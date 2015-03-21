Southampton 2-0 Burnley: Long and Shackell (OG) give Koeman a birthday win

Goals from Shane Long and an own goal courtesy of Jason Shackell secured Southampton's 16th win of the season, in a match everyone generally expected them to win in truth.

English goalkeeper Fraser Forster had to be stretchered off the field of play early in the first-half, after a nasty-looking collision with Burnley forward Sam Vokes as he was clearing the danger out of his area. The massive 'keeper was seen clutching both his shoulder and his knee, but it is unsure how bad the extent of the injury problem is just yet. Experienced number two Kelvin Davis came on, in his place - and was forced to make a few good stops during the game.

Neither side fashioned many goal-scoring opportunities in the first-half, but Burnley were arguably unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty decision as George Boyd, whose volley sealed all three points at home against defending champions Manchester City last week, went down under the challenge from Portuguese centre-back Jose Fonté. The referee waved play on, but replays showed there was clear contact by Fonte as he trod on Boyd's foot in the box.

Vokes' fierce volley was saved by Davis after 24 minutes on the clock, before Burnley's spell of pressure was eventually cleared away. Southampton broke the deadlock in the 38th minute as a dangerous ball was fired into the area by full-back Nathaniel Clyne; whose delivery teased the Burnley defenders out of position giving Long a close-range strike to slot home into the net, with 'keeper Tom Heaton getting nowhere near the effort.

Graziano Pellé came inches away from doubling the lead on the stroke of half-time, but his close-range effort narrowly flicked off the crossbar before bouncing away to safety. Burnley went on the counter, and almost made it 1-1 just seconds later, with striker Danny Ings being denied by a super stop from Davis.

In the second-half, Dúsan Tadic was replaced by Victor Wanyama, as The Saints looked to solidify a clean sheet and ensure all three points. The game was all but over in the 58th minute, when So'ton scored their second, via an own goal from defender Jason Shackell.

Ryan Bertrand played a neat one-two with Steven Davis on the flank, before fizzing a powerful cross towards the box. Shackell was in the area, and attempted to clear the danger, but instead, accidentally hit the ball past Heaton into the top corner of his own net.

After going 2-0 down, Burnley tried to get back into the game, but it was all too late to salvage a point. As a result, Southampton win on manager Ronald Koeman's birthday, a welcome present which means they are now just two points off 4th placed Manchester United, who play against Liverpool (a place and a point above) tomorrow.

PLAYER RATINGS: