VAVEL ratings of the thirtieth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

This is the table with the VAVEL ratings of the thirtieth matchday of Premier League.

Manchester City (3) West Bromwich Albion (0)

Hart 6 Myhill 8
Zabaleta 7 Dawson 6
Mangala 7 McAuley  -
Kompany 6 Lescott 6
Clichy 7 Olsson 4
Fernando  8 Gardner 5
 (65') Lampard 7 Fletcher 6
Navas 7 Baird 5
 (81') Silva  9 Morrison 6
Agüero 7  (90') Sessegnon 5
 (78') Bony  9  (86') Berahino 5
Substitutes
 (65') Jovetic 6  (86') Anichebe -
 (78') Dzeko 5  (90') Mulumbu -
 (81') Milner -    
Stoke City (1) Crystal Palace (2)
Begovic  4 Speroni 7
Cameron 6 Ward 7
Wilson 5 Dann 6
Shawcross 6 Delaney 6
Pieters  6  (70') Souaré  6
Nzonzi 6 Ledley 5
Adam  7 McArthur  6
Diouf  6 Puncheon 6
Ireland 5  (80') Zaha   7
Arnautovic 6 Bolasie 7
 (78') Crouch 6  (86') Murray  8
Substitutes

 (78') Walters

 5  (70') Kelly 5
     (80') Gayle  5
     (86') Ameobi -
Tottenham Hotspur (4) Leicester City (3)

 (4') Lloris - Schmeichel 5
Walker 6 Morgan  8
Dier 7  (76') Huth 5
Vertonghen 7  (46') Upson 5
Rose  8 De Laet 7
Bentaleb 6  (86') Cambiasso 6
 (88') Mason 6 James 7
Chadli  6 Schlupp (og) 6
 (58') Townsend 6 Vardy  7
Eriksen 6 Nugent   7
Kane  9 Ulloa 6
Substitutes
 (4') Vorm 6  (46') Wasilewski 6
 (58') Paulinho 6  (76') Mahrez 6
 (88') Dembele -  (86') King -
Aston Villa (0) Swansea City (1)

Guzan 6 Fabianski 7
Hutton 6 Naughton 6
Okore 6 Fede Fernández 8
Clark 8 Williams 7
Bacuna 7 Taylor 7
Delph 6 Ki 7
Cleverley (25') 5 Cork 8
N'Zogbia (68') 6 Shelvey (85') 6
Sinclair 6 Routledge 7
Agbonlahor 5 Sigurdsson (64') 7
Benteke (75') 7 Gomis (90+3) 8
Substitutes
Carlos Sánchez (25') 6 Jefferson Montero (64') 7
Westwood (68') 7 Dyer (85') -
Weimann(75') 5 Nelson Oliveira (90+3') -
Newcastle United (1) Arsenal (2)
Krul 6 Ospina 7
Ryan Taylor 7 Chambers 6
Janmaat 5 Gabriel Paulista 7
Williamson 5 Koscielny 6
Colback 4 Monreal 6
Anita  (72') 4 Coquelin 7
Sissoko 7 Ramsey 5
Cabella 7 Cazorla  (71') 5
Gouffran  4 Alexis Sánchez  (71') 7
Ameobi  (89') 6 Welbeck  (89') 6
Ayoze Pérez 7 Giroud   9
Substitutes
Jonás Gutiérrez  (72') 7 Flamini  (71') 4
Armstrong  (89') - Rosicky  (71') 5
    Bellerín  (89') -
Southampton (2) Burnley (0)
 Forster (14') 6 Heaton 7
 Clyne 7 Trippier 5
Fonte 6 Duff 6
Alderweireld 6 (og)Shackell 4
Bertrand 6 Mee 6
Davis 6 Boyd 5
Schneiderlin 7  Arfield 6
 Long 8  Jones 5
Mane 6  Barnes (82') 5
 Tadic (46') 5  Vokes (74') 6
 Pelle 5  Ings (88') 5
Substitutes
 K.Davis (14') 8 Jutkiewicz (74') 6
 Wanyama (46') 6  Wallace (82') -
     Sordell (88') -
West Ham United (1) Sunderland (0)
Adrián 7 Pantilimon 6
Jenkinson 6 Réveillère 6
Collins 6 O'Shea 6
Kouyaté 7 Brown (12') 5
Cresswell 7 van Aanholt 5
Song 6 Larsson 6
Noble 7 Rodwell 6
Downing 5 Gómez 5
Nolan (80') 6 Wickham  6
Jarvis (46') 5 Defoe (88') 4
Sakho (92') 8 Fletcher (73') 5
Substitutes
Cole (46') 6 Vergini (12') 5
Nené (80') 5 Johnson (73') 5
O'Brien (92') - Graham (88') -
Liverpool (1) Manchester United (2)
Mignolet 7 De Gea 6
 Emre Can 7 Valencia 6
Skrtel 6 Smalling 7
Sakho 6  Jones 6
 Moreno (66') 5 Blind (90') 6
 Allen 5 Carrick 7
Henderson 6  Herrera (83') 7
Sterling 6  Fellaini 7
 Coutinho 6 Mata 9
 Lallana (46') 4  Young (55') 5
Sturridge 7  Rooney 6
Substitutes
  Gerrard (46') -  Di Maria (55') 6
 Balotelli 4  Falcao (83') -
     Rojo (90') -
QUEENS PARK RANGERS (1) EVERTON (2)

 
Green 6 Howard 6
Isla 6  Coleman 7
Onuoha 5 Jagielka 6
Caulker 6 Stones 5
 Yun 5 Baines 6
Phillips 5 Gibson 6
Sandro (71') 5 McCarthy 5
Barton 5 Osman 6
 Hoilett  (60') 6  Lennon 7
Zamora  (82') 4 Koné (78') 6
Austin 5 Lukaku  (67') 6
Substitutes
Vargas (60') 6 Barkley (67') 5
Henry   (71') 5  Naismith (78') 5
Taarabt  (82') -    
