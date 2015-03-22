Juan Mata labels his two-goal performance as best in a United shirt

Juan Mata has described his brace against Liverpool as 'the happiest moment since I arrived at Manchester United'.

He scored once each side of half time to give United a famous win at Anfield, including a sublime scissor kick past Simon Mignolet.

Mata, speaking to Sky Sports after the game, said it was his best game at United, "I think it's my best game in a United shirt, yes. It's a massive game, probably the biggest in English football, so to score two goals is great for me."

His second goal will be spoken about for years by the United fans across the country and he says it's one of his best, "The second goal has to be up there with my best. After Steven Gerrard was sent off we needed a second goal because they pushed us to the end."

After moving in January 2014 when David Moyes was at the club he hasn't replicated his form at Chelsea aside from occasional spells of form and this goal could spur him on, "It was important for me. The last few months I've not had the best moment. It is the manager who decides but I'm happy today."

"I think today is the happiest day since I came to the club. I am very happy for the fans, for the team and the three points."

"You could feel it since the beginning of the week how important today was for the fans. That's why we're very happy today."