Blackburn Rovers - Liverpool: Four VAVEL writers pick their Reds' FA Cup line-ups

Charlie Malam: Liverpool's top-four hopes are surely all but over. Even with Manchester City wobbling, I don't see us getting enough points (with trips to Chelsea, Hull and Stoke all left yet) to catch them up and then overtake them so late.

That means the FA Cup is the clear priority, and it's the best opportunity Brendan Rodgers has to ensure that he's still in a job in a few months time. Without UEFA Champions League qualification, Fenway Sports Group will be looking for a few answers and even though Kenny Dalglish was given the axe, a trophy for Rodgers this season would probably persuade them to stick their faith in the Northern Irishman for another year.

For that reason, Liverpool have to go as strong as they can. Whilst the 3-4-3 has served us well since Christmas, teams seem to be learning it's strengths and weaknesses, and how to counter-act them. The first-half against Swansea City and the full 180 minutes against Manchester United and Arsenal have exposed the formation's flaws, even despite Brendan Rodgers' claims.

I would therefore switch to the diamond formation I have suggested for the past two weeks. At the back, switching to a back four creates a few selection headaches - but with Martin Skrtel suspended and Emre Can having been sent off, I'd opt for Dejan Lovren as the right-sided centre-back and Mamadou Sakho on the left. Kolo Toure can do a job, but he was awful at Arsenal, and with how buoyant the Blackburn Rovers fans will get, I feel the pressure could get to him a little - even with his experience.

In the full-back positions, I'd bring in Glen Johnson on the left. Never having been the Englishman's biggest fan, I hesitate to do so, but Alberto Moreno looks like he could benefit from some time away from the limelight after some appalling defensive performances recently. Some time out of the team, like Simon Mignolet had a few months ago, could do the world of good for the club and the player himself.

Javier Manquillo has been away from the side for some time, and it looks like he'll probably be off in the summer - just as Luis Alberto and Iago Aspas' spells away from the first-team showed last season, but I'd like to see him fielded on the right. There aren't a great deal of options, with Jon Flanagan unfortunately still away, but I'd risk it given the downfalls of the back three which have been exposed recently.

In the midfield, the diamond looks like the best bet. Whilst Lucas Leiva was not exactly at his best away at Arsenal, he wasn't fully fit and it was a tough game to return. Add that to the fact that the Reds are not currently blessed with defensive midfield talent, with Gerrard and Can injured and young Jordan Rossiter recovering from an ankle injury - and Lucas looks the best fit. Adding Joe Allen and Jordan Henderson in front of him will provide energy and pressing to get about the pitch and prevent Blackburn from having time on the ball and Adam Lallana, whose injury updates has gone under the radar recently, could be an option from the bench if needed (and if fit).

At the tip, Philippe Coutinho is the best man for the job. By far the club's best attacking midfielder, the Brazilian would relish the opportunity to try feeding the front-two I have opted for; Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling. Pace, movement and finishing - the two have plenty to trouble the Rovers' back-four, even if they were a little subdued in their last two games (a goal and winning a penalty apart.)

Brendan Rodgers cannot afford to get it wrong here, because the season hangs on a thread. Lose, and it's been one to forget, but win, and the Reds are only 180 minutes away from giving the fans something to cheer about, and I think my team can do exactly that - even if it is a little makeshift.

Charlie's team (4-1-2-1-2): Mignolet; Johnson, Sakho, Lovren, Manquillo; Lucas; Allen, Henderson; Coutinho; Sterling, Sturridge.

Ollie Emmerson: Emre Can's suspension following his sending off against Arsenal leads me to beg Brendan Rodgers for a change of formation, namely the diamond I suggested last week.

Liverpool's only hopes of finishing the season successfully lead me to pick a strong team, meaning first choice 'keeper Simon Mignolet goes between the sticks in my team. Javier Manquillo and Alberto Moreno are my two full back's, as I believe the Spaniards are the best Liverpool have in this position for now, at least until Jon Flanagan returns. Dejan Lovren partners Mamadou Sakho in the heart of defence, only because Kolo Toure can't go straight back into the team after his kamikaze showing against the Gunners.

Lucas Leiva sits in defensive midfield, with Joe Allen and Jordan Henderson in front of him to ensure Liverpool win the midfield battle, whilst Raheem Sterling would get another chance to show off his capabilities through the centre, this time at the tip of the diamond. Phillipe Coutinho is given a rest after a lengthy run of games for the Brazilian, who flew halfway across the world on international duty in that time period.

