Raheem Sterling's contract situation: What is his worth?

We've all heard it, or seen it, before.

"Give footballers soldiers wages!" Derek, from Scunthorpe, posts on his Facebook wall. Similar to an utterance that your mate Steve suggested at the pub the other night, under the influence of one too many Strongbows.

What both have in common, is that they are completely ignoring the insane amount of tax it would actually take to do so.

The suggestion is an outdated social media trend, but admittedly, there is a degree of truth in the outcry that footballers are paid too much.

So much so, that even the BBC ran a recent piece on how long it would take you, given your pre-tax annual salary, to earn as much as a specific footballer of your choosing does in a week.

Nowadays, football is not just entertainment but a hugely lucrative business that many people profit from. That's clearly demonstrated via the rising ticket prices and huge multi-billion pound broadcasting rights deals that continue to dominate the headlines.

Huge deals between clubs and players have become commonplace in the modern game, particularly in England - where wages continue to rise and rise, Wayne Rooney earning around £300,000-a-week.

Yet, there's still outrage when a player turns their nose up at a deal that Derek, Steve and many others who regularly indulge in the Barclays' Premier League, could only dream of earning.

That was very much the case recently with Liverpool's Raheem Sterling.

Only months after causing widespread disapproval and disgust by asking to sit out of an England international complaining of fatigue, the 20-year-old's demand of £150,000-a-week wages has left faces, such as Derek's and many others like him, reddened with rage - not least Liverpool fans.

How dare he demand more money in a sport in which, where it may not be offered to him on L4, it could probably be coughed up elsewhere - by the owners of Manchester City, or Chelsea, for example.

With the current outlook of football the way it is, it's hard to begrudge Sterling. Whilst, yes, asking for such huge wages having turned down an "incredible" offer previously is wrong in the eyes of some, one can hardly damn him for making the most of his talents to generate as much money as he can before he retires in 15 years' time.

Is that not what other entertainers do? Floyd Mayweather certainly does, and LeBron James has done so over his career. Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, Lewis Hamilton, Tom Brady and Mahendra Singh Dhoni all, undoubtedly, have used their talents to earn as much money as they possibly can. That's the way the world runs after all, but there's not quite as much noise over the amount they earn - in comparison to the wages of footballers.

Whilst Sterling has most certainly had his head turned by his agent, Aidy Ward, who knows that Sterling's importance to Brendan Rodgers' team has potential to bump up both his client's weekly wage, and his no doubt handsome share of the pie - he is not the first footballer to demand a significant increase in pay.

But with Sterling's representatives insisting Sterling should be closer to the level of Daniel Sturridge, whose recently signed deal sees him earn earn roughly £140,000-a-week, how much is Sterling really worth?

It is easy to ignore the fact that Sterling, who currently earns £30,000-a-week on his existing deal, has played in an impressive eight different positions throughout the 2014-15 season - ranging from right wing-back, to striker, to a central attacking midfield role.

Impressive versatility for a player who, so to speak, is still learning the tricks of his trade. He's done diligent work in such positions too, linking up with Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho magnificently as the furthest forward of a front three in a 2-1 win over Manchester City - a performance that could arguably be acclaimed as Liverpool's best this season.

Also impressive is that 2014 Golden Boy winner Sterling has already made 120 appearances for the Reds, in addition to 14 international caps - all since breaking into the Liverpool first-team not even three years ago. In fact, this season alone, he's averaged a game every 4.5 days having made 49 appearances for club and country. That's no mean feat.

Even more notable is that within those 120 appearances in a Liverpool shirt, the 20-year-old has directly contributed to many a goal and many a victory, each one ranging in magnitude and importance.

Since August 2013, Sterling has managed 20 goals and 16 assists for Liverpool, playing in various positions. Compare that with some of the Premier League's best attacking playmakers, all of whom have more experience and arguably more quality than Sterling. Chelsea's Eden Hazard, widely regarded as a player with the potential to become one of the best, at the age of 24, has managed 35 goals and 18 assists. But then compare Sterling's statistics to the likes of David Silva (19 goals, 17 assists) and Santi Cazorla (16 goals, 20 assists) and suddenly Sterling's appeal to be on parity with the likes of Sturridge gains a little more appeal.

