Southampton - Burnley: Saints continue top-four push

It's all to play for at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon as Champions League-chasing Southamton face Sean Dyche's Burnley - the visitors looking to stear themselves clear of the relegation places.

"They will make it very difficult" - Ronald Koeman

For Ronald Koeman's Southampton, a poor run of form - in which they have picked up just one win in five games - has seen them drop to sixth, six points adrift of Manchester United in fourth place. A 1-1 draw against Chelsea last weekend has shown glimpses of a return to their best, but Koeman knows that Burnley will be a tough proposition. "Burnley are doing well the last few weeks, they had some great results against Chelsea and Manchester City last week. They will make it very difficult, a different game, a different system that they play, more direct and it will be difficult," he said.

That point at Stamford Bridge has given Southampton hope, and with an ever-changing topsy-turvy battle for the top-four bound to go down to the wire in the Premier League this season, Koeman's side will be confident of their chances. The Saints have shown that they can mix it with the very best this season and will be looking to get back in the race with three points against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

"The players are in a good emotional and mental state to keep going forwards" - Sean Dyche

For Burnley and manager Dyche, a confidence-boosting 1-0 win over Manchester City last weekend has done them the world of good - both in morale and in terms of points. Dyche has this week praised his side's performances in the Premier League this season, highlighting their mental strength - something that will be important going into the run-in at the end of the season. keep improving. "If you look through the season I think there hasn’t even been a handful of performances where you’d think ‘that was a tough one", he said. "I’d like to think because of that planning the players are in a good emotional and mental state to keep going forwards, to keep playing and to keep that drive to keep getting wins.”

It is important that Burnley kick on from their hugely important win last weekend, as the battle to survive the drop is more tightly-contested than ever. With nine games of their season left, Dyche's side are just a point shy of Sunderland in seventeenth place, and three in front of Queens Park Rangers below them. If Burnley can mastermind another victory, this time over Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon, the fans may just start to believe.