Chelsea - Stoke City Live Text Commentary of EPL 2015

Chelsea stretch their lead to 7 points at the top and Mourinho will be delighted. I hope you enjoyed my live commentary of Chelsea - Stoke, I've been Harry Harris and thanks for tuning in. See you next time!

My Man of the Match goes to Eden Hazard. The Belgian proved how good he really is yet again, scoring the opener and assisting the winner, as well as creating countless chances. An honorable mention goes to the forever hard-working Willian.

Some big talking points from the match and Costa's injury could prove the most important. Begovic's blunder will haunt Stoke fans and Charlie Adam's goal will be talked about for months to come.

Full Time: Chelsea 2-1 Stoke City. A massive win for Jose Mourinho and Chelsea. Loic Remy scores the winner after Charlie Adam's 60-yard effort cancelled out Hazard's penalty.

94' Drogba is booked for kicking the ball away. Silly thing to do from the veteran.

93' Crouch is the next Stoke player to be shown a yellow. Nasty challenge on Eden Hazard.

92' Arnautovic meets a loose ball on the edge of the box but shoots well over.

90' Four minutes added on.

87' Drogba climbs to his feet after suffering a knock off the ball.

85' Five minutes to go. We're in for a nervy finish!

81' Close! Almost a first Chelsea goal for Cuadrado but he is thwarted on two attemps from just yards out.

78' Corner to Chelsea. Stoke make two changes, Peter Crouch replacing Stephen Ireland and Erik Pieters is on for Charlie Adam.

75' Some tired legs out there as we're into the last 15 minutes.

69' The yellow card is out again and it's a Stoke player on the receiving end....again. Wollscheid the recipient.

66' Charlie Adam is shown a yellow for dissent.

64' Close! N'Zonzi almost equalises instantly but his effort curls off the post.

63' Chelsea Sub: Remy off, Cuadrado on. Stoke Sub: Diouf off, Arnautovic on.

62' GOAL! Chelsea lead again and it's Loic Remy who proves heroic. Begovic throws the ball straight to Willian, who finds Hazard and the Belgian plays Remy in, easy finish for the striker. 2-1.

60' A huge half an hour remains that could prove pivotal in the title race.

58' Apologies for the delay, you can thank technical difficulties. Chelsea Sub: Drogba is on in place of Diego Costa, who went down holding his hamstring.

49' Costa looks as though he will go up front, with Remy slotting in behind.

48' First chance of the half falls to Eden Hazard, his powerful effort is tipped over by Begovic.

45' Stoke get us underway for the 2nd half. Chelsea sub: Costa is on for Oscar.

Another lead lost for Chelsea and all to play for in the 2nd half.

To everyone following along, I am just as stunned as you are. Goal of the season without a doubt.

Half Time: Chelsea 1-1 Stoke City. Hazard's penalty is cancelled out by Charlie Adam's goal of the season. Breathtaking stuff.

48' Corner to Chelsea as half time is seconds away.

47' Yellow card for Ireland as he drags back Hazard.

45' Correction, the goal came from inside Adam's own half. Courtois and Stamford Bridge stunned. 1-1.

44' GOAL! Charlie Adam has scored a stunner from 40 odd yards. Wow!

40' Fabregas now needs some attention for a bloody nose after taking a knock from Charlie Adam.

39' GOAL! Hazard calmly slots home from the spot. Cool as you like. 1-0 Chelsea.

38' Wollscheid brings down Fabregas in the box and Hazard will take for the Blues.

38' PENALTY TO CHELSEA.

36' Corner to Chelsea but it's collected comfortably by Stoke's No. 1

32' The resulting free kick is taken by Willian but it's not troubling Asmir Begovic.

31' Another Stoke player goes in the book. Shawcross is shown a yellow for bringing down Loic Remy.

30' Close! Best chance of the game falls to Oscar after some wonderful passing from Chelsea but the Brazilian drags it wide.

29' Hazard goes close as he dribbles past 3 or 4 Stoke defenders before firing towards goal, Begovic saves yet again.

27' Close! First real chance for Stoke falls to N'Zonzi and his effort is just too high.

26' First yellow card is awarded to Whelan for a challenge on Fabregas.

23' Another foul by Cahill gives Stoke a set piece in a dangerous position.

22' Cahill clatters into the back of Walters and it's a free kick to Stoke.

19' Another corner for Chelsea but Willian's ball leaves the field of play before it gets into the box. Goal kick to Stoke.

18' Chelsea look extremely dangerous in the attacking third, the standout being Loic Remy so far.

14' Another shot from Remy but it's saved well by Begovic.

12' It's all Chelsea at the moment as Hazard has his shot fly over the bar. Lots of pressure from the home side so far.

10' Both Matic and Fabregas are on 9 yellow cards this season. One more and they will be suspended for 2 games. Something to dwell on for Mourinho.

7' Another chance for Remy as he lines up a curler from the edge of the box but it flies wide of the post.

6' The first corner of the match goes to Chelsea as Wilson heads safely behind.

3' Close! Remy has his shot deflected towards the top corner but Begovic produces a fine save.

2' Early free kick for Chelsea as N'Zonzi brings down Willian.

1' Chelsea kick off the first half.

17:30. Here we go!

17:26. The players have made their way onto the pitch as "The Liquidator" rings around Stamford Bridge.

17:22. The teams are in the tunnel and set to make their way out. John Terry and Ryan Shawcross captain the two sides today.

