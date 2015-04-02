Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview: United look to continue their pursuit of second place

Manchester United head back to the hallowed grounds of Old Trafford after the international break to continue their pursuit of Champions League football and second place in the Barclays Premier League table. The Red Devils are coming off of easily their two best performances of the season, 3-0 home win - Spurs and 2-1 win at Anfield - Liverpool. In those games, van Gaal's men brought back the style of football that the fans and others were craving for, possession-based, attacking football.

Villa on the other hand, are scrapping it out in a relegation dogfight in sixteenth place just three points above the drop. Managed under interim manager Tim Sherwood, the Villains are trying to right the ship late in the season to avoid being knocked down to the Championship. A Bafetimbi Gomis header with just three minutes to play was the undoing for Villa last time out falling to Swansea 1-0. It was a disappointment for Villa not to pick up at least a point at home especially with being near bottom of the table, but they'll have to reignite their engines for this difficult clash.

Last time these two teams met was in late December just before the Boxing Day fixtures. Christian Benteke's delightful left-footed strike gave the Villains the lead, but Radamel Falcao's header cancelled it out. United were unable to take advantage of a Gabriel Agbonlahor red card to find the lead and extend their win streak to seven consecutive at this point and had to settle for a lone point.

TEAM NEWS

Tom Cleverley will be out with an injury. He is at Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester United. Ron Vlaar is also a doubt for Aston Villa. For Manchester United, Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw are doubts, and Robin van Persie has been ruled out of a return for this match up. These teams are trending in the opposite direction, which would lead you to think that this is going to be a cakewalk for Manchester United, but this is the Premier League, anything can happen, especially coming off the international break.