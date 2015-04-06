Crystal Palace 2-1 Manchester City: Puncheon free-kick ensures another ruined title dream at Selhurst Park

Manchester City saw their title hopes well and truly swept away by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, as goals either side of half time from Glen Murray and Jason Puncheon ruined the little chance City had of retaining their title. Yaya Touré pulled one back for City with around 15 minutes left, but it was too little too late.

A dominant first-half from the champions had Palace on the backfoot, however the hosts defended bravely and caught City out thanks to Murray's rebound from a Scott Dann volley just before half time. Only two minutes after the interval, Puncheon became the hero as he curled a free-kick into Joe Hart's net. Touré added a left footed screamer to his list of outstanding career goals late on, however it didn't prove to be enough for City.

Palace actually had the games first chance presented to them, as Martin Kelly's excellent low cross beat everybody on its way to the back post, before falling to Wilfried Zaha. The winger really should have done better from close range, as he leaned back too far and scooped the ball high over the bar.

City settled after this and dominated possession, with David Silva forcing Julian Speroni into a good save after Sergio Aguero rounded the 'keeper and cut the ball back to the Spaniard. Speroni recovered well, and sprang across his goal to make the save.

Aguero was in the thick of the action yet again minutes later, as he unleashed a fierce effort towards goal, only to see the ball cannon back off the post.

The Argentinian's effort had obviously given the visitors confidence, as they put a barrage of pressure on Palace through the half hour mark. Silva forced Speroni into a smart save with a deflected effort from 20 yards, with Navas and Aguero going close soon after.

Their efforts were in vain though, as Murray opened the scoring for Palace after 33 minutes. City cleared a Palace corner before it was pumped back into the box, as Ledley flicked on to an offside looking Scott Dann. No flag was raised, and Dann volleyed towards goal, forcing Joe Hart into a save. Unfortunately for City, Hart's save pushed the ball into the path of an onrushing Murray, who tapped the ball into an empty net. Murray also looked to be in an offside position as Dann hit the shot, and Manuel Pellegrini may well have good reason to be unhappy with the match officials.

City struggled to get going again in the remaining 10 minutes of the first half, and came out for the second period knowing that things needed to change. Something did very quickly, and that was the scoreline.

With just around 90 seconds on the clock in the second half, Fernandinho stepped across to block Murray's run into the box and conceded a free kick. Puncheon took advantage of this, as the midfielder curled a brilliant set piece into the corner of Hart's net, leaving Palace two goals to the good and the England's number one stranded.

Pellegrini reacted to this by throwing on Frank Lampard, and was on the recieving end of some more questionable officiating as he almost saw his team awarded a penalty. Goalscorer Murray appeared to handle in the box, only for referee Michael Oliver to signal play on, much to the bemusement of some players. They thought that they had pulled one back soon after, as James McArthur miraculously deflected a Fernandinho shot over the bar, after it had gone past Speroni.

City were back in the game soon after, as Touré scored a superb left footed effort to drag his side back into the contest. Taking the ball on the edge of the area, the Ivorian drove across the box and fired a powerful, angled shot into the corner.

A rejuvinated City went in search of an equaliser as the clock ticked down, as Samir Nasri's deflected shot flew just over the crossbar. Half the ground thought that Ivorian powerhouse Touré had completed the comeback with five minutes to go, before Speroni brilliantly kept his shot out.

In the end Palace managed to hold on and ran out 2-1 winners, seemingly ending a title challenge, just as they did to Liverpool nearly 12 months ago. Manuel Pellegrini won't give up on the title, but surely now even the most optimistic of City fans would say it is out of their reach, as the loss keeps them in fourth place.