Double award for Gunners duo Arsene Wenger and Olivier Giroud

Arsenal's Oliver Giroud and Arsene Wenger have been awarded the player and manager of the month awards for March.

The awards come after a month in which Gunners boss Wenger - who has now won the Premier League's monthly managerial gong for a 14th time - guided his side to four straight league wins and an impressive away win against Manchester United, in the FA Cup quarter finals. League results have cemented the North Londoners position in the Premiership's top four, as they additionally find themselves now just one point behind second placed Manchester City.

Frontman Giroud excelled in Arsenal's consistent league form throughout March, and will look to take his impressive goal tally on in to April, after netting five times in the Gunners four league games last month. The Frenchman netted at the Emirates against Everton and West Ham United, whilst scoring in the North Londoners victory at Queens Park Rangers, and bagging a brace in their most recent win at Newcastle United.

With eight league games remaining, boss Wenger will be aiming for a strong finish to secure automatic Champions League qualification for next season, and for that goal to become reality, striker Giroud may well need to continue his rich vein of goalscoring form and look to extend his current tally of 17 in all competitions.

Next up for Arsenal in the Premier League is a tough assignment against fellow top four chasing Liverpool, in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, whilst they also look forward to an FA Cup semi-final midway through this month, against Championship side Reading.