Arsenal 4-1 Liverpool: Gunners climb to second with emphatic win

Arsenal comprehensively saw off a sorry 10-man Liverpool side in a 4-1 victory at the Emirates to climb to second in the Premier League table on Saturday afternoon.

After a dominant start from Arsene Wenger's men, the visitors were forced to rue missing a huge opportunity when Lazar Markovic was through on goal, as the Gunners scored three goals in eight minutes before half-time. Hector Bellerin swept home the first after poor defending, before Mesut Ozil's free-kick found the far bottom corner and Alexis Sanchez' stunning half-volley was too much for Simon Mignolet.

The Reds revived faint hopes of keeping their Champions League dreams alive when Jordan Henderson converted from the spot after Bellerin brought down Raheem Sterling in the area with 15 minutes remaining, but soon after Emre Can was given his marching orders for a second yellow card and their hopes were killed. In the final minutes of the game, Olivier Giroud's powerful drive sealed a miserable afternoon for Brendan Rodgers' men - who were far from at their best.

Arsenal started off by far the better side as they created chances by putting pressure on an error-prone Liverpool back-line, missing Martin Skrtel through suspension. In fact, Mignolet was sent sprawling within just three minutes to deny Santi Cazorla's effort after Lucas had too easily lost the ball, but the Belgian did spectacularly to gather the powerful effort.

Mignolet came to his side's rescue again within only a matter of minutes, this time to deny Aaron Ramsey. Again, carelessness in possession almost cost the Reds as the clumsy Kolo Toure had his pocket picked on the edge of the area, but Ramsey could not stab beyond Mignolet - before Toure rushed back to clear with Cazorla running in for the rebound.

Having seemed to have weathered an early storm, the Reds began to grow into the game and should have taken the lead just before the 20 minute mark. After a fine through ball split the Arsenal defence in two, Lazar Markovic and Sterling were two-on-one with David Ospina but from ten yards - the Serbian opted to square it to his teammate as opposed to shooting, only his pass was too far beyond the English international and the visiting supporters had to watch on agonisingly as the ball rolled away to safety.

The Reds suddenly had some impetus, and began to take some hold of the game. Philippe Coutinho tried his luck from range, having hit some sensational efforts in recent games, but could not replicate his curling technique as his 25-yard strike swerved round the outside of Ospina's post.

Sterling, who has been caught in controversy over his decision to delay contract talks until the summer after rejecting £100,000-a-week wages, looked keen to have his say in a game against a team heavily linked with a bid for the 20-year-old. After Liverpool won the ball in the middle of the field and worked their way forward, Sterling found himself in possession in a dangerous area and he jinked past Laurent Koscielny into space, but could only drag his effort wide of the target.

With the game opening up in an end-to-end fashion, the Reds seemed to be approaching an impressive 10 hour milestone of not conceding on the road - with the last away goals they had conceded coming back in mid-December against Manchester United, but suddenly Arsene Wenger's men struck.

Spanish right-back Bellerin found himself way up the pitch and did well to cut inside Alberto Moreno, who did not put up much resistance, before switching his weight onto his left foot and bending a terrific strike beyond the palms of the Belgian into the bottom corner.

No sooner was it 1-0, that Arsenal doubled their lead. After winning a free-kick from around 25-yards out, Mesut Ozil stepped up to the plate to curl the set-piece around the Liverpool wall and into the bottom corner in style, to double their initiative and set the Gunners on their way to their seventh consecutive league win.

With Rodgers' side suffering, the home side all but ended the affair just before the half-time whistle. As Arsenal countered with pace, Alexis Sanchez ended his brief five-game goal drought, thrashing a half-volley home from the edge of the box with pace, leaving Mignolet little chance of saving the shot.

The Gunners had not been particularly brilliant throughout the first-half, but were certainly full value for their lead having crept upon an uncertain Liverpool defence, clinically taking their chances - scoring three in a blistering eight-minute spell before the break.

The pace of the game cooled slightly in the early proceedings of the second-half as Arsenal settled on their lead, but Giroud's 50th minute strike again forced Mignolet into a good save with the home side continuing to pose a threat in the final third.

Only four minutes later, only the Belgian stood between the French striker and the goal again as his header took a nick off of Toure's head from close range and Mignolet had to react quickly to rais an arm and send the goalbound effort over the crossbar.

Up the other end, Rodgers' side almost gave themselves a good chance of getting back into game when Emre Can forced Ospina into his first real meaningful action of the game - forcing the Colombian to palm a strong effort round the right-side post from inside the area.

Liverpool's real clear-cut chances were few and far between, as Brazilian playmaker Coutinho opted to try his luck from range - but his 25-yard effort again failed to trouble Ospina too much.

Then, shortly after the hour mark, Liverpool were appealing for a penalty after Sterling went down inside the box under pressure. Henderson's looped ball up and over the defence saw Sterling make a piercing run between Mertesacker and Bellerin, before going down in a tangle with the latter - but referee Anthony Taylor waved away the appeals.

The Reds were really struggling, as the home crowd jeered Emre Can's shot from 20-yards which flew high and wide into the stands. But only a few minutes later, they finally got themselves on the scoresheet.

Bellerin was the guilty party for bringing Sterling down inside the box once more with an ill-timed slide tackle, and this time Taylor decided to award the visitors the spot-kick. Stand-in captain Jordan Henderson took the ball and found the bottom corner, even though Ospina guessed the right way and got a strong hand to the ball.

But it was too little too late for Liverpool, as Arsenal substitute Danny Welbeck almost crept a shot in between Mignolet and his near post - but the goalkeeper did well to prevent the effort from sneaking in.

Liverpool's faint hopes were effectively crushed in the 84th minute when Emre Can received the first red card of his Reds career for a second bookable offence. Lunging in late through the back of Welbeck down the left flank could have been enough to earn a red card by it's own right, and the young German was duly sent off, much to the delight of the Arsenal supporters.

In the game's final stages, Arsenal were far from done. Working the ball about nicely around the Liverpool box, Nacho Monreal's low cross teed up Cazorla, who tried to place his shot into the bottom corner, but the effort ricocheted off the outside of the left-hand post.

Giroud rounded off the victory in stoppage time, arrowing a powerful strike past Mignolet and into the corner of the net from distance to see Arsenal climb into second in the Barclays' Premier League table - four points behind 1st-placed Chelsea. By contrast, Liverpool's Champions League dreams look almost dead and buried, with Rodgers' men now six points off of Manchester United - who have a game in hand.