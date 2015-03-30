Juventus send scouts to watch Oscar

Reports suggest that Italian champions Juventus have revived their interest in Chelsea and Brazil attacking midfielder Oscar. Scouts from the club who missed out on him when he just signed for Chelsea were present at Brazil’s 3-1 win against France in Paris on Thursday night with the midfielder impressing on-show; scoring Brazil’s equaliser.

The 23-year-old recently signed a new contract extension which would see him stay at Stamford Bridge up to 2019, but reports from Italy have suggested that he is concerned about his playing time in the near future and would be open to a new challenge away from England.

It is unlikely that current manager Jose Mourinho would let him leave but if a side were to pry him away they would have to pay a premium price much more than the £25million pounds that was paid for him back in 2012.

Another club that is chasing the Brazilian’s signature is Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers is on the lookout for a; goalkeeper, midfielder and striker in the summer but his budget will depend on UEFA Champions League qualification. Glen Johnson and Steven Gerrard will be leaving Anfield in the summer while the club will be listening to offers for forward trio of; Rickie Lambert, Mario Balotelli and Fabio Borini.