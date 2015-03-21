Colombia boss will help Falcao out of 'bad moment' at Manchester United

Colombia manager, Jose Pekerman, has said he will try to help Radamel Falcao out of a 'bad moment' in his career during the upcoming international break.

Falcao has struggled since moving to United on loan, scoring just 4 goals in 21 appearances. With the international break coming up, Pekerman says he wants to get Falcao back into his usual brilliant form which saw him score at the same levels as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during his time in La Liga.

Pekerman was unable to use Falcao during Colombia's fantastic World Cup run but he says he knows Falcao as a person as well as, as a player.

"It is a huge problem that we need to resolve, this problem is as large as the sadness that Falcao is going through now." Pekerman said.

"I feel I need to support him because I understand how hard it is for him and the difficult moment he is experiencing. I want to work with him again and help restore his confidence.

"I know Falcao's strengths, his mentality and his fighting spirit and I have never doubted that he will come out the other side.

"He's in a bad moment, but he's looking after himself and this week is going to be very important for him."

Silvano Espindola, Falcao's former agent, has recently revealed that Falcao has cried over his poor form at United and said Louis van Gaal was trying to humiliate him.

Yet Pekerman refused to blame the 29-year-old's poor form on the Dutch manager though.

"Without being there you can't really comment about these matters."

"In terms of decisions taken regarding coaching methods, players the manager chooses or in which team a player plays for, I don't think I should comment on that.

"Of course, on a human level I am on Falcao's side because I know that he's suffering and he deserves the opportunity to work better and to have his chance to show that he's OK.

"But it is not my job to judge the decisions of another coach."