Manchester City 3-0 West Brom: Controversial sending-off ensures crucial City win

After a questionable case of mistaken identity similar to that surrounding Andre Marriner last season, the Citizens hit 43 shots on goal, though Boaz Myhill's resilience only allowed the hosts to score three, courtesy of Wilfried Bony, Fernando and David Silva.

The game started in the most controversial fashion - West Brom finding themselves down to 10 men within a minute and a half, after a spectacular blunder from referee, Neil Swarbrick. Wilfried Bony was played in behind the visiting defence, but Craig Dawson brought down the Ivorian just outside of the box. Although not a malicious foul, Bony was through on goal, so there had to be a sending-off - although it was Craig McAuley that walked angrily down the tunnel. Even though McAuley had given Bony a little nick in the penalty box, it was after Swarbrick had blown up Dawson for the earlier foul.

City had countless opportunities to capitalise on the extra man and thoroughly dominated in every aspect. David Silva came close with two efforts, with one saved spectacularly by Boaz Myhill in the Baggies goal. Frank Lampard sliced a shot wide a couple of minutes later.

The deadlock was finally broken just before half an hour, when a deflected Fernando through-ball bounced up to Bony and the big centre-forward took a fantastic touch to pluck it out of the air, before smashing it into the top corner from close range for his first ever City goal since signing from Swansea for £28 million pounds in January.

Jesus Navas came very close to doubling the Citizens' lead just minutes later, when the Spaniard had a terrific shot from long range, yet the in-form Myhill was on hand again to tip it behind for a corner.

Things went from bad to worse for West Brom on half-time, as the hosts got their inevitable second goal. A seemingly harmless corner was floated in, but woeful defending saw Myhill palm the ball into the path of Fernando and the Brazilian midfielder was on hand to slot it home from six yards. The goal was particularly special to the Etihad faithful, as they celebrated the club's 1000th Premier League goal.

The Premier League's second top scorer, Sergio Aguero appeared desperate to get on the score sheet. The little Argentine had wonderful opportunities either side of half-time, after fantastic build-up play, though Myhill was in no mood to concede any more. Another fine save was produced to deny David Silva just minutes later.

West Brom, despite their defensive solidity, offered absolutely nothing going forward and at the hour mark, their shot tally sat at zero, whereas City boasted 25.

Another huge chance came for the hosts, when Frank Lampard unleashed a shot against the woodwork and in the momentary confusion following the initial shot, Bony cannoned a shot against the crossbar. David Silva then had a close-range attempt tipped round the post.

More and more City chances ensued, with substitute Stevan Jovetic curling one just past the far post. West Brom's solitary attempt on goal came on 71 minutes, when club's top scorer Saido Berahino somehow headed against the crossbar from point-blank range, before Joleon Lescott failed to get a goal against his old employers, heading over on the follow-up.

Manuel Pellegrini's side finally got their third goal, with just over 10 minutes to go, when Jovetic's low, scuffed shot bounced off the shin of David Silva and into the empty net from just eight yards out. It was fully deserved, considering the tsunami of pressure fired at the visiting goal during the first 75 minutes.

Another accolade was due, as City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart became the 14th Premier League goalkeeper to achieve 100 clean sheets.

That win puts the champions three points behind league leaders Chelsea, albeit having played two games more than the west Londoners.

Player Ratings: