Swansea 3-1 Hull City: Gomis double adds to ten man Hull relegation fears

A Bafetembi Gomis double gave Swansea a win to pile the pressure on relegation threatened Hull City. Hull’s David Meyler was sent off to make matters worse for Steve Bruce.

After a bright start Hull were behind to a Ki Sung-Yeung goal early in the first half. After failing to clear the ball Gomis grabbed his first with an overhead kick. In the second half Paul McShane grabbed a reply for the visitors, and looked like getting back into it until Gomis sealed the win for the hosts.

Hull began the game brightly, winning two corners within the first five minutes, but neither came to anything, which Hull would soon regret. Swansea midfielder Jonjo Shelvey took a shot at Hull ‘keeper Allan McGregor, which he saved well, but only managed to parry the ball into the path of Ki, who coincidentally scored the winner the last two sides met.

After the first goal Hull were visibly stunned, but tried to get back into the game after Swansea’s goal was arguably against the run of play. After going one down the Tigers soon found themselves two down and heading for defeat.

Swansea delivered a corner into Hull’s area, and after the visitors failed to clear the ball properly, the ball fell to Gomis, whose overhead kick flew past McGregor, meaning Hull went into the break two down. However Hull weren’t happy with the second goal, and believed Gomis was offside when he scored. With Hull being only three points above the relegation zone before the game, points here were vital for the Tigers.

Only five minutes into the second half Hull defender McShane got the visitors back into the game. Robbie Brady sent in a dangerous looking free-kick, which fellow defender Alex Bruce got a head to. McShane beat Swansea ‘keeper Lukasz Fabianski to the ball to prod it home and give Hull hope. But just as Hull were finding their feet again, they found themselves down to ten men.

David Meyler recklessly lunged at Swans defender Kyle Naughton with his studs high, therefore referee Andre Marriner sent off the Irishman, meaning he’ll miss crunch games against teams such as Liverpool. It was a needless red card and could have easily been avoided.

Hull Abel Hernández could have given Hull a vital equaliser but after being in acres of space, messed up his shot and the chance went begging. Man of the match Gylfi Sigurdsson then lofted the ball over to Gomis, who chipped over McGregor to seal the win for Garry Monk’s side.

So with a difficult end to the season for Hull, relegation fears are starting to arise again, but Swansea are attempting to consolidate their top ten place after a strong debut full season for Garry Monk.