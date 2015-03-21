Tottenham 4-3 Leicester City: Three Kane goals, three Spurs points

An injury sustained by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris didn't overshadow a determined Tottenham performance and a wonderful hat-trick from Harry Kane, a day after he was called up to the England squad.

Bottom-placed Leicester City proved a challenge for Mauricio Pochettino's side who were looking to bounce back from a humiliating 3-0 thrashing at Old Trafford.

Kane scored after just five minutes to put Lloris' injury anywhere but the forefront of the Spurs' fans minds. The Premier League top scorer, a favourite for the Golden Boot, poached Kasper Schmeichel's parry from Eric Dier's flick on to give the perfect start for Tottenham after a disappointing performance last weekend.

The Englishman doubled his tally just 7 minutes later to give Spurs an electric start and a dominant lead. Once more Kane pounced onto the loose ball - this time Kyle Walker's cross was cleared poorly for Kane to strike against Robert Huth and take Spurs on the way to three points.

Yet despite looking rampant on the attack, hitting the post once and driving through a very open Leicester defence. The Spurs defence were weakened by their confidence going forward against Nigel Pearson's side who had no option but to load players forward in hope of getting two back.

After a poor, over-dramatic dive from Nacer Chadli in the Leicester box, the blues responded through Jamie Vardy. Spurs tried to take the sting out of the game once they passed the half hour mark but Leicester refused to allow them to. Clinical attacking from the away side came in the form of David Nugent's whipped cross slotted past Michel Vorm with beautiful ease by Jamie Vardy to bring it back to just a one-goal advantage for Spurs.

Leonardo Ulloa nodded just over the bar in the final seconds of the first half which for the Blues finished much better than expected after Harry Kane netted twice in 8 minutes.

Leicester continued attacking from the restart as Spurs struggled to regain the pace shown in the first 30 minutes of the game. Wes Morgan pulled it back to 2-2 with a low driving header from a corner earned well by Ulloa.

Pearson's side continued to push on away from home. Mauricio Pochettino's side had to be organised to hold out against a strong Leicester attack.

The home side lacked imagination in the attack but began to push forward with 30 minutes left to grab 3 points. Of course, imagination came in the form of Harry Kane, sort of. Danny Rose drove through the penalty area and was taken down by David Nugent who failed to clear and gave him the ball originally. Kane had the opportunity for a hat-trick and sealed it with a good penalty past Kasper Schemeichel, becoming the first Spurs player to score a Premier League hattrick since Gareth Bale in 2012.

Despite a lead over Leicester, Spurs refused to sit back as they did in the first half and conceded due to it and therefore produced an end-to-end finish to the game.

Riyad Mahrez came on for Robert Huth to push Leicester on for a smash and grab point at the very last. Yet it was Schlupp who scored, only into his own net to extend Tottenham's lead and almost guarantee them the 3 points.

David Nugent grabbed himself a goal in the final minute of normal time to send White Hart Lane into nervy silence.

Yet Harry Kane's hat-trick earned Tottenham the win to keep them level on points with Southampton and still in with a small chance of Champions League football next season.