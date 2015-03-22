Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United: As it happened

15:30. Thanks for joining me today, it was an action-packed fixture filled with goals, controversy, cards, feisty tackles and the like; just what derbies are about. I enjoyed commentating on this game, hopefully you liked following along! Hull City - Chelsea and QPR - Everton are the other two Premier League games on today, both kick-off at 4pm. Be sure to check out the VAVEL homepage, for match reports as well as other football coverage, it never stops!

15:29. El Clasico - Barcelona - Real Madrid, preview HERE:

15:28. Liverpool will feel hard done by, especially given their inspired performance in the second 45 - but in the end, they were not at the races in the first-half and have to be, if they are to win against opponents such as United.

15:27. In those last few seconds, replays have shown that Skrtel stomped on de Gea's ankle as the Spaniard was rushing out to collect the ball, before the referee blew his whistle for full-time. de Gea was visibly upset and squared up to the Slovakian centre-back, who may well face retrospective action and a possible ban for violent conduct, as the referee did not see the challenge.

90+5: FULL-TIME! And it's all over! Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United. Two goals either side of half-time from Juan Mata seals all three points for the visitors, in another feisty encounter in which Gerrard was sent off just 45 seconds after coming off the bench at half-time. Sturridge's goal was an outlet of hope, but it wasn't meant to be for The Reds, who started the game slowly and were punished for that.

90+4: United's last change of the game, as Blind is replaced by Rojo for the final few seconds.

90+2: MIGNOLET SAVES FROM ROONEY'S PENALTY! LOW AND HARD INTO THE CORNER! Liverpool scamper clear, they've still got a faint chance.

90+1: PENALTY! CAN ON BLIND! The German shoulder barged into the Dutch midfielder in the box, and the referee points to the spot. Rooney to take...

90: The fourth official signals for four minutes of stoppage time to be added on, at the end of the game at Anfield. Can Liverpool salvage something?

88: di Maria breaks with the ball at feet, sprints down the flank, hesitates but crosses in the end... headed away to safety by the Liverpool defenders.

86: Liverpool trying to advance for another goal, but United are containing the threat sufficiently.

83: Fresh legs for van Gaal's men, as they look to close out the game. Falcao, can he help seal a win?

82: Manchester United SUB; Ander Herrera OFF, Radamel Falcao ON.

80: Balotelli and Smalling get involved in an altercation near the advertising hoardings, as the Italian tried to beat Smalling for pace near the byline. They are not happy, Balo is held back by Liverpool fans next to him, to avoid any more potential trouble. Great to see, he is on a yellow card if you remember correctly.

78: United doing their best to take advantage of their one-man advantage and dictate the tempo of the game, but Liverpool are pushing towards the danger area more often now.

75: Fifteen minutes left to play, Liverpool have put their foot back in the door and are eagerly searching for a late equaliser. Game on again!

69: GOAL! LIVERPOOL BACK IN IT! STURRIDGE AT THE NEAR POST! United caught out on the counter attack, and Daniel Sturridge makes them pay. He slots the ball beyond de Gea at his near post with a deflected effort, and although the Spanish 'keeper will feel disappointed to have conceded, there was not much he could have done in truth, it did take a deflection, which beat him.

66: And... typical. Balotelli booked for a late, un-needed challenge on Jones.

65: Liverpool making their second change; Moreno OFF, Balotelli ON.

60: That could be the nail in the coffin for Liverpool - they had a chance after the break, but as soon as Gerrard was dismissed, it was always going to be twice as hard for them.

59: GOAL! WHAT A SUPERB FINISH FROM MATA! SECOND OF THE GAME! A neat one-two with di Maria on the edge of the box unleashed the run of Mata, who acrobatically scissor-kicked a half-volley beyond Mignolet into the back of the net, in some style. 2-0, what a goal that was!

55: Ouch! A crunching tackle from Jones is penalized by the referee, who hesitates before booking the English centre-back after a hefty challenge on Henderson, who was breaking away with speed down near the byline.

54: Manchester United SUB; Ashley Young OFF, Angel di Maria ON.

53: CLOSE! Coutinho curls a well-struck effort towards goal, but it swerves just over de Gea's crossbar, to shouts of encouragement from the Anfield crowd.

49: And now... Liverpool will have to manage with ten men and a goal down.

48: The tackle itself wasn't particularly bad, but the follow through definitely was. He stomped on Herrera's ankle and told him to get up after the crunching challenge, in midfield.

47: Unreal scenes at Anfield, as Gerrard is sent off less than 45 seconds after coming off the substitutes' bench. He made a 30-yard pass, before a tackle on Herrera has earned the Liverpool captain an early bath on his last fixture against United. What a day to forget for Steven, after being benched too.

46: GERRARD SENT OFF! WHAT A MOMENT! HE'S JUST COME ON!

45: Second-half just kicked off!

