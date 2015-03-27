Can Arsenal end Liverpool's pursuit of a top four finish?

Going into the international break, it would be hard to argue that Arsenal are one of the in form teams in the country if not the in form team in England. Arsene Wenger's men have six wins in six Premier League games and will be looking to carry that form on until the end of the season.

Wenger has had his critics again this season but it is hard to disagree with the fact that Arsenal have improved this season from last campaign when they were shipping goals left, right and centre. Now, whether this be by hook or by crook, the team as a whole need to take the credit for how they, as a unit, have reacted to the very poor form earlier in the season.

Arsenal have the knack of hitting form at the right time, season after season they seem to pull something out the bag and it is looking like they could go one better this time which was inconceivable a few months back when there were big questions over their Champions League qualification.

Arsenal have their big players now fit which draws a parallel with last season. Mesut Ozil, Theo Walcott, Aaron Ramsey, Mathieu Debuchy and Jack Wilshere have all had big injuries this season and are all in contention for a starting place as they welcome Liverpool to the Emirates on the 4th April.

Liverpool on the other hand find themselves in a very precarious position following the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Louis Van Gaal's Manchester United, which leaves Brendan Rodgers' men five points off fourth place with only eight games remaining.

Also the visitors have injury and suspension problems with Steven Gerrard and Martin Skrtel suspended. Added to their injury list is Daniel Sturridge who joins Adam Lallana, Simon Mignolet and Dejan Lovren which couldn't come at a worse time for Rodgers who will feel the pressure to qualify for the Champions League for the second consecutive season.

Arsenal will be favourites going into this clash, an Arsenal win will effectively be the final nail in Liverpool's coffin and put more pressure on Manchester City and Chelsea at the top.