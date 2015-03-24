Gabriel "living the dream" after first international call-up

Arsenal’s most recent January signing, Gabriel Paulista, has received his first call-up to the Brazil international setup following the removal of injured Paris Saint-Germain duo, David Luiz and Marquinhos.

The 24-year old central defender, despite the language barrier, has settled in quickly to life on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium, and after impressing in Spain with former side Villarreal, has caught the eye of current Brazilian boss, Dunga, to receive an opportunity of international football after appearing just five times for the Gunners in all competitions since his arrival.

The pacey, no-nonsense Brazilian has swiftly collected admiration from the Emirates faithful, and has spoken to the clubs website of his delight at a first international call, by saying; "I am very happy with the news, and it is a dream for any player to wear the shirt of your country."

With Brazil’s friendly international against South American rivals Chile taking place at the Emirates Stadium, Gabriel will no doubt enjoy the chance to impress on a potential Brazilian debut in surroundings familiar to him, and appears ready if called upon, as he continued to say; "I'll play the best possible way. It is a valuable opportunity and I hope that is the first call of many."

Having received an international call so early into his time in North London, it is perhaps swift justification as to why he made the step-up to Premiership and Champions League football, after consistent and noticeable displays in Spain’s La Liga with Villarreal; although following his promising start to life with the Gunners and Brazilian squad inclusion, Gabriel is well aware of the need for continual improvement, by stating; "It will be an incentive for me to continue working hard at Arsenal. It will not be easy, because the Brazilian team has great quality, but I will work hard to get my place in the team."

As fellow Arsenal central defender, Per Mertesacker, continues to receive criticism at the heart of the Gunners defence, it appears Gabriel’s stock is only rising, and as such could see him permanently installed into the North Londoners backline sooner rather than later.

Gunners fans will get the chance to see if their new central-defensive acquisition will appear or not against Chilean teammate Alexis Sanchez this Sunday at 3:00pm, as the two South American nations do battle for the first time since their enthralling Last-16 encounter at last year’s World Cup in Brazil.