it has to be Wayne Rooney. He’s our key man and always our main attacking threat, no matter how well van Persie, Falcao or Di Maria is playing. Just behind him will be Juan Mata hopefully who displayed his quality last Sunday. Marouane Fellaini will have his part to play as usual, hopefully the former-Everton man getting a goal against the red scousers.

Q: What about Liverpool’s? Who should you be keeping a close eye on?

HR: Raheem Sterling is the obvious scare. His quick dribbling will torment quite a slow United midfield and if Phil Jones and Chris Smalling start he’ll likely get in behind very easily. Last season I was far more scared of Liverpool with Luis Suarez up front and this season Daniel Sturridge is still a threat but not as much, leading me to be far more confident.

Q: With nine games left and a tough run-in, are you confident of your side’s top four chances?

HR: Surprisingly, yes. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all to come for us but even if we lose on Sunday I still feel we’ll make it by the end of the campaign.

Q: Finally, what’s your prediction for the game?

HR: 2-2.

