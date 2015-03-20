Liverpool - Manchester United: Anfield hosts old foes' top four showdown

Super Sunday rarely becomes as big when Manchester United play Liverpool. The extent of the game is magnified by this years intense 'rat race' for top four including the two most successful teams in English football.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has urged his teammates to block out the hype surrounding the encounter, "We know there will be a huge build-up, but as professional football players we can't get carried away."

Summer signing, Adam Lallana, is glowing in confidence, “I think they will be worried about us,” he said of the United team. “The run of form we’re on, it’s incredible."

From the other camp, Michael Carrick says the Old Trafford boys are aiming for second, “We have got to aim for second. We’re within touching distance now. You look at the table now and it is so tight."

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers can take an almost fully fit side to Anfield on Sunday. Only Jordan Ibe and Jon Flanagan are definitely out for the match with a LCL Knee Ligament injury and a knee injury respectively.

Lucas Leiva and Mario Balotelli are expected to be back for Rodgers having overcome a thigh muscle strain and illness respectively.

Manchester United

Both James Wilson and Robin van Persie are unavailable for Louis van Gaal, leaving the Dutchman with only two choices up front in Wayne Rooney and Radamel Falcao - of course, with the possibility of Marouane Fellaini playing further up field.

Jonny Evans is still suspended while Angel Di Maria returns to selection after a one match ban for his red card against Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Marcos Rojo is expected to return to Louis van Gaal's side, if he is preferred to Phil Jones and Chris Smalling - who started against Tottenham last weekend. The Argentine's left foot will give him an advantage over Jones and Smalling who are both right-footed, making them a less comfortable centre-back pairing.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Liverpool

Last 6 results: DWWWWW

Manchester United

Last 6 results: DWLWWW

Louis van Gaal and Brendan Rodgers both face huge decisions for one of the biggest games left for both managers this season. Van Gaal was forced to drop Angel Di Maria following his dismissal against Arsenal and United suddenly produced a display of the highest quality - ripping apart Tottenham's defence to score three times and keep a clean sheet.

Rodgers has seen his captain been well and truly replaced by Jordan Henderson in recent weeks with Gerrard on the sidelines with injury. The former-England captain, Gerrard, returned last time out with a cameo appearance off the bench. Will he disrupt the side who have played so brilliantly throughout 2015? With Joe Allen and Jordan Henderson both coming into their own in the Brendan Rodgers 4-3-2-1 formation, it will be hard for Gerrard to live up to what the pairing have achieved. The leadership of Gerrard was expected to be missed as Rodgers and Liverpool prepared for next season when he is going to play in America. Yet Henderson has taken his game to the next level and fitted into the gaping hole left by Gerrard with ease.

Liverpool were embarrassed at Old Trafford earlier this season, just as they embarrassed the reds of Manchester in the same encounter last season. Wayne Rooney excelled in his new found midfield position for the first time. Providing a late attacking outlet from a deeper position than usual he surprised Liverpool on the counter-attack, scoring once, threatening many a time.

Now the Manchester United and England captain is excelling up front, where he has played for the good part of 10 years. Since being moved back up front by van Gaal, Rooney's scored five times in six games.

Liverpool's key man will undoubtedly be Raheem Sterling. The young, quick winger looked to have torn United apart as Liverpool lost 3-0 but continually missed chances as he was played up front for the first time. Yet since then he has managed to improve his finishing and develop his movement up front, making him a threat to the bitter rivals from Manchester once more.

United may have won 3-0 this season but last season, after a miserable year all round for the Stretford End and co, they were ripped apart by Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge. Although Gerrard got a brace, Sturridge and Suarez made the goals - earning three penalties between them. The result was turned around last season at Old Trafford, Liverpool winning 3-0.

At Anfield last year, Daniel Sturridge scored a solitary early goal in early September in one of the less exciting North-West derbies.

This year, competition for the top four has developed into one of the most special endings in a Premier League season since the inaugural season in 1992. Manchester United wins at Anfield have been hard to come, with only 1 in 6 but the red devils have won 4 of the last 6 encounters between the two biggest teams in England.

Liverpool have looked like the team they were last season; exciting, quick, clever and destructive. United have looked like the team they were in the dark days of David Moyes, when they were humiliated by Liverpool. Yet a resounding 3-0 win over Tottenham has given hope to the supporters traveling the short way down to Liverpool on Sunday. The game has lost some of the glory it had when the two sides were competing for the title but it matters and as usual, it should be electric.

MATCH STATS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have only lost one of their last seven meetings in all competitions with Manchester United at Anfield (W5, D1).

There has been just one draw in the last 18 league encounters.

Liverpool's 1-0 victory in this fixture last season was only the second time in eight league matches that Manchester United had failed to score at Anfield.

Liverpool

Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League in 2015. They have won 26 points from a possible 30 since 1 January.

They have gone 13 Premier League games without defeat; only Chelsea (14) have been on a longer run at some point this season.

Their only defeat in 17 league matches was 3-0 against Manchester United on 14 December.

Jordan Henderson has scored the opening goal in each of Liverpool's last three Premier League games.

Only Southampton's Fraser Forster (13) has kept more clean sheets than Liverpool's Simon Mignolet (12) this season.

Steven Gerrard has scored seven goals in his last 11 league games against Manchester United.

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost just two of their last 19 Premier League matches (W13, D4, L2).

However, they have only taken 10 points from a possible 21 in their last seven league away games (W2, D4, L1).

Wayne Rooney has scored five goals in his last six games in all competitions.

United have taken 2.2 points per game when Michael Carrick has featured this season (15 games) compared to 1.6 without him.