Which Arsenal player will improve most in FIFA 16?

It’s that time of year again when football fans and FIFA players alike, predict what players will be rated in EA’s newest instalment of the popular football game. It’s always fun to guess what players will be upgraded or downgraded due to their performances in the previous season, so today we’re going to predict what will the ratings of each Arsenal player be, in FIFA 16.

We shall start with the three goalkeepers. David Ospina is currently a 77 rated player in FIFA 15, but due to his consistent performances since taking the number one jersey from Szczesny, the Colombian 'keeper could get an upgrade between 78-80. Next is Wojciech Szczesny. Szczesny, unfortunately, will be one of the few players in this Arsenal team to receive a downgrade in FIFA 16. The Polish 'keeper has been out of the team since his howler of a game against Southampton, and is now used as a reserve goalkeeper in the FA Cup. Szczesny is rated 79 in FIFA 15, but the Pole could drop to a 78-76 rated keeper in FIFA 16. Finally we have Emiliano Martinez, the 21-year-old keeper, currently on loan at Rotherham, is rated a low 63 rated keeper on FIFA, and it wouldn’t come as a shock to see the Argentina keeper keep his 63 rating in the next instalment of the game, due to his uninspiring performances for Arsenal this season.

Next up are the defenders, and first up is Laurent Koscienly. The French centre-back has once again be one of the club's best defensive performers this season and in FIFA 15, the defender is rated an impressive 82. For FIFA 16, we could see Koscielny upgrade to an 83 rated defender, however, it is unlikely that this change would happen. Per Mertesacker unfortunately falls into the downgrade category, the big German’s form has dropped dramatically since his incredible season for Arsenal in the 2013/14 season, and the World Cup winner has made more errors than any defender in the Arsenal team this season. Mertesacker is currently an 82 rating, but his rating could drop down to an 81-80 in FIFA 16. The final centre-back is Gabriel, the Brazilian defender has only made a handful of appearances for the Gunners since his January move from Villarreal, but does seem to have won over the Arsenal fans, for now. Gabriel is currently 77 rated, and he should remain the same rating for FIFA 16.

Another player who could stay the same rating in FIFA 16 is Kieran Gibbs, the English left-back has been in and out of the Arsenal team all season, and the 24-year-old has remained consistent as ever. Gibbs is currently rated 78, and it would seem like he will keep that rating. The final left-back is Nacho Monreal, the Spaniard has been in a great run of form with Arsenal in recent weeks and is currently 76 rated in FIFA 15 and, just like Gibbs, Monreal will more than likely keep his current rating. Calum Chambers has proved to be good signing for Arsenal this season, the young defender has given Arsene Wenger more variety in defence, and the former Saints player has a bright future at Arsenal. Chambers is now 72 rated, but his rating could shoot up to 73-75, due to his impressive performances this season for the Gunners. Just like Kieran Gibbs and Monreal, Mathieu Debuchy will probably remain the same rating he currently is. The French right-back is rated 80 in FIFA 15, but due to injuries Debuchy has suffered this season, the former Newcastle full-back has failed to keep his place in the Arsenal first team. The final defender is Hector Bellerin, Bellerin is rated a fairly low 65 rating, however, due to his incredible performances for Arsenal this season, the Spaniard could upgrade to an 70-72 rated player for FIFA 16.

We move onto the midfielders now, and we’ll start with Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman has not been the player he was last season, in which he scored 16 goals in all competitors, but Ramsey has still been a pivotal player for the Gunners none the less. Ramsey is rated 83 in FIFA 15, and his rating could decease to an 82. Jack Wilshere is next, and the English midfielder has had another injury-ridden season, the 23-year-old was injured during an important Premier League match against Manchester United in October, and only now is Wilshere coming back. Wilshere is 81 rated at the moment, and his rating will more than likely remain the same, at 81. Another breakthrough player at Arsenal this season has been Francis Coquelin, nobody expected Coquelin, who had been labelled an outcast by many Arsenal fans, to become such a key player for Arsenal in the latter stages of the season. Coquelin is rated 72 in FIFA 15, but we should expect a big upgrade between 74-77 for FIFA 16.

Santi Cazorla is another player who has having an incredible season for the Gunners this season, the little Spaniard has been on incredible form for Arsenal, and has helped them in important wins, most notable a 2-0 away win against Manchester City. Cazorla is rated 84, but we should expect an upgrade between 85-86. Tomas Rosicky has unfortunately found himself as a fringe player at Arsenal, but when he does play, you would had thought he was 20-years-old. The Czech Republic captain is 80 rated, and he should keep this 80 rating for the next instalment of FIFA. Onto another captain now, Mikel Arteta. The captain has missed the majority of the season to injury, making only six appearances in the Premier League. Arteta is 80 rated in FIFA 15, but expect a downgrade to the Spaniard between 78-75 for FIFA 16.

Theo Walcott has had an unlucky season at Arsenal so far, the English winger returned to the Arsenal team after a year out due to injury, but it seems that Wenger prefers to use Walcott as an impact sub, rather than a starting XI player. Walcott is rated 81 but his rating could decrease to 80, due to his lack of playing time for the Gunners this season. The next winger is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The talented winger has had a good season with Arsenal when he has played, unfortunately, the English winger has spent more time on the sidelines than in the starting XI. The winger is 78 rated, but he could be upgraded to a 79, or keep his original rating. The final midfielder to deal with is Mesut Ozil; despite his terrible start to the season, the German playmaker has shown some of his best form in recent months for the Gunners, since returning from injury. Ozil is 86 rated in FIFA, and he should remain this rating for FIFA 16.

Finally we move onto attackers, and we’ll start with Arsenal’s player of the season, Alexis Sanchez. Sanchez has had an incredible time at Arsenal, since joining from Spanish giants, Barcelona, in the summer, raking up 20 goals in all competitions. Sanchez is currently 85 rated in FIFA, but he will all but certain receive an upgrade in FIFA 16, possibly between 86-88. Another forward who has been on incredible form is Olivier Giroud, the French striker has scored 13 times in the BPL season, and when you take in account that Giroud missed the opening four months of the season, that is an incredible goal tally. Giroud is 79 rated in FIFA 15, but he could upgrade to an 80-82 rated striker. The final player to discuss is Danny Welbeck. Welbeck’s time at Arsenal has been mixed, the striker scored the winning goal to knock out his former team, Manchester United, in the FA Cup quarter-final, but other than that, the English striker’s performances have been average at best. Welbeck is 78 rated, and he could stay the same rating for FIFA 16.