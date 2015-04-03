Louis Van Gaal confident while Sherwood bangs the drum

On Saturday, Manchester United will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford in a crucial match for both teams. Villa are in 16th place in the Barclays Premier League and are mired in a relegation battle. At the moment, they sit on 28 points, just three points out of 18th. Meanwhile, Manchester United are at the top end of the table, and sit in 4th place on 59 points, just two behind Manchester City in 2nd.

On Friday, both managers faced the press in preparation of the game. Villa manager Tim Sherwood banged the drum ahead of the tie, saying "I think they’re beatable. Yes, they've only lost two games at home all season. However, the beauty of this division is that anyone can beat anyone. We will go there and show them respect but, ultimately, we need to impose ourselves on a Manchester United side. It’s a wonderful place to go and play and the boys love going there. There’s a few in our dressing room that have gone there and won. The boys are confident they can do it and there’s no better time to do it than while we’re struggling. I took a Tottenham team there last year and we won quite comfortably. Whether that can be emulated again, I hope so. We've got a lot of pace in this side, especially on the counter-attack, and we’ll be looking at exploiting them. If you look at where they are in the table, they've done well. They’ve strengthened their squad with more international players so it looks like they're backing their manager."

His captain and central defender Ron Vlaar seconded what his manager had to say, and reiterated that they feel an upset is possible. "It’s been really hard up there during the last two seasons, as we’ve suffered comprehensive defeats," he said. "It’s a new game this time, though, and I really believe we can get a result. We need results and we can’t worry about United’s threat."

On the other side of the coin, United manager Louis Van Gaal remained confident and spoke about he still believes its possible for United to win the title. "You never know. I have said at the end we shall find out. When we had 30 points out of 11 matches at that time there was a lot of criticism but I said we should find out at the end of the season. It's still a rat race and Tottenham and Liverpool are still in. Of course we have dealt them a blow but we have to play against the first three. It can happen a lot. Still, we can win the title, mathematically. I'm not surprised."

Van Gaal proceeded to get rather philosophical about his team's chances, saying "We are working day in day out and we have to see how players respond because the way I train, which I've explained a lot of times, is not easy for players. It's a whole process. We started at the bottom, unconscious, capable and then your next step is conscious and incapable. And then it is conscious and capable."

He went on to speak about how, like every team in England, Villa pose a threat but spoke to United's confidence heading into the fixture. "Every match that a player plays can give them confidence. We trained yesterday not with the total group because they need recovery. The players that could train did a very good training session so I think we can continue in a good way against Aston Villa. What I've said already is that every team in England can beat you."

Finally, Van Gaal spoke about just how good Marouane Fellaini has been all season and how important he has become to this team. "From the first training session, he did what I asked. He wasopen and he performed, so I'm not surprised and he had an unlucky season because he was injured and ill a lot of times. When he was fit, he has always played for me, more or less. That's also because I was looking for a balance in the team and he can give us a lot of balance. Of course, I can change him also - it depends on the qualities of the opponent. When he is playing like this, I can't change him."

Aston Villa travel to Old Trafford on Saturday and these two teams will kick off at 3:00 PM BST.