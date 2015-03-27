Bury - Southend United: In-form Shakers continue promotion charge against fellow playoff-placed Shrimpers

An all-promotion chasing encounter takes place at the JD Stadium this Saturday, as Bury host Southend United in the pick of the weekend’s League Two ties.

David Flitcroft’s Shakers head into the 39th round of League Two fixtures on the back of seven wins from their last eight league games, as a late automatic promotion charge has left the Greater Manchester side just four points behind second and third placed Shrewsbury Town and Wycombe Wanderers respectively.

By contrast Phil Brown’s Shrimpers are stuttering into the final period of the season, with just two wins in the same eight game period, which leaves them stuck between looking over their playoff placed shoulders and still having their sights on League Two’s top three.

Last time out Bury hosted mid-table Northampton Town in another home encounter, and after trailing at the break thanks to a Ricky Holmes strike for the visitors, things went from bad to worse as defender Joe Riley was dismissed for the hosts following a bad challenge on Tom Newey. However, down to ten men and one goal behind, the Shakers found a crucial resolve for the remainder of the second-half, as a 20-yard effort from midfielder Kelvin Etuhu and last minute Adam El-Abd header gave Flitcroft’s side a vital victory in their chase of League Two promotion.

As a result of the Shakers last-gasp victory, Southend fell further behind in the hunt of the top three after they were held to a goalless draw at home to Cambridge United. In a drab affair the Shrimpers were unable to break the deadlock against their lowly positioned visitors, which now sees them trailing this weekend’s hosts by four points and without a win in their last two league games.

The Bury faithful are currently riding a wave of optimism, following a mid-season wobble for the early-season promotion favourites, and it's running throughout the club - right up to chairman Stewart Day, who recently reiterated his plans of taking the Shakers up to English football’s second tier.

The 33-year-old told BBC Radio Manchester; “When I came to the club I talked about a five-year plan to try and get us into the Championship and nothing has deteriorated away from that. We only just missed out on the play-offs last season; we went on an incredible run after Christmas and we're now putting a decent run together to try and get promotion this year.”

The young Bury chairman has additionally been busy securing the Shakers new training facilities to match their Championship-aspiring ambitions, as since the start of this month the promotion pushing outfit have moved into Manchester City’s former Carrington training ground.

Day said of the 22 acre site, which has been acquired on a five year lease; “The facility at Carrington is out of this world and it was an opportunity that we simply could not turn down. Being able to have a Premier League-standard training facility as our base is a signal of our very real intent to provide our staff and players of all ages with the optimum facilities to support their development and training."

Away from the training ground and on the pitch, boss Flitcroft may well opt to stick with the nucleus of his Shakers side that have won their last three for the visit of the Shrimpers this weekend, although right-back Riley will start a suspension following his straight red last weekend. It is a slight blow to Flitcroft’s defensive plans as the former Bolton Wanderers youngster and recent signing has been a mainstay in a Shakers defence which has only conceded two goals in their last seven league games. However, club captain, Nathan Cameron, match-winner last Saturday, El-Abd and in-form left-back Chris Hussey will likely continue to bring familiarity to Bury’s backline, although Flitcroft could hand a debut to Bolton loanee defender Rob Harding.

Further forward and midfield duo Tom Soares and Andrew Tutte recently extended their deals at the formerly known Gigg Lane, and both should be in line to cause Brown’s visitors trouble on Saturday, as the former has two match winning strikes in recent weeks for the Shakers.

From the flanks Bury can boast top club assister Nicky Adams, with eight, and top goalscoring midfielder, additionally with eight, Danny Mayor, as they both look set to continue supplying opportunities for another Bolton loanee, striker Tom Eaves, returning top goalscorer, with 13 in all competitions, Danny Nardiello or the experienced Ryan Lowe.

For Southend, defender Luke Prosser will not be risked after his frightening concussion last weekend; Brown allayed fears over Prosser’s on-field unconsciousness during the week by telling the clubs website; “Luke is stable, he's fine and he's suffered from concussion. He was released from hospital on Saturday night and we're now going down the PFA guidelines.”

Prosser could well be replaced by Crystal Palace loanee Jerome Binnom-Williams or Cian Bolger, in a Shrimpers backline that will likely include Adam Thompson, Ben Coker and near ever-present Jon White.

Midfielders Kevan Hurst and Myles Weston will be unavailable for Brown’s side through injury and international duty respectively, however Michael Timlin and ex-Shaker David Worrall will continue in the Essex outfits midfield, with Worrall leading the way for his current employers on eight assists, and looking to extend that tally against his previous employers.

Going forward and six goal, Charlton Athletic loanee, Joe Piggott and club top-scorer, on 13, Barry Corr will be tasked with breaching a stubborn Shakers defence at present, as well as new Nottingham Forest loanee winger, Stephen McLaughlin.

The last time the two sides faced each other in the league at Roots Hall, Shrimpers hitman Corr put the hosts ahead in the first-half, only to be cancelled out by wide Welshman, Craig Jones, during the second for the Shakers, resulting in a 1-1 draw; a theme in recent league history between the two teams as they played out two draws at either ground last season.

As their closest rivals to automatic promotion, Wycombe and Shrewsbury face tricky away ties on Saturday, Bury will view their all-playoff placed tie against Southend as a must-win game, and one which could result in them being on the cusp of a return to League Two’s top three, for the first time since their impressive start to the season.