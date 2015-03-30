Yaya Touré "considering" international retirement from Ivory Coast

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré has revealed that he is considering retiring from internationals with Ivory Coast, after making 95 appearances for Les Elephants. Touré famously starred in the side that won the African Cup of Nations this year, as Ivory Coast clinched the title in early February.

Touré has just collected the prestigous Golden Lion award for the fourth year running, which is awarded to the best African player each year, however it seems that he could follow his brother Kolo into international retirement.

"I think now my target is done," said Touré to BBC's Sportsworld. "I want to wait a couple of days for what I will decide for my future. The time for the youngsters will come soon and we need to let them go on alone.'"

Touré has featured in three FIFA World Cup's for his country, whilst winning one African Cup of Nations and coming as runners up on two separate ocassions. The idea of featuring for his nation in Russia 2018 isn't one that appeals to him, as he questions whether his performance levels will be good enough then.

The news will come as a relief to his club side Manchester City, who won just one of six games when Touré was on international duty throughout January. International retirement would mean that Touré would still be available in January 2017, when the next Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place.