14:33. Liverpool preparing their first substitution of the match; Lallana OFF, Gerrard ON.

14:31. Both teams coming back onto the field of play now, the second-half is just minutes away.

14:25. Lallana's effort was Liverpool's best chance of the half, unlucky not to test de Gea with a well-struck shot.

14:23. Liverpool started the game slowly but as time progressed, Rodgers' men did so too. United took the lead and deservedly so for all of their early domination, but since then The Reds have responded encouragingly well, at the break they find themselves one-goal down and it could have been three or four if they had not improved.

45+2: Half-time whistle blows as Lallana's attempted pass into the area bobbles off the turf and out for a goal-kick. HALF-TIME: Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United. Louis van Gaal's men in-front courtesy of Mata's first league strike since his goal against Liverpool in the reverse fixture, but it is still all to play for with 45 minutes left to play after the interval.

45+1: Ambitious effort doesn't trouble Mignolet too much, although the 'keeper was not expecting a shot from range at goal from Rooney.

45: The fourth official signals for two minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the first-half, after two offside calls in quick succession; first from Valencia and then Sturridge at the other end.

41: Momentum is starting to shift ever so slightly at Anfield, Liverpool trying to dictate the face of the game and push United out of their comfort zone; they were comfortable earlier on but not so much now.

38: Great lofted through ball by Henderson towards the path of Lallana, but de Gea intercepts the danger by rushing off his line and collecting the ball in his box.

36: The Anfield crowd will be encouraged by what they've just seen, trying to spur their team onto getting an equaliser before the half is over.

35: CLOSE! Liverpool's best chance of the game flashes a few inches wide of de Gea's far post. A lovely exchange between Sterling and Henderson outside the box finds Sturridge, who tees off Lallana to strike, but his first-time shot is wide of de Gea's goal.

31: Rooney goes for a long-range effort, but to no avail as it is blocked by Martin Skrtel towards goal.

30: United absolutely dominating possession of the ball at the minute; 63% possession to Liverpool's 37%. Something to think about?

25: Good to see that Lallana is still able to continue, back on the field of play now.

22: Lallana is flattened to the ground in an aerial collision with Phil Jones, and is currently receiving treatment from the physios as Steven Gerrard jogs out to start warming up.

19: First yellow card of the match is brandished to Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen, for a deliberate tug on Herrera having lost the ball in midfield.

18: Liverpool need to get Sturridge more on the ball! Haven't seen him feature much at all up-top, and in a game such as this, they need to give him goal-scoring opportunities to test de Gea, who hasn't had a save to make as of yet.

16: A well-taken team goal from the visitors, and I was surprised to see Liverpool keep their three-at-the-back formation despite the successes over the past few months in truth, given how they fared last time they played against United.

15: GOAL! UNITED AHEAD! JUAN MATA BREAKS THE DEADLOCK! GREAT TEAM GOAL! Great chest control by Fellaini in the centre of midfield to touch the ball down from an awkward angle, he finds Herrera alongside him who looks up in space and picks out a superb ball towards Mata, who only has Mignolet to beat and strikes his effort low into the bottom corner of the net, beyond the Belgian. 1-0 to the visitors, not the start Liverpool wanted at all!

9: Coutinho is probably the only Liverpool player that has enjoyed a bright spell in the game thus far today, his dribbing ability is unquestionable and he has looked composed and comfortable on the ball when he has had it. Gets past his marker with relative ease too.

5: United fairly dominant in all honesty, passing the ball around very well and Liverpool are trying to play football from the back but Louis van Gaal's men are stopping them from doing that.

13:30. KICK-OFF! LIVERPOOL VS MANCHESTER UNITED, and it's LIVE!

13:20. Players back in their respective dressing rooms, for their pre-match debrief.

13:15. The two teams are warming up on the Anfield grass now, just 15 minutes until kick-off remain.

13:05. Louis van Gaal on the atmosphere at Anfield: "Erm... when I have played against Feyenoord, I was more abused - here, it was very nice. I think it is better here, to be the manager of the opponent, than in other countries. I like the atmosphere here; we are expecting Liverpool to play with high tempo, but we have the same also. The deciding factor? Who can keep the ball. Of course, we have to control our emotion. When you know me, you know I shall keep this line-up because they played the best performance; I have watched it again, evaluated it, so what can you do as a manager? Change the team? No chance."

13:00. Brendan Rodgers on the big decision to leave Gerrard out of the first-team line-up today: "Well I think, Steven's history throughout his career, not just this fixture, he's a top-class player, but he understands the team has been working well and playing well - he's been brilliant supporting the players but is also ready if called upon. The plan for today? To be really aggressive and attack the game. We are conscious they are a good side, they've got some outstanding players, they have been on a good run of momentum, but we just need to continue to play as we have done in the past three months and get the result we want."

12:45. STAT: Liverpool have won their last six league matches this season.

