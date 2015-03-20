Liverpool - Manchester United: Anfield hosts old foes' top four showdown
Juan Mata celebrates scoring against Liverpool earlier this season

Super Sunday rarely becomes as big when Manchester United play Liverpool. The extent of the game is magnified by this years intense 'rat race' for top four including the two most successful teams in English football.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has urged his teammates to block out the hype surrounding the encounter, "We know there will be a huge build-up, but as professional football players we can't get carried away."

Summer signing, Adam Lallana, is glowing in confidence, “I think they will be worried about us,” he said of the United team. “The run of form we’re on, it’s incredible."

From the other camp, Michael Carrick says the Old Trafford boys are aiming for second, “We have got to aim for second. We’re within touching distance now. You look at the table now and it is so tight."

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers can take an almost fully fit side to Anfield on Sunday. Only Jordan Ibe and Jon Flanagan are definitely out for the match with a LCL Knee Ligament injury and a knee injury respectively.

Lucas Leiva and Mario Balotelli are expected to be back for Rodgers having overcome a thigh muscle strain and illness respectively.

Manchester United

Both James Wilson and Robin van Persie are unavailable for Louis van Gaal, leaving the Dutchman with only two choices up front in Wayne Rooney and Radamel Falcao - of course, with the possibility of Marouane Fellaini playing further up field.

Jonny Evans is still suspended while Angel Di Maria returns to selection after a one match ban for his red card against Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Marcos Rojo is expected to return to Louis van Gaal's side, if he is preferred to Phil Jones and Chris Smalling - who started against Tottenham last weekend. The Argentine's left foot will give him an advantage over Jones and Smalling who are both right-footed, making them a less comfortable centre-back pairing.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Liverpool

Last 6 results: DWWWWW