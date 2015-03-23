Arsenal Ladies face Chelsea Ladies in Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals

After their 7-0 demolition of Millwall Lionesses in the weekend’s fifth round FA Cup tie, Arsenal Ladies have been drawn against Chelsea Ladies in the quarter-finals of the Women’s competition.

The Gunners will host their London and Women’s Super League rivals on Sunday 12th April, as they look to retain the trophy they won last season.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side advanced to the final-eight of the competition thanks to a thumping 7-0 win at WSL2 outfit Millwall Lionesses on Sunday. Striker Danielle Carter bagged herself a hat-trick, whilst goals from newly-named England vice-captain, Jordan Nobbs, Lianne Sanderson, Spanish recruit Natalia Pablos Sanchon and academy-product Carla Humphrey, sealed a commanding victory and starting defence of their 2014 crown.

The weekend’s FA Cup fifth round encounter was the beginning of the Gunners' season competitively, and their next all-London tie in the competitions quarter-finals will come 10 days after they kick-off WSL proceedings for 2015 at Notts County Ladies on Thursday 2nd April.

The two sides have recent history in the Women’s FA Cup as last season they met at the semi-final stage; having led twice Chelsea Ladies were taken to extra-time thanks to two quick-fire Kelly Smith equalisers. Within the extra 30 minutes, further goals from Carter, Shinobu Ohno and Casey Stoney gave Arsenal Ladies an eventual 5-3 success, as England striker Eniola Aluko’s goal for the Blues was mere consolation.

The Gunners will additionally be buoyed ahead of the quarter-final showdown, having defeated Chelsea at home 3-0 in the Continental Cup last season, however the Blues will point to their league double over the North Londoners last campaign, including the most recent encounter between the pair at their last-eight FA Cup hosts; a 3-2 away win, in which effectively ended Arsenal’s faint title hopes in 2014.

With an even victory ratio in all competitions last year, next month’s quarter-final clash promises to be another fiercely contested encounter between two of Women’s football's elite. as they both eye a spot in August's Wembley final.

Remaining Women's FA Cup quarter-final fixtures:

Notts County Ladies - Aston Villa Ladies

Manchester City Women - Birmingham City Ladies

Everton Ladies or Bristol Academy Ladies - Charlton Athletic Ladies