Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City: Spurs look to bounce back with a win

As Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side prepare to host Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, the White Hart Lane faithful will be hoping their side can quickly bounce back from last week's defeat.

"We need to show it hasn't damaged us" - Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham were on the wrong end of a convincing first-half display by Manchestrer United, who eventually ran out 3-0 winnners without ever really being threatened by Pochettino's side. The Spurs manager, however, has insisted that preparation for the visit of Leicester has been positive, and that his players are ready to prove the defeat was a one-off problem, easily fixed. "We need to show that it hasn't damaged us too much and to try to give our best and get the three points," Pochettino said. "It's important to fix many problems and try to show on Saturday against Leicester that it was only a temporary problem [against United]."

The defeat leaves Tottenham languishing somewhat in the race for the Champions League places, six points adrift of Louis van Gaal's men. Much of the focus has been on in-form striker Harry Kane, whose goals Tottenham have become dependant upon. After receieving an England call-up this week, the fans will be hoping that Kane's focus is still on domestic football, rather than the approaching international fixtures. As ever, it is a must-win game for Pochettino's players if they are to stay within touching distance of their fellow Europe-chasing rivals.

"There is still a belief in our camp" - Nigel Pearson

For Nigel Pearson and his Leicester side, desperation is creeping in as The Foxes face an uphill struggle to secure another season in the Barclays Premier League. The league's bottom club have taken just two points from their last seven games and their quest for survival is becoming increasingly more difficult. Despite - or even because of - that, Pearson has urged his side to be positive against Tottenham on Saturday night, insisting that all at White Hart Lane still believe. "It's not a case of going there and shutting up shop. It's important we go there and try get something out of the game," Pearson said. "We have to make an impact but there is still a belief in our camp we can do something about it."

Despite the strong words from the Leicester boss, with just 10 games left the task seems impossible, as his side prop up the league table, still seven points adrift of safety. Granted, amongst their final games are key clashes against the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland, but Leicester must start picking up results - and fast. As unlikely as it seems, three points at White Hart Lane on Saturday afternoon might just give them the boost they need to kick on and avoid the drop.