12:40. Pictures have been released in the last few minutes of Dejan Lovren and Lazar Markovic taking pictures with the Brazillian legend that is Pele outside the Liverpool dressing room this afternoon; he is visiting the stadium today and will be hoping for a cracker just like the rest of us.

12:38. Daley Blind, who visited Anfield as a 10-year-old boy: "I remember a bit, about the atmosphere and the stadium - but as a boy you enjoy the moments, not really watching the football. I enjoyed it. I think [today] it's going to be a fighting game, we are going to have to keep our mindset and play our own game, try to beat the pressure and get a win. [on the table position] We need a win, everybody is so close together, our next games are all finals, this one is a nice one to play."

12:36. Jordan Henderson, speaking in the pre-match interview: "It's a big game, everybody wants to play in it. I think the position in the table adds a bit more spice in it, but at the end of the day, it's just another game of football, we're in good momentum and hopefully we can play the same way today."

12:34. Looking at the United line-up, I have to admit that I am surprised too somewhat. Rafael and Rojo are both on the bench, as well as Angel di Maria, Januzaj and Falcao. Big decisions made from both managers today, but will they pay off?

12:32. BIG TEAM NEWS! Steven Gerrard is amongst the substitutes today, on what will be his last derby match against United in the Premier League. Mario Balotelli, Rickie Lambert and Lucas Leiva are all also on the bench for The Reds. Unchanged from their 1-0 win away at Swansea.

MANCHESTER UNITED: de Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Blind, Herrera, Carrick, Fellaini, Mata, Rooney, Young. Subs - Valdes, Rafael, Rojo, di Maria, Januzaj, Pereira and Falcao.

LIVERPOOL: Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Sakho, Henderson, Allen, Moreno, Lallana, Sterling, Coutinho and Sturridge. Subs - Jones, Johnson, Touré, Gerrard, Lambert, Lucas and Balotelli.

12:30. Just an hour until kick-off now, I'm sure you know what that means! CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS in Liverpool - Manchester United Live!

12:27. STAT Liverpool - Manchester United Live: Liverpool have only lost once in their previous seven meetings with Manchester United at Anfield (W5, D1).

12:22. Since that 3-0 defeat back in December, Liverpool have improved significantly in the league and managed to keep a formation that seems to be working quite well in the form of a three-at-the-back tactic. Two wing-backs contribute both defensively and going forward, with three centre-backs supporting the goalkeeper, in the shape of Simon Mignolet, who has recorded an impressive 12 clean sheets in the league thus far in this campaign.

12:20. PREVIOUS MEETING - Liverpool - Manchester United: Manchester United 3-0 Liverpool. Goals from Juan Mata, Robin van Persie and captain Wayne Rooney sealed a rather comprehensive victory in the previous meeting between the two sides, although it could have been a completely different story on the afternoon if it was not for the goalkeeping heroics of David de Gea in the hosts' goal. The 24-year-old Spaniard made a number of crucial saves to keep a clean sheet and thwart the likes of Raheem Sterling - who played as a lone striker during the game, from scoring.

12:15. And lastly from the pre-match Liverpool - Manchester United reading, Ollie Emmerson's view on the rivalry that runs deep between the two clubs.

12:10. Have a read of the match Liverpool - Manchester United preview, written by Harry Robinson.

12:05. Liverpool's creative midfielder Philippe Coutinho is relishing today's fixture against Manchester United, read more about it here - written by Charlie Malam.

12:00. A lot is at stake, but which team will prevail, if any?

Louis van Gaal's men will move to within a point of Arsenal, on 59 points. The gap between the two teams will be extended to five points, ever so slightly tightening a grip on a highly coveted UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Liverpool will leapfrog United into fourth place with a victory today, on 57 points as opposed to United's current total of 56. Arsenal are in third place with 60, and perhaps in perfect timing, The Reds travel to north London after the international break.

11:43. Ahead of the game later on, here is the potential scenarios that may take place, if either of the two sides win today.

11:40. Three Premier League matches are scheduled to take place today including this one, two 4pm kick-off's: Hull City - Chelsea and QPR - Everton. Predictions for those games? I'll go for victories for Chelsea and Everton respectively. Tweet me with your predictions, views and comments throughout proceedings today, at @Football365Mo!

11:36. Amongst those match reports, are Manchester City's 3-0 win at home against West Brom and Arsenal's narrow 2-1 victory over Newcastle.

11:35. If you missed any of yesterday afternoon's Premier League action, don't worry, I've got you covered! Have a look at some of the match reports, you can find them on the homepage.

11:30. Good morning everyone! My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I will be bringing you all of the pre-match build-up and live commentary from today's Premier League fixture between Liverpool - Manchester United Live Score, at Anfield this upcoming afternoon. Kick-off is scheduled for a 1.30pm start, it has all the makings of a big match between two fierce rivals who have conjured up some magic over the past few decades.