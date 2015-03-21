Liverpool - Manchester United: A rivalry that runs deep

Liverpool and Manchester United are known to have the fiercest rivalry in English football, if not the world. Both club's are European giants thanks to their huge history and massive support. But how did their rivalry come about, and how has it lasted so long? I did some research to find out.

The source of the rivalry unsurprisingly stems from an inter city rivalry between the two North West places. Back in the 1800's both were powerhouses of the British economy. Manchester was famous for its manufacturing whilst Liverpool was held in high regard for its famous port. Ships would enter the Albert Docks with their goods, which would then be transported to Manchester.

However, when the Manchester Shipping Canal was built in 1894, things changed. It was the world's largest shipping canal, and meant that ships could bypass Liverpool and head straight to Manchester with their goods. This meant that there was less money coming into Liverpool, resulting in job losses. This lead to Liverpudlian's starting to resent the people of Manchester, spurring a distaste between the two cities which has never gone away.

It quickly spread to their football teams, as Liverpool and Manchester United fixtures became the most eagerly anticipated game of the season. Despite this, the football rivalry has only taken off in the past 40 years. Liverpool's undoubted dominance of the 1970's and 1980's infuriated Manchester United fans, as their team languished behind during those periods. It was only when United started to dominate, under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, through the 1990's and 2000's that fans of the Red Devils were able to enjoy superiority.

Fans aside, it is a rivalry that has spread to players as well. Only eight transfers have ever taken place between the two clubs, a farcical amount considering the amount of time they have been at the top for. Even more shockingly, the last one that took place was in 1964 as Liverpool paid £25,000 to sign Phil Chisnall. There was a famous case of Liverpool trying to purchase Argentinian left back Gabriel Heinze in 2007, with Manchester United going against the defenders wishes and not selling him, as he eventually moved to Real Madrid.

The games haven't gone without controversy either. Manchester United hold the record number of wins with 76 to Liverpool's 64, however Liverpool have the bragging rights for the biggest thrashing after demolishing United 7-1 at Anfield in 1895.

Notable incidents of uproar in those games mostly account for modern tales, with Gary Neville running the length of the pitch to celebrate a Manchester United goal in front of the Liverpool fans in 2006, whilst Luis Suarez served an eight game ban for racially abusing Patrice Evra in a 2011 affair.

The two sides are the most successful clubs in England, sharing 38 league titles and seven European Cups between them however have both struggled for trophies in the last couple of seasons. This won't prevent them going at each other with a sense of madness on Sunday though, as the old rivalry strikes up once again.