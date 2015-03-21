Liverpool boss backs van Gaal to succeed at United

It's not often niceties are shared between Manchester United and Liverpool. Yet Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers, has back his opposite number, Louis van Gaal, to succeed at United despite poor performances overshadowing a season where the Red Devils are amongst the favourites to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The bitter rivals play each other in a fiercely anticipated encounter that could determine the outcome in the top four race this season.

Louis van Gaal has brought trophies aplenty to his previous clubs but at Manchester United the performances from his side hasn't been up to the standard expected of such a successful manager.

Rodgers said his time will come to be successful at United, “I don’t think there is any convincing [required]. He has shown over his career that he is a top-class manager.

“He will have seen, coming into this country for the first time, the challenges of this football – it is why it is the most competitive league in the world.

“The Premier League is different from the leagues he will have worked in before but I don’t think you can argue with his credentials.

“There is no question about the philosophies he has put in place at Ajax or Barcelona or his achievements and when he leaves Manchester United he will still be one of the great managers.”

Although his first season hasn't been brilliant, van Gaal did bring a dominating 3-0 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford in December - his first meeting with Brendan Rodgers.