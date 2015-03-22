United produce best 45 minutes of the season according to Louis van Gaal

Manchester United scored two brilliant goals at Anfield in a 2-1 win over 10 man Liverpool to keep them in the top four and boss, Louis van Gaal, says the first half was the best of the season.

Juan Mata scored an excellent brace, the second a stunning scissor kick, to give United an unexpected win at Anfield.

"We played very well in the first half. Maybe as good as against Spurs but in second we didn't play very well." van Gaal said.

Liverpool were reduced to 10 men when Steven Gerrard stamped on Ander Herrera just 38 seconds after coming on for Adam Lallana.

"Like always, when you play against 10 you forget to press. We had unnecessary ball losses and we brought Liverpool into the game. Most of the players were thinking 'maybe he can do it'."

United had over 60% of possession in the first half and van Gaal was pleased with their control over the game, "We kept the ball and created a lot of possibilities, not big chances, but a lot of possibilities to score."

He continued, "I said whoever could beat the pressure shall win. Juan Mata was very good. He played always good in my opinion with me so he's one of my most constantly playing players but sometimes you also need balance in your team and you have to select other players. Now he has played very well and did this position very well."

United-Liverpool is one of the biggest rivalries in English football and now the Manchester side have won twice in the league and once in pre-season, with the aggregate score line in the league now 5-1 to van Gaal's side. The Dutchman was pleased for the fans, "It's an amazing result for the fans, because we've beaten Liverpool three times this season. We now have a gap from positions five, six and seven which is very important."