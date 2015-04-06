City reportedly in £20m hunt for Saints' young midfield talent Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse has emerged as a shock transfer target for Barclays Premier League champions Manchester City, who have reportedly put the young Englishman near the top of their summer wishlist after a series of impressive performances for both Southampton and England U21's this year.

City manager Manuel Pellegrini has already spoken of his wish to sign a top English talent this summer, to help comply with homegrown rules, and Ward-Prowse fits the bill perfectly as a sparkling prospect in central midfield.

The 20 year-old midfielder signed a new five year deal in January, on around £20,000 pounds per week. This would make negotiating more difficult for City, with Southampton manager Ronald Koeman likely to demand a fee in excess of £20 million pounds for the youngster, who graduated through Saints' academy.

Ward-Prowse would be seen as a potential replacement for James Milner, who is set to leave for Liverpool on a free transfer come the expiry of his contract in July. Alternatively, City have been linked with Everton creative midfielder Ross Barkley, who they could target if the move for Ward-Prowse comes to nothing.

For now, Ward-Prowse will be looking forward to impressing in this summer's UEFA European U21 Championships. He's a crucial part of Gareth Southgate's side, and is likely to be fast tracked into the senior team after the tournament. National manager Roy Hodgson commented on him this week, after he scored a late winner against Germany U21's, saying, "Yes, we like him. We have kept our hands off him simply because of the Under-21s.

"But we know he is a big prospect and the moment he comes back from the Czech Republic, he will be very much in our thoughts because we like him very much."