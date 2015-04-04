Swansea 3-1 Hull City: Gomis double adds to ten man Hull relegation fears
Gomis' double was enough to see off Hull

A Bafetembi Gomis double gave Swansea a win to pile the pressure on relegation threatened Hull City. Hull’s David Meyler was sent off to make matters worse for Steve Bruce.

After a bright start Hull were behind to a Ki Sung-Yeung goal early in the first half. After failing to clear the ball Gomis grabbed his first with an overhead kick. In the second half Paul McShane grabbed a reply for the visitors, and looked like getting back into it until Gomis sealed the win for the hosts.

Hull began the game brightly, winning two corners within the first five minutes, but neither came to anything, which Hull would soon regret. Swansea midfielder Jonjo Shelvey took a shot at Hull ‘keeper Allan McGregor, which he saved well, but only managed to parry the ball into the path of Ki, who coincidentally scored the winner the last two sides met.