17:20. Make sure you spread the word about live commentary here on VAVEL. Ten minutes to go!

17:10. Twenty minutes until kickoff. Warm ups are well underway and the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge is beginning to build.

17:00. Full Time scores from around the league today: Arsenal 4-1 Liverpool; West Brom 1-4 QPR; Swansea 3-1 Hull; Man United 3-1 Aston Villa; Everto 1-0 Southampton; Leicester 2-1 West Ham.

16:50. Jose Mourinho has explained why Diego Costa starts on the bench: "Diego doesn't start today. Two days of training is not enough for him to feel ready to play...He’s on the bench in case we need to gamble. If we have to do it, we will do it."

16:46. Strong benches from both sides, as well as strong starting lineups. It should make for a great game at Stamford Bridge.

16:38. Three changes for Chelsea. Oscar, Azpilicueta and Remy replace Ramires, Luis and Diego Costa.

Stoke City Subs: Butland, Bardsley, Muniesa, Pieters, Arnautovic, Sidwell, Crouch.

Stoke City XI (4-4-2): Begovic; Cameron, Shawcross (c), Wollscheid, Wilson; Ireland, Whelan, Nzonzi, Adam; Walters, Diouf.

Chelsea Subs: Cech, Zouma, Luis, Ramires, Cuadrado, Drogba, Diego Costa.

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas; Hazard, Oscar, Willian; Remy.

16:29. Another big question is, how will Mark Hughes set his Stoke side up in order to avoid a repeat of the 2-0 defeat back in December? Remember to send in your thoughts and predictions to @Chelsea_VAVEL.

16:23. The starting lineups should be out within the next 10 minutes. Will Costa start for Chelsea or will Remy be rewarded for his heroics against Hull?

16:18. Reminder that Diego Costa is fit according to Jose Mourinho, but the Chelsea boss does not know if he can start. Costa has 19 goals in the Premier League so far.

16:11. We'll have team news for you in a little bit, but while you wait, be sure to send your score predictions in to @Chelsea_VAVEL.

16:05. A win for Stoke and other results going in their favour could see the Potters jump to 8th place.

16:02. Chelsea need just six wins and one draw to clinch their first Premier League title since 2010. A win today would just be one step closer for the Blues.

16:00. Hughes added: “If we can keep it nice and tight for a while and restrict them, then hopefully as the game wears on we can take any chances that we create and go on to win the game ourselves, that is what we are aiming to do.”

15:55. Meanwhile, Mark Hughes warned that the first period of the game is crucial against Chelsea. “They score a lot of goals in the opening 15 minutes of games, and that is quite prevalent in their season so far. When you go to the top sides you certainly don’t want to concede early on so we have to be solid." (quotes via Stokecityfc.com)

15:45. Mourinho also confirmed Diego Costa had recovered from his injury suffered before the international break. "Diego trained yesterday and today with the group and he is not injured," Mourinho said. "I don’t know if I start with him or not because after a muscular injury and then just two days with the group, I need to analyse the situation with him and make a decision."

15:40. Ahead of the game, Mourinho spoke to the media, saying: “Everybody knows the way Stoke play but they are difficult opponents and that is why they have no problem staying in the Premier League. They have a manager who is there a couple of years and has a new contract and the same players and they are very stable. Everyone knows the way they play but it is difficult for everyone.” (via Chelseafc.com)

15:37. Stoke have suffered consecutive defeats in the league - they have only lost three successive matches on one occasion this season.

15:35. Chelsea are the only team in the four divisions of English football with an unbeaten home league record this season, winning 11 and drawing three games. They've conceded just 6 times in 14 games at Stamford Bridge.

15:30. It's a clean health bill for Jose Mourinho's side ahead of the Stoke clash as Mikel has recovered after his surgery but the Nigerian will not make the bench as he is still resting up. As for Mark Hughes' men, Peter Odemwingie and Bojan Krkic remain sidelined until the end of the season due to ACL injuries.

15:25. Chelsea have drawn three of their last four league games at home (W1) and have only scored once in each of those matches.

15:23. They have eight more points than they did at this stage last season - when they went on to finish with their highest-ever Premier League tally of 50 points.

15:20. Chelsea won their last Premier League game against Hull, scraping past them 3-2, after first losing a 2-goal lead. Stoke on the other hand failed to beat Crystal Palace and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at home.

15:15. STAT: Stoke have failed to score in six of their last seven league games against Chelsea. The Potters have only earned five points out of a possible 39 in 13 Premier League games between the sides (W1, D2, L10).

15:10. The previous meeting between the two came on December 22nd at the Britannia Stadium. Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners in a scrappy affair thanks to goals from John Terry and Cesc Fabregas. Fabregas has provided 16 goal assists in the Premier League this season - the most by any player in a single campaign since Fabregas himself set up 18 goals for Arsenal in 2007-08.

15:05. It's a meeting between 1st and 10th at Stamford Bridge and what may seem like a comfortable encounter for Chelsea at first glance, one should remember that Stoke are usually a thorn in the side of the big teams and have impressed this season. The Potters have beaten both Manchester City and Arsenal during the current campaign, meaning Chelsea will have to play very well indeed to emerge victorious.

15:00. Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the clash between Chelsea and Stoke City here on VAVEL.. I'm Harry Harris and I will be providing team news as it comes through as well as minute-by-minute updates of the match. Stay tuned for some pre-match comments, as well as the starting lineups in an a couple of hours. Kick off is at 17:30 UK time and we are sure to be in store for a great game.