Mario Balotelli partners a, hopefully, fit again Daniel Sturridge up top, purely because I can't find any reason to play Fabio Borini or Rickie Lambert. Hopefully Balotelli and Sturridge are given a chance to form the partnership that Liverpool fans have been longing for.

Ollie's team (4-1-2-1-2): Mignolet, Manquillo, Lovren, Sakho, Moreno, Lucas, Allen, Henderson, Sterling, Balotelli, Sturridge.

Calum Paton: After yet another disappointing performance on Saturday away to Arsenal, it's clear that Liverpool need to change something. With Emre Can and Martin Skrtel both suspended for Wednesday's FA Cup replay coinciding with Kolo Toure's abysmal performance at The Emirates, Brendan Rodgers is left with only two real centre back options. This would indicate that Liverpool are set to finally revert back to a formation with 4 at the back, as opposed to the three that has been used since December. Mamadou Sakho will keep his place in the team, whilst Dejan Lovren will most likely have to slot in beside the Frenchman and hopefully Liverpool's £37m partnership can start to show people that they were worth their transfer fees.

Alberto Moreno was another very poor performer - among many - on Saturday. His suspect defending is likely to be even more of a worry when playing at left back. Glen Johnson may then be asked to play in that role as he is familiar with playing on both sides and offers a bit more of a defensive minded approach. That really just leaves Javier Manquillo on the right hand side, with Jon Flanagan not expected back until Monday night against Newcastle.

The diamond formation worked brilliantly for Liverpool last season, with a midfield four of Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling forming a quite stunning midfield quartet with a balance of just about everything needed. It's fair to say these players haven't reached the same heights this season, and Gerrard is still serving his 3 match suspension. However, Lucas Leiva has been one of Liverpool's few shining stars in a very below standard season, and is perfectly fitted to that defensive spot at the base of the diamond. In Lucas, Henderson, Coutinho and Sterling you have a midfield that really should be capable of defeating their Championship opposition.

Goals have been relatively difficult to find for Liverpool this season, the fact that The Reds' top scorer in the league -Raheem Sterling - only sits on six goals tells you just about everything. One thing Liverpool haven't tried enough of to solve this though, is starting with two up top. The diamond formation allows you to control the midfield well, whilst still posing a huge threat up top. Daniel Sturridge and Mario Balotelli have only started a handful of games together this season, but have looked dangerous in the few times they have. With these two up top you may not see the hardest working front 2, but they can certainly offer you goals.

Calum's team (4-1-2-1-2): Mignolet; Manquillo, Lovren, Sakho, Johnson; Lucas; Henderson, Coutinho; Sterling; Balotelli, Sturridge.

Mosope Ominiyi: Liverpool will be eager to avenge their disappointing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal, with a positive result against Blackburn Rovers in Wednesday's FA Cup replay.

In the initial tie at Anfield, it was a drab affair, and Liverpool were very often frustrated by a robust Blackburn side with nothing to lose. Now, at Ewood Park, Liverpool have something to prove. Not only to the supporters, their rivals, potential opposition (Arsenal, Reading, provided they progress) but also themselves.

Many critics judge a team's success on the silverware they record at the end of the season, and although they've been inconsistent in patches, there is still a fairly good chance that Liverpool can win the FA Cup this year.

Blackburn, as previously stated, have nothing to lose. They'll be buoyed by their raucous home support, and have a few dangermen in their ranks - but Liverpool are the much better side on paper and have enough quality to comfortable beat them.

In my opinion, a four-at-the-back formation is essential for the Reds against Blackburn, not only because of their disappointment in recent weeks but also because it provides solidity and lessens the threat of conceding on the counter attack, something they did too many times on Saturday.

Can, Gerrard and Skrtel are all suspended, meaning that Allen should partner Henderson in midfield and Lovren should start over Touré in the centre of defence alongside Sakho.

The rest of the team is virtually self-explanatory. Sturridge looked impressive in his cameo against Bolton in the previous round, having recently recovered from injury, and it'd be silly not to unleash him upon Rovers on Wednesday night. Sterling's pace, attacking awareness and overall quality will be too much to handle, so partner them up and you'll be in for a fine game I'm sure.

Coutinho was superb against Bolton in the last round, and will be hoping for another stellar display this time. Manquillo looks out-of-favour and needs an opportunity to prove he deserves to stay in Rodgers' side, otherwise he can easily see himself back at Atlético in the not-too-distant future. Lucas is the glue that holds the midfield together, Henderson the captain, and Allen, the man who has shown vast improvement over the past few months, deserves to start.

Mosope's team (4-1-2-1-2): Mignolet, Manquillo, Lovren, Sakho, Moreno, Lucas, Allen, Henderson, Coutinho, Sterling, Sturridge.