Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace: Eagles continue resurgence in the league standings

Glen Murray helped Crystal Palace to another victory with a goal and assist. The Eagles move 11 points clear of the drop zone with the win over Mark Hughes’ Stoke.

Former Manchester United striker Mame Diouf put Stoke up early as the ball fell to him off a Charlie Adam deflected free-kick. Diouf kept his cool and slotted a first touch finish past Palace keeper Julian Speroni.

The 31-year-old Murray got Palace back into it after Yannick Bolasie was fouled by Stoke keeper, Asmir Begovic, in the area. Murray emphatically equalised for Palace with a powerful shot down the middle on the ensuing penalty kick.

Another ex-Manchester United man found the back of the net in this one as Wilfried Zaha put Palace ahead right before half-time. The pacey winger got on the end of a flicked Murray ball after Speroni cleared the ball.

Alan Pardew’s men struggled to find a rhythm early on, as they failed to have a shot on target before Murray’s penalty.

The famous Palace supporters had not much to cheer about, until Bolasie found his way into the box looking to control the ball under pressure from Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross, but was eventually fouled by the Bosnian keeper Begovic.

The 22-year-old Zaha struggled to leave his mark down the right flank, but fortunately for him, thanks to some poor Stoke defending, got in behind and slotted the ball past Begovic.

Palace nearly increased their lead right from the start of the second half after defender Scott Dann controlled a corner kick with his chest and a well timed volley that struck the woodwork.

That was the end of Palace’s night on the attacking front as Stoke went on the offensive. Charlie Adam was the catalyst for the Potters, dominating the midfield and quarterbacking attacks.

Stoke’s best chance of the half came through Stephan Ireland as he got behind the Palace defence but failed to finish past Speroni. Speroni kept his side in it with several big saves from in close.

Palace were in the relegation zone when Pardew took charge of the side back in January. Their resurgence now sees them sitting in 11th place in the standings. Pardew’s side have won 8 of their 13 matches in all competitions under the former Newcastle manager.