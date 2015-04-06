Ander Herrera dreams for long United career

After scoring twice against Aston Villa, Ander Herrera has spoken of his desire to stay at Manchester United for a long time in an interview with United Review.

"I want to stay at the club for many years to come."

Since his arrival last summer, Herrera has had his ups and downs in a United shirt - having a spell out of the starting eleven until 2015 before cementing his place in midfield with some excellent performances.

The Spaniard scored two great goals against Aston Villa on Saturday to send his side above local rivals Manchester City, who they play next weekend at Old Trafford. Ever since saving United against Preston North End in the FA Cup, Herrera has played at least 45 minutes of every match.

Herrera says he is 'very happy' at United and despite not playing much originally he felt privileged to be at the club, "I’m very happy. Even when I was not playing, I was also happy. I am at Manchester United. I feel really lucky to be here. The manager has to decide who is playing or not but we have to respect always the decision he makes. The manager wants the best for the team, the best for us and we have to follow him always.

"When I signed for Manchester United, I was thinking of players like Michael Carrick, Wayne Rooney, Antonio Valencia, Rafael da Silva and, although he is not here now, Darren Fletcher. These are people who have been playing for a long time for United. It’s my dream to be here for a long time because I am in the right team, in the right league and in the right country. I feel very happy and I want to stay at the club for many years to come."

The former-Zaragoza player says he feels the change from La Liga and Spain to the Premier League and England hasn't been difficult for him.

"I feel I quickly adapted to this league and this country because I am so comfortable here. I think [we at] Manchester United are always helping each other to adapt and to feel like we’re at home. I feel really good at United and I hope to stay here for a long time."

Playing in central midfield 9 times, Herrera has scored 5 times and assisted twice and will be hoping to continue his purple patch into the vital derby against City on Sunday.