Southampton dealt Forster blow as 'keeper is out for the rest of the season

Southampton have been rocked by the news that first-choice goalkeeper Fraser Forster is set to miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The former Celtic man, 27, had hoped to take part in England's upcoming clashes with Lithuania and Italy, but the giant stopper will be unable to play any role on the international stage or the Saints' Premier League run-in.

Forster was stretchered off the pitch during his side's 2-0 win over Burnley at St Mary's on Saturday after falling awkwardly following a collision with the Clarets' Wales forward Sam Vokes.

A Southampton statement has said that any announcement on his 'long-term' recovery time will wait until further assessments have been made. The 6 foot, 7 inch stopper has been instrumental in an extraordinary year for the Saints, who had been tipped by many to struggle at the start of the season.

In sixth place in the Premier League table, their record of just 21 goals conceded is the best in the division. Forster's replacement having left the pitch against Burnley was veteran keeper Kelvin Davis, and the 38-year-old is expected to continue in upcoming fixtures against Everton and Hull after the international break.

Young Argentine keeper Paulo Gazzaniga, who made eight league appearances for the Saints last season, is another potential replacement.