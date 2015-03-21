VAVEL ratings of the thirtieth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|Manchester City (3)
|West Bromwich Albion (0)
|
|
|Hart
|6
|Myhill
|8
|Zabaleta
|7
|Dawson
|6
|Mangala
|7
|McAuley
|-
|Kompany
|6
|Lescott
|6
|Clichy
|7
|Olsson
|4
|Fernando
|8
|Gardner
|5
|(65') Lampard
|7
|Fletcher
|6
|Navas
|7
|Baird
|5
|(81') Silva
|9
|Morrison
|6
|Agüero
|7
|(90') Sessegnon
|5
|(78') Bony
|9
|(86') Berahino
|5
|Substitutes
|(65') Jovetic
|6
|(86') Anichebe
|-
|(78') Dzeko
|5
|(90') Mulumbu
|-
|(81') Milner
|-
|Stoke City (1)
|Crystal Palace (2)
|Begovic
|4
|Speroni
|7
|Cameron
|6
|Ward
|7
|Wilson
|5
|Dann
|6
|Shawcross
|6
|Delaney
|6
|Pieters
|6
|(70') Souaré
|6
|Nzonzi
|6
|Ledley
|5
|Adam
|7
|McArthur
|6
|Diouf
|6
|Puncheon
|6
|Ireland
|5
|(80') Zaha
|7
|Arnautovic
|6
|Bolasie
|7
|(78') Crouch
|6
|(86') Murray
|8
|Substitutes
|
(78') Walters
|5
|(70') Kelly
|5
|(80') Gayle
|5
|(86') Ameobi
|-
|Tottenham Hotspur (4)
|Leicester City (3)
|
|
|(4') Lloris
|-
|Schmeichel
|5
|Walker
|6
|Morgan
|8
|Dier
|7
|(76') Huth
|5
|Vertonghen
|7
|(46') Upson
|5
|Rose
|8
|De Laet
|7
|Bentaleb
|6
|(86') Cambiasso
|6
|(88') Mason
|6
|James
|7
|Chadli
|6
|Schlupp (og)
|6
|(58') Townsend
|6
|Vardy
|7
|Eriksen
|6
|Nugent
|7
|Kane
|9
|Ulloa
|6
|Substitutes
|(4') Vorm
|6
|(46') Wasilewski
|6
|(58') Paulinho
|6
|(76') Mahrez
|6
|(88') Dembele
|-
|(86') King
|-
|Aston Villa (0)
|Swansea City (1)
|
|
|Guzan
|6
|Fabianski
|7
|Hutton
|6
|Naughton
|6
|Okore
|6
|Fede Fernández
|8
|Clark
|8
|Williams
|7
|Bacuna
|7
|Taylor
|7
|Delph
|6
|Ki
|7
|Cleverley (25')
|5
|Cork
|8
|N'Zogbia (68')
|6
|Shelvey (85')
|6
|Sinclair
|6
|Routledge
|7
|Agbonlahor
|5
|Sigurdsson (64')
|7
|Benteke (75')
|7
|Gomis (90+3)
|8
|Substitutes
|Carlos Sánchez (25')
|6
|Jefferson Montero (64')
|7
|Westwood (68')
|7
|Dyer (85')
|-
|Weimann(75')
|5
|Nelson Oliveira (90+3')
|-
|Newcastle United (1)
|Arsenal (2)
|Krul
|6
|Ospina
|7
|Ryan Taylor
|7
|Chambers
|6
|Janmaat
|5
|Gabriel Paulista
|7
|Williamson
|5
|Koscielny
|6
|Colback
|4
|Monreal
|6
|Anita (72')
|4
|Coquelin
|7
|Sissoko
|7
|Ramsey
|5
|Cabella
|7
|Cazorla (71')
|5
|Gouffran
|4
|Alexis Sánchez (71')
|7
|Ameobi (89')
|6
|Welbeck (89')
|6
|Ayoze Pérez
|7
|Giroud
|9
|Substitutes
|Jonás Gutiérrez (72')
|7
|Flamini (71')
|4
|Armstrong (89')
|-
|Rosicky (71')
|5
|Bellerín (89')
|-
|Southampton (2)
|Burnley (0)
|Forster (14')
|6
|Heaton
|7
|Clyne
|7
|Trippier
|5
|Fonte
|6
|Duff
|6
|Alderweireld
|6
|(og)Shackell
|4
|Bertrand
|6
|Mee
|6
|Davis
|6
|Boyd
|5
|Schneiderlin
|7
|Arfield
|6
|Long
|8
|Jones
|5
|Mane
|6
|Barnes (82')
|5
|Tadic (46')
|5
|Vokes (74')
|6
|Pelle
|5
|Ings (88')
|5
|Substitutes
|K.Davis (14')
|8
|Jutkiewicz (74')
|6
|Wanyama (46')
|6
|Wallace (82')
|-
|Sordell (88')
|-
|West Ham United (1)
|Sunderland (0)
|Adrián
|7
|Pantilimon
|6
|Jenkinson
|6
|Réveillère
|6
|Collins
|6
|O'Shea
|6
|Kouyaté
|7
|Brown (12')
|5
|Cresswell
|7
|van Aanholt
|5
|Song
|6
|Larsson
|6
|Noble
|7
|Rodwell
|6
|Downing
|5
|Gómez
|5
|Nolan (80')
|6
|Wickham
|6
|Jarvis (46')
|5
|Defoe (88')
|4
|Sakho (92')
|8
|Fletcher (73')
|5
|Substitutes
|Cole (46')
|6
|Vergini (12')
|5
|Nené (80')
|5
|Johnson (73')
|5
|O'Brien (92')
|-
|Graham (88')
|-
|Liverpool (1)
|Manchester United (2)
|Mignolet
|7
|De Gea
|6
|Emre Can
|7
|Valencia
|6
|Skrtel
|6
|Smalling
|7
|Sakho
|6
|Jones
|6
|Moreno (66')
|5
|Blind (90')
|6
|Allen
|5
|Carrick
|7
|Henderson
|6
|Herrera (83')
|7
|Sterling
|6
|Fellaini
|7
|Coutinho
|6
|Mata
|9
|Lallana (46')
|4
|Young (55')
|5
|Sturridge
|7
|Rooney
|6
|Substitutes
|Gerrard (46')
|-
|Di Maria (55')
|6
|Balotelli
|4
|Falcao (83')
|-
|Rojo (90')
|-
|QUEENS PARK RANGERS (1)
|EVERTON (2)
|
|Green
|6
|Howard
|6
|Isla
|6
|Coleman
|7
|Onuoha
|5
|Jagielka
|6
|Caulker
|6
|Stones
|5
|Yun
|5
|Baines
|6
|Phillips
|5
|Gibson
|6
|Sandro (71')
|5
|McCarthy
|5
|Barton
|5
|Osman
|6
|Hoilett (60')
|6
|Lennon
|7
|Zamora (82')
|4
|Koné (78')
|6
|Austin
|5
|Lukaku (67')
|6
|Substitutes
|Vargas (60')
|6
|Barkley (67')
|5
|Henry (71')
|5
|Naismith (78')
|5
|Taarabt (82')
|-