Now - compare it to those who have been influential in terms of goals and assists inside Liverpool Football Club. 19 of Sterling's 20 goals, and all 16 of his assists have come within the time since December 2013. Steven Gerrard's contributions in the same timespan, thanks in part to the amount of penalties Liverpool have won since then, stand at 20 goals and 15 assists. Others such as Philippe Coutinho have managed nine goals and 13 assists, injury-hit Daniel Sturridge has notched 19 goals and eight assists, and finally Jordan Henderson totals 11 goals and 18 assists since then.

Surely then, it is clear that Sterling's contributions have been much more important than many seem to take into account. Though the level of his performances may have fluctuated throughout the current campaign, the English international has remained one of the go-to guys in the Reds' squad in recent months.

The question is; do those direct, match-winning contributions make him worth a staggering £150,000-a-week? Or even £180,000-a-week? - as some newspapers have suggested he wants.

Well, not quite, no. Sure, Sterling has been vitally important recently and was probably Liverpool's best player in the final months of the 2013-14 title run-in, even above Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez. However, the London-born starlet has not proved himself at the highest level to command such an inflated fee.

Indeed, CIES Football Observatory's unique algorithm recently valued Sterling at £49.3million using factors such as on-pitch performance, personal characteristics such as age and contract duration, as well as his competitive level and the success of the Liverpool team - but the 20-year-old hardly took the world by storm in the UEFA Champions League earlier this season.

And whilst Sterling somewhat impressed at the 2014 World Cup, particularly against Italy, he only recently notched his first international goal against Lithuania at Wembley, 14 games after making his debut.

Sterling still has some work to do before he is worth those figures - especially when considering that those wages would take him above even Steven Gerrard in the rankings at Liverpool. But that is not to undermine Sterling's worth. He's not worth £150,000-a-week. Not yet, at least. Though he may be worth more in the region of £100,000-per-week.

He is an incredibly gifted and talented young footballer, who has the potential to go a long, long way in his career. His current offerings to the Liverpool side, not just through goals and assists, but also the ability to play in a number of positions and the general threat which he possesses on a football pitch - make him a very valuable asset.

A very valuable asset whom Liverpool and Brendan Rodgers would dearly like to keep. Understandably so, with the potential of the squad that the Northern Irishman has been slowly building - Sterling would represent the cream of the crop. The shiniest jewel of a young and bright crown.

But whether Sterling's situation is sorted out this summer or not, his long-term future seems destined to be spent somewhere distinctly different than Merseyside - perhaps in Bavaria, Madrid or Barcelona. Be that Sterling's desire for higher wages, or a desire to play at a level that the Reds may not be able to offer him - that is likely to be the way it will end up.

As Chris Bascombe recently pointed out, cries over a lack of loyalty are wide of the mark, given that Sterling never arrived at Anfield speaking of a desire to play for them. Instead, the Reds were the highest bidders to tempt Queens Park Rangers into selling a then 15-year-old Sterling, and that's probably how Sterling's next career move will come about too - only for significantly more money than the £500,000 plus clauses fee that Liverpool paid QPR back in 2011.

At the moment, it is difficult to determine whether Sterling's priorities lie on the pitch or in his pocket - and Liverpool will also be wary of the precedent that handing Sterling huge wages would set, given their strict policy towards their wage bill under Fenway Sports Group. It will be a rocky road to walk along before the talks reach an amicable conclusion.

But at the end of the day, whilst Sterling may still have two more years to run on his current contract, and Liverpool FC may have other promising youth players like Jordon Ibe - who was hugely influential in the games before his knee ligament injury - Brendan Rodgers will be asking himself; can he really afford to let one of Europe's brightest young talents go on the basis of a wage dispute? Probably not, no matter